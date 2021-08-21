NHL 22: Early-Access-Testversion ab 7. Oktober

Wer als Erster auf die spiegelglatte Eisfläche von NHL 22 möchte, der kann ab dem 7. Oktober 2021 seine Vorteile in der Early-Access-Testversion als EA Play-Member nutzen.

EA Play-Abonnenten können zum Start von NHL 22 neue, nur für Mitglieder zugängliche Vorteile und wiederkehrende Vergünstigungen in World of Chel in Anspruch nehmen.

Lace-up and be the first to experience breakthrough hockey with the #NHL22 early access trial, exclusively for EA Play starting October 7!

EA Play members can claim new NHL 22 member-only benefits at launch and recurring vanity in World of Chel. Are you ready to hit the ice? 🏒 pic.twitter.com/IJQDUCoIcY

