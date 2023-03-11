Streets of Rage 4: Update haut so richtig rein

DLC patch changelog:

Stages:

– Added some destroyables to help to maintain the combo counter

Combo counter:

– Added a half second to disappear

– Stage transitions have a bonus time to not break combo counter

Added Custom Survival Mode:

– Player can tweak his/her survival experience with a variety of options.

Mania +:

– Added Cursed arcades in Mania+ difficulty.

– Added special reinforcements during boss battles.

– Added One life.

– Score to get an extra life is higher in arcade.

Added coop attack:

– Hold ‚Pick up‘ and grab your partner to throw him.

– Airborne player can press special button to perform a unique attack.

All characters:

– Lots of reduced hitstop

– All charged attacks and normal combo last hits can hit multiple enemies after the first active frames even if an enemy is hit

– Fixed a bug where some wallbounces could do no damage

– Increased stun on air down attacks

– Throws will hit the other enemies close to the player with more consistency

SOR4 CHARACTERS

Axel Stone (SOR4)

– Air down attack has a slight bigger hitbox.

– Dragon crush has a bigger hitbox.

– Dragon crush added air control.

– Dragon crush travels farther.

– Dragon crush launches higher.

– Dragon crush leaves a fire area on landing.

– Dragon bite better recover.

– Dragon bite life cost reduced.

– Dragon bite damage increased.

– Dragon bite hase more active frames.

– Dragon bite has less freeze.

– Grand upper increased invincibility time.

– Grand upper does more damage.

– Grand upper hits can hit multiple enemies.

– Dragon dive last hit improved hitbox.

– Dragon dive can turn for last hit.

– Dragon dive has longer active frames.

– Dragon dive has less freeze.

– Dragon Upper has slight air control, better hitbox, hits off the ground, recovery is invincible, less freeze.

– Dragon burst’s tornado has a bigger hitbox.

– Charge attack recovers faster.

– Last combo kick recovers faster and hitbox stays active longer after impact.

– Default defensive special has more depth.

Blaze Fielding (SOR4):

– Hienzan ignores weight.

– Hienzan life cost reduced.

– Rekkaken has 2 more invincible frames.

– Rekkaken juggle properties reworked (less infinites).

– Rekkaken does less damage.

– Shin Hishousouzan ignores weight.

– Shin Hishousouzan recovery time reduced.

– Shin Hishousouzan better hitbox and depth.

– Shin Hishousouzan life cost reduced.

– Shin Hishousouzan hitstop time reduced.

– Uraken Uchi damage buff.

– Uraken Uchi longer active frames.

– Uraken Uchi life cost reduced.

– Uraken Uchi better range and depth.

– Shin kikoushou better damage and depth.

– Back attack hitbox extended upward.

Cherry Hunter (SOR4):

– Sound check hits sooner

– Special stage effects doesn’t knock down on the first hit

– Special stage effects first hit has a small ground bounce

– Sommersault life cost reduced

– Sommersault is now fully invincible

– Sommersault has a deeper hitbox

– Both blitzes can be canceled by air special

– Cherry is now more vulnerable when on top of an enemy

– Default air special does more damage

– Alt air special damage rescaled (actual hit does more damage and fire pool does less damage)

Floyd Iraia (SOR4):

– Walk speed increased.

– Harder for enemies to escape Floyd’s throws and throw combos.

– jab range increased.

– Combo damage increased.

– Combo last punch launches higher and farther with better wall bounce, better recovery.

– Charge attack damage increased.

– Charge attack launches higher and farther with better wall bounce.

– Charge attack has armor properties.

– Charge attack better recovery.

– Power slide added hit on the way down.

– Power slide launches higher and closer to Floyd.

– Throw bounce higher.

– Throw wall bounce damage increased.

– Throw hits enemy at close range.

– Throws do more damage.

– Double throw launches closer to Floyd.

– Double throw has a larger hitbox.

