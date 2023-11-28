Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1: Update 1.3.1 bringt weitere Korrekturen

Konami hat ein weiteres Update für die Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 auf allen Plattformen ausgerollt.
Unter anderem wurde der Ingame-Browser für alle drei Spiele aus Sammlung auf Xbox-Konsolen auf Microsoft Edge umgestellt.
Kleinere Probleme und zusätzliche Anpassungen, die nicht näher beschrieben wurden, sind ebenfalls vorgenommen worden.
Derzeit untersucht wird noch ein Problem, bei dem das Mikrofon-Audio von Spielclips, die mit Konsolenfunktionen von Xbox Series X|S aufgenommen wurden, nicht gespeichert wird.
METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version
- Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation 4)
-
Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.
- Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4)
METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version
- Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation 4)
-
Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.
- Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4)
Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version
- Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation 4)
-
Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.
- Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4)
Issues Under Investigation
We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them. We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.
METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version
- An issue which sometimes causes certain cutscenes to stop playing
METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version
- An issue that results in the laser pointer effect not displaying in some cutscenes
- An issue that causes the sea lice to be displayed incorrectly in certain scenes
- An issue that causes the mic audio from game clips captured using console features to not save (Xbox Series X|S)
METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version
- An issue where some face paints are displayed in a lower resolution
- An issue that causes the mic audio from game clips captured using console features to not save (Xbox Series X|S)