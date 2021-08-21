NHL 22: Early-Access-Testversion ab 7. Oktober

Die NHL 22 Early-Access-Testversion beginnt für EA Play-Mitglieder ab dem 7. Oktober 2021 und bietet Vorteile und Vergünstigungen.

Wer als Erster auf die spiegelglatte Eisfläche von NHL 22 möchte, der kann ab dem 7. Oktober 2021 seine Vorteile in der Early-Access-Testversion als EA Play-Member nutzen.

EA Play-Abonnenten können zum Start von NHL 22 neue, nur für Mitglieder zugängliche Vorteile und wiederkehrende Vergünstigungen in World of Chel in Anspruch nehmen.

NHL 22 wird am 14. Oktober 2021 für Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 und PC veröffentlicht.

