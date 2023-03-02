Hi-Fi Rush: 2 Millionen Spieler, Update bringt Fotomodus und mehr

Hi-fi Rush ist der Überraschungshit des noch recht jungen Jahres 2023. Das Spiel konnte mittlerweile 2 Millionen Spieler erreichen und die Resonanz zum Spiel ist überwältigend.
Damit ihr die spaßigen Szenen noch besser festhalten könnt, wurde ein Update ausgerollt, das einen Fotomodus zu Hi-fi Rush hinzufügt.
Somit könnt ihr jederzeit Hi-fi Rush anhalten und Chai mit seinen Verbündeten in Pose setzen. Im Anschluss könnt ihr die Szene mit einer Reihe von Rahmen, Filtern und Kameraeffekten bearbeiten.
Des Weiteren bringt das Update einige Verbesserungen mit sich. Die Patch-Notes gibt es gleich hier.
Resolved “UE4 Fatal Error” caused by a specific shader setting
- Resolved “UE4 Fatal Error” caused by Sound Device Enumerating Process
Fixed an issue where the game could freeze during the fight with the WA-ES-2 (Samurai Chef) in Track 10
Fixed an issue where progress could be blocked in Track 10 when purchasing items from the store after answering Roquefort’s phone, exiting the level, then reloading the level.
Fixed an issue where the player cannot progress during the 808 battle in Track 12
Fixed a bug where Chip slots might not accurately be reflected in game if purchased it from the store while having a in-progress save for Rhythm Tower, then loading the suspended Rhythm Tower save and exiting the run.
Stick and trigger dead zone calculation adjusted
QA-1MIL’s attack behavior has been adjusted
Some of Mimosa’s dialogue has been corrected (Spanish)
Fixed an issue where result data from Rhythm Tower would incorrectly influence “final result” Track data when Rhythm Tower is played while a checkpoint save exists for an ongoing Track.
Corrected incorrect results for the SPECTRA Rooms being displayed in the Final Results if players exited the game after auto-saving
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in Track 11 if they were hit by the giant robot’s laser when using the magnet grapple
Fixed a bug where the player could continue to play after game over animation in Rekka fight
Fixed the issue when after taking damage during the Rekka fight at specific timings or after the game over sequence, the player is able to move Chai.
Adjusted an icon in the Training Room menu that can appear squished
Adjusted Holo Chai SP attack motion so Chai’s hand doesn’t look super weird
Adjusted screen during pause menu transition to prevent visual bugs.
Adjusted VU-REV effects during the Rhythm Parry Attack for clarity
Adjusted the background during the battle with Rekka to remove visual bug when transitioning to cutscene.
“Game over” explanation for recommending auto-action adjusted to not appear in inappropriate situations
Tracks 3 and 4: Zanzo’s programmers’ salary adjusted for inflation
7 Kommentare
muss schon sagen, das spiel macht echt spaß. Das man die Schläge im Takt der Musik ausführen soll, bringt(finde ich) ein ganz neues Spielerlebnis.
Vertue ich mich gerade oder sind das, bei der Userbase, bisschen weniger als erwartet?
Ich mochte es sehr, obwohl ich grauenvoll schlecht war🤣
Starke!!! Freut mich für Mädels und Jungs hinter Hi-Fi-Rush das ihre arbeit mit so vielen Spielern gewürdigt wird.
Das Game ist wirklich toll gemacht und ist definitiv zurecht so beliebt 🙂 Nur ist es leider absolut nicht meine Musik, sodass ich das Game nicht so genießen kann, wie ich es gerne würde. Persönliches Pech
Glückwunsch dafür an John Johanas und seinem Team🥳🥳🥳
Total verdient. Wundert mich nicht dass das Spiel überall durch die Decke geht. Grafik, Spielwelt, Gameplay, Charaktere, da stimmt alles. Ist mein erster GotY Kandidat dieses Jahr 🥰🥰🥰
Den Fotomodus werde ich testen da ich es auf höherem Schwierigkeitsgrad nochmal spielen will.
Installiert ist es schon Weilchen aber kam noch nicht dazu es zu Zocken Rythmus Spiele sind auch nicht wirklich so meins.
Ein brillantes Spiel in allen Facetten und dazu noch perfekt poliert. Hier können sich die anderen Studios von Microsoft gerne etwas anschauen.