Rust Console Edition: Skin Store verfügbar und Monumente kehren zurück

BUG FIXES:

Major:

Fixed gambling wheel showing incorrect number making it look like the user has won when in fact you gambled poorly.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to select a non-hostile item in the safe zones, which could be swapped for a lethal weapon.

Fixed the issue which caused the launch site red keycard door emergency open button to not work without the „Auxiliary Power” switch, this button has been removed and will work correctly.

Fixed a bug where Bradley would shoot at players inside of buildings.

Fixed an issue when opening the Platforms menus would cause endless input (Running forever or shooting).

Fixed the gambling wheel bet input resetting to 0 when healing.

Fixed Sleeping bags returning to full when being picked up.

Fixed Work Benches‘ returning to full health when being picked up.

Fixed a bug that caused a swimming player unable to resurface out of the water.

Fixed a bug which would cause the game to become unresponsive after the player is timed out from the server and then the „Controller disconnected“ popup appears.

Fixed research tables being unable to be damaged and shot through.

Fixed a bug where garage doors couldn’t be closed when built next to metal/armoured roofs.

Guards at the bandit camp will no longer continually shoot at animals.

Fixed a game booting issue which could cause instability.

Minor:

Fixed respawning after dying from fall damage. This could cause the player to die again from fall damage.

Fixed an issue with game invites not passing the main menu after being accepted.

Fixed a bug which would cause the main menu background to flash.

Fixed Auto Sprint not working for the „Hold“ Sprint Input.

Fixed a bug in which the RHIB and/or the rowboat cannot be pushed.

Fixed players being able to build through animals.

Fixed fire caused by incendiary ammo not being extinguished on the coastline.

Fixed a bug which would cause the „Camera Inertia“ control setting to not save when moving the slider.

Fixed Cactus’ being “ghosts”, they are now solid.

Fixed the repair bench not allowing the player to select the default skin again.

Fixed items floating next to players if it broke (A.K.A the poltergeist bug).

Fixed a bug which outpost scientists patrol path would break upon becoming non-aggressive, they will now walk home and not run around frantically.

Fixed Sunken crates and chests able to be spawn in the same location (No more duplicate loot!)

Fixed a bug which made players unable to give a sleeping bag.

Fixed a case where skins would be removed if replacing doors in the same doorway and being picked up again.

Fixed the “Boost multiplier” option affecting analogue acceleration when it shouldn’t.

Fixed player “rubber banding” when walking into a shotgun trap.

Fixed a bug which would cause a scientists corpse to become naked when looting.

Fixed switching attire with a dead player doesn’t change visually until player leaves the loot corpse UI.

Fixed an issue that could cause the first person hand colour to not match player body colour.

Fixed a bug with Bows which would cause flame arrows to not move correctly and the effect to be floating.

Fixed an issue when loading an arrow into a bow would be loose and sometimes end up in the players back (Ouch).

Fixed an exploit which would allow the player to begin crafting an item, and cancel it in the queue which would still affect achievement totals, allowing the unlock of “Look On My Works Ye Mighty And Despair” and “Now I Have A Machine Gun”.