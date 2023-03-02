Hi-Fi Rush: 2 Millionen Spieler, Update bringt Fotomodus und mehr

This update also fixes issues some players may have been experiencing:

Resolved “UE4 Fatal Error” caused by a specific shader setting

Resolved “UE4 Fatal Error” caused by Sound Device Enumerating Process

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze during the fight with the WA-ES-2 (Samurai Chef) in Track 10

Fixed an issue where progress could be blocked in Track 10 when purchasing items from the store after answering Roquefort’s phone, exiting the level, then reloading the level.

Fixed an issue where the player cannot progress during the 808 battle in Track 12

Fixed a bug where Chip slots might not accurately be reflected in game if purchased it from the store while having a in-progress save for Rhythm Tower, then loading the suspended Rhythm Tower save and exiting the run.

Stick and trigger dead zone calculation adjusted

QA-1MIL’s attack behavior has been adjusted

Some of Mimosa’s dialogue has been corrected (Spanish)

Fixed an issue where result data from Rhythm Tower would incorrectly influence “final result” Track data when Rhythm Tower is played while a checkpoint save exists for an ongoing Track.

Corrected incorrect results for the SPECTRA Rooms being displayed in the Final Results if players exited the game after auto-saving

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in Track 11 if they were hit by the giant robot’s laser when using the magnet grapple

Fixed a bug where the player could continue to play after game over animation in Rekka fight

Fixed the issue when after taking damage during the Rekka fight at specific timings or after the game over sequence, the player is able to move Chai.

Adjusted an icon in the Training Room menu that can appear squished

Adjusted Holo Chai SP attack motion so Chai’s hand doesn’t look super weird

Adjusted screen during pause menu transition to prevent visual bugs.

Adjusted VU-REV effects during the Rhythm Parry Attack for clarity

Adjusted the background during the battle with Rekka to remove visual bug when transitioning to cutscene.

“Game over” explanation for recommending auto-action adjusted to not appear in inappropriate situations