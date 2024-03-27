Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1: Verbesserungen mit Update eingetroffen

Eine Reihe von Fehlerkorrekturen und Verbesserungen nahm Konami mit dem jüngsten Update für die Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 vor.
Das Update ist für alle Plattformen verfügbar und fügt Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty beispielsweise neue Optionen im Pausenmenü hinzu. Hier wurde auch gleich noch eine Option zum Stummschalten von Audio hinzugefügt.
Welche Dinge noch verbessert oder korrigiert worden sind, verraten euch die Patch Notes.
METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version
- Fixed an issue in which certain cutscenes stopped playing
- Fixed an issue in which analog input did not work as intended
- Removed the „Download“ option from the main menu (Steam)
- Changed it so that Window Mode settings cannot be altered on Steam Deck (Steam)
- Fixed some other minor issues
METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version
- Added pause menu
- Audio settings, screen settings (Steam only), the online manual, resetting the game, and returning to the main menu can now be accessed via the pause menu.
- Fixed a portion of in-game text
- Added Steam Input support (Steam)
- Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered in-game even while the Alt key was held down (Steam)
- Fixed some other minor issues
METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version
- Added „ADDITIONAL SETTINGS“ feature
- Audio options, screen options (Steam only), mouse sensitivity options (Steam only), the online manual, and returning to the main menu can be accessed via „ADDITIONAL SETTINGS“ within the Options menu.
- Added „MOUSE SENSITIVITY“ options (Steam)
- Mouse sensitivity can be adjusted via the Additional Settings menu.
Fixed an issue where a portion of character textures were displayed at a low resolution
Fixed a portion of in-game text
Added Steam Input support (Steam)
Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered in-game even while the Alt key was held down (Steam)
Fixed some other minor issues
Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version
- Added the option to mute audio
- Fixed a portion of in-game text
- Added Steam Input support (Steam)
- Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered in-game even while the Alt key was held down (Steam)
- Fixed some other minor issues
METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 BONUS CONTENT
- Removed the „Download“ option from the main menu (Steam)
- Changed it so that Window Mode settings cannot be altered on Steam Deck (Steam)
- Fixed some other minor issues
Issues Under Investigation
We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them.
We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.
METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version
- An issue where audio distortions occur (Nintendo Switch )
5 Kommentare
Schön weiter patchen bis ich anfange.😄
Kluges Kerlchen. Heutzutage lohnt sich … in Sachen Spielesoftware … warten mehr denn je 😗 Lediglich Ausnahmespiele wie BG3 werden D1 gekauft/supportet
Ich habe es D1 gekauft, um die Marke Metal Gear zu supporten, spiele es aber erst irgendwann dieses Jahr.😅🤷
Ja, gut. Auch eine Möglichkeit.. Gibt Schlimmeres, als die alten MG-Meilensteine D1 zu supporten… ^^
Wurde der Einkaufpreis-Bug auch endlich behoben?