– Double throw breaks armor and invincibility.

– Grab special launches higher.

– Grab third punch slams the enemy on the ground.

– Gatling punch is not invincible if whiffed.

– More damage on star move back hit.

– Alt defensive do not heal with bloodthirst.

– Default blitz has some invincibility at the beginning.

Adam Hunter (SOR4):

– Corrected a bug where you could do air special with no life cost.

– Alternate star move last hitbox is taller.

– Last combo kick now has body hit properties.

– Specials cost reduced.

– Added jump cancel after combo 3rd hit.

– Extended combo 3rd hit hitbox toward body.

– Fixed a bug where you couldn’t perform special forward while grabbing from behind.

– Added wall bounce damage on Howl Fang 2nd hit.

– Split fang ignores weight.

– Split fang wallbounces higher.

– Sword upper recovers faster.

– Sword upper has less freeze.

– Blitz hits OTG.

– Blitz has a bigger hitbox.

– Default air special is invincible and has lower hitbox.

– Default air special costs less.

– Alt offensive special last hit has more depth.

– Alt defensive more active frames, depth and can hit multiple enemies.

– Throws lower.

– Charge attack has more depth.

Estel Aguirre (SOR4):

– Combo damage increased.

– Combo adjusted so it doesn’t loop into itself.

– Combo third punch pushes less and stun more.

– Combo 5th hit wall damage increased.

– Charge attack cannot be linked with itself.

– Charge attack damage buffed.

– Charge attack can be canceled by a special move.

– Back attack damage increased.

– Boot mark damage increased.

– Flying scythe damage increased.

– Sucker punch damage increased.

– Added FX to flying scythe.

– Neutral jump attack better hitbox.

– Grab neutral attack damage increased, better wallbounce, better reecovery, longer active frames and bigger hitbox.

– Flashbang bigger hitbox, longer stun and more active frames.

– Air Flashbang stun duration inscreased, life cost decreased, added slight air control.

– Fire grenade bigger hitbox, launches higher, added wall bounce.

– Air Fire grenade damage increased, life cost decreased, added slight air control.

– Surgical strike better hitbox, better juggle, spawned knife last longer.

– Police tackle invincibilityduration increased and damage increased.

– Police tackle aoe punch is the same for both few hits and several hits variation.

– Player Estel police call has blue cross airs.

– Heel kick has more range.

– Default blitz hes lessa freeze.

– Police call longer invincibility.

– Alt air special does more damage.

Shiva (SOR4):

– Final crash is faster, does more damage and has less recovery, launch properties reworked.

– Flying kick does less damage, has less invincibility, has more recovery.

– Spirit Palm has less invincibility, more recovery.

– Back attack can be followed by a launching kick.

– Air Senretsu ken has more recovery on ground.

– Alternate defensive special now launches standing enemies and has better OTG launch.

– Shiva clone special moves do not heal with bloodthirst (Clone star move still does).

– Default air down special has a larger and higher hitbox, launches higher.

Max Thunder (SOR4):

– Fixed last hit of combo hitting twice, now has a proper ground slam.

– Charge attack bigger hitbox.

– Back attack infinite juggle fixed.

– Vortex vaccum costs more health and vaccums less.

– Spinning knuckle bomb lasts longer (additional hits), travels farther and is more juggle friendly.

– Air thunder strike strikes 3 times in a line.

– Default air special has better air control and better hitbox.

– Max Iron will end is more noticeable.

– Max has 20% damage and speed increase under Iron Will star move.

– Body Slam has better air control and recovery.

– Clothes line has bodyhit.

– Power slide, Spinning Knuckle Bomb, Thunder Tackle less hitstop.

– Rolling grab deals low damage on its path, less incinvibility .

SOR1 CHARACTERS

All SOR1 characters:

– Added many wall bounce.

– Invincibility lasts longer after cop attack.

– Cop attack hits full screen.

– Cop attack damage increased.

– Adjusted move properties for more combos.

– Faster jump start.

– Added Charge attack.

– Charge attacks have a short invincibility.

– Last combo hit and charge attack hitbox remain active after hitting so it can hit multiple enemies during active frames.

SOR1 Adam:

– Pummel elbow bounces enemy.

– Alternative star move launches higher, bounces enemy and does more damage.

– Back attack improved invincibility and hitbox.

– Combo last hit and Charge attack better hitbox.

SOR1 Blaze:

– Back attack added body hit properties.

– Back attack improved hitbox.

– Alternative star move better hitbox.

– Jump kick is faster.

SOR1 AXEL:

– Combo last hit and Charge attack better hitbox.

– Air attack improved hitbox.

– Air attack slams on ground.

– Charged attack slams on ground.

SOR2 CHARACTERS:

SOR2 Axel:

– Alternative star move always send flying forward.

– Faster walk speed.

– Headbutt is invincible.

– Dragon Dash Blow does more damage.

– Spinning Dragon Upper has less recovery.

– Spinning Dragon Upper better wall bounce.

– Dragon smash last hit is invincible and has better hitbox.

– Spinning kick juggles better.

– Dragon blow life cost reduced.

– Jumping kick is faster and has a better hitbox.

– Star move wall bounce only on last hit.

– Default offensive has better juggle properties.

– Default star move has less recovery.

– Alt defensive has more depth.

– Alt Star move not being invincible to bottles and other star moves fixed.

SOR2 Blaze:

– Back attack removed ground slam.

– Blitz added one hit on the way up dans slam properties to last hit.

– Blitz travels farther.

– Blitz removed wall bounce.

– Alternate blitz better hitbox.

– Alternate defensive special better hitbox and can hit multiple enemies.

– Aerial grab added air control, damage rescaled and bounces off enemies infinitely.

– Kikou shou is faster and improved hitbox.

– Slam throw slams opponent for real.

– Alternate star move gives 2 seconds of invincibility.

SOR2 Max:

– Throws do more damage.

– Sliding tackle freeze time reduced and slides farther.

– Power chop damage increased and has less recovery.

– Rolling grab is invincible during the rolling part.

– Choke hold is now cancellable by special moves and blitz.

– Spinning knuckle bomb has more depth.

– Alternate defensive special does more damage, cost less HP but launches lower when it hits an airborne enemy.

SOR2 Skate:

– Breakdance launches higher.

– Back pummel reduced hit stop.

– Back pummel can be interrupted by a jump.

– Jump down attack can be followed up with Jump kick.

– Combo stuns more and does more damage.

– Last combo hit launches closer to Skate.

– Neutral grab attack launches closer to Skate.

– Front pummel does more damage.

– Charge attack does more damage.

– Jab range increased.

– Sommersault better consistency hitting both hits and improved hitbox.

– Cannonball does more damage and added air control.

– Inline rush can be special cancelled sooner.

– Vault throw launches farther, better wallbounce.

– Jumping kick is faster and has a better hitbox.

SOR3 CHARACTERS:

All SOR3 characters:

– All SOR3 characters (except Roo) jump higher.

SOR3 Axel:

– Charge attack does more damage.

– Scissor Kicks better launch, improved hitbox, travels farther.

– Improved recover on Star moves.

– Spinning body blow can hit off the ground, reworked juggle speed, added wall bounce.

– Spinning body smash launches higher and closer to Axel, does more damage.

– Alternate Star move launches 3 projectiles with longer freeze, spawns a katana.

– Dragon punch does more damge, improved hitbox and depth, better launch properties.

– Grab headbutt is invincible.

– Better depth on dodge roll.

SOR3 Blaze:

– Chou reppa dan does more damage, improved launch, faster, added wall bounce.

– Energy burst faster recover and does more damage.

– Alternative star move improved hit box and launch properties.