Palworld: Verbesserungen und Korrekturen unterwegs

Schon bald wird der nächste Patch für Palworld verfügbar sein. Spieler auf Steam können den Patch mit der Versionsnummer 0.1.5.0 bereits herunterladen. In Kürze dürfte er auch für die Xbox-Version eintreffen.
Entwickler Pocketpair hat verschiedene Fehler behoben bzw. Maßnahmen ergriffen, damit Pals nicht mehr in der Grenze der Basis Grenze oder an Objekten und Gebäuden steckenbleiben.
Außerdem wurde auf dem Auswahlbildschirm für Welten eine Backup-Sicherung implementiert.
Spieler dürfte es zudem freuen, dass die Helligkeit im Spiel nun angepasst werden kann
Alle Details zum kommenden Update für Palworld gibt es unten in den Patch Notes
Major Fixes
- Implemented backup of save data on the world selection screen
- Resolved issue of unnecessary data accumulating in save data
Key Configuration
- Added fully supported keyboard key configuration
Guild
- Modified specification to allow guild members to be removed when not logged in
Player Issues
- Changed long-press operation during player tasks to allow continuous work by pressing the work button once (This is switchable in the options settings)
- Fixed issue where riding in prohibited hunting areas would not result in a crime
- Improved interaction accuracy with adjacent objects
Pals
- Changed specifications so that when a Pal is instructed to „attack aggressively,“ the Pal will attack enemies indiscriminately even if they are not in combat
- Corrected an issue to allow Pals of rank 1 or higher to be selected as concentrated material (higher-ranked Pals yield more points when concentrated)
- Fixed bug where if a large amount of experience points were gained and the level increased to 50 at once, Pals would not learn any active skills
- Mitigated an issue where using Mossanda’s partner skill „Grenadier Panda“ on a dungeon boss would cause the boss to get stuck in walls
Base Issues
- Fixed an issue where base Pals would get stuck on top of a logging site, etc.
- Added measures to prevent the issue where base Pals would wander around and get stuck at the border of the base area
- Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would get stuck repeatedly starting transportation tasks and the light bulbs icon would appear over and over again.
- Added measures to prevent the issue of base Pals getting stuck in the farm on a roof
- Fixed an issue where work Pals would get stuck in the summon space of Palbox when restarting the server on a dedicated server.
- Adjusted the default work priority of base Pals (Anubis will prioritize manual labour)
- Significantly relaxed building restrictions for stairs and triangular roofs
- Fixed an issue where sound would play in an infinite loop when Pals at the base used certain active skills.
Specifications changed so that all changes in environmental temperature are added up (if you put 4 campfires next to each other, the surrounding area will have the temperature of a volcano)
- Implemented „relax“ working style on the monitoring stand
Balance Adjustment
- Significantly strengthened mining power for Digtoise partner skills
- Fixed the abnormally high selling price of nails
- Significantly increased the number of police officers who appear when a crime is committed
- Added electric shock effect to Free Pal Alliance’s crossbow
- Adjusted the flight distance of Sphere Launcher and Scatter Sphere Launcher.
- Increased the SAN value recovery amount of high-quality hot springs
Network Related
- Renovated the server lobby
- [Search by server name] will now work
- Added the ability to view online players on a dedicated server
*On community servers, this will only be displayed if the setting is enabled
Others
- Fixed the issue where Day 5 Memo was not placed
- You can now adjust the in-game brightness in the settings
- Fixed many minor bugs
- Corrected various incorrect text
- Improved measures against cheating
*We are currently working on an issue where auto-save fails on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass versions. We expect that this will be resolved in an upcoming update.
We are currently working on an issue where auto-save fails on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass versions. We expect that this will be resolved in an upcoming update. We are also continuing to address the issue of cheating on the official servers and the connection problems caused by it.
Known Issues
- With the implementation of [Relax] work mode on the monitoring stand, the default work state of the base where a monitoring stand has already been placed is now set to [Relax]. As a result, the work speed of Pals at the base is slow. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please change the work mode from the monitoring stand.
- There is an issue where Pals created through breeding retain their passives. We plan to roll back this change as soon as possible.
5 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Sehr gute Patchnotes. Dann guck ich doch mal wieder rein. Dass die Pals überall festhängen hat schon übelst genervt
Das ist uns bisher nichtmal aufgefallen, dass es diesen Bug gibt. Liegt vlt auch am Ort an dem man die Basis baut.
Was ist mit den timeout Problemen im Multiplayer? Meine bessere Hälfte spielt mit jemanden auf PC (nicht Steam) zusammen und die haben ständig Probleme. Gestern Abend z.b. hat sie ne volle Stunde versucht in sein Spiel zu kommen und es gab immer nur timeout Fehler.
Auf xbox gab’s das bisher gar nicht als Problem.
Cool, habs Heute Morgen auf dem offiziellen Palworld Discord Server gesehen. Viele kleinere und nervige Bugs entfernt zum Beispiel das pals feststecken auf Statuen oh und man muss nicht mehr dauerhaft X gedrückt halten für längere Arbeiten etc. Kann man jetzt in den Optionen umschalten.
Hört sich gut an.