Party Animals: Patch mit Optimierungen eingetroffen

Optimierungen am tierischen Brawler Party Animals hat Recreate Games mit einem weiteren Patch vorgenommen.

So werden beispielsweise die Last Stand Matches in einen 4-gegen-4 Modus geändert, wenn sich im Pre-Team der Quick Matches 3 oder 4 Personen erreicht werden.

Weiterhin wurde die Vorbereitung im Charakterauswahlbildschirm vor dem Beginn eines Matches von 60 auf 45 Sekunden verkürzt.

Außerdem wurde ein Schalter für die Doppelklick-Laufsperre-Funktion hinzugefügt.

Update 1.1.1.0 Patch Notes Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the older version of the tutorial level was entered when entering the game for the very first time Experience Optimization When pre-team reaches 3 or 4 people in Quick Match, the matched Last Stand matches will be changed to 4 v 4 mode The preparation time for the character selection screen before the game starts has been changed from 60 seconds to 45 seconds Added a switch for the double-click run lock function Optimized the visual effects of the new tutorial key prompts during a black screen Optimized the logic of the appearance and disappearance of the new tutorial key prompts under various circumstances The key prompts in the new tutorial have been added with a fade-in and fade-out effect