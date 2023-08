Layers of Fears: Patch 1.3 bringt Fehlerbehebungen

• The game’s achievements system fixes

• Fixing the „Get your Inheritance“ achievement

• HDR calibration tool for consoles (and all other changes from the previous PC patch)

• PS5 controller upgrade – additional events with vibrations

• Widescreen support for PC

• Additional sounds and audio fixes in DLC Mother

• Lighting fixes in LoF1

• Animation fixes in LoF1

• Additional Manequine interactions in LoF2

• Fixes for gameplay with the Flashlight in LoF2

• Collision fixes

• Added missing VO’s

• Changes in fonts and corrections of language versions

• Bug fixes

• New easter egg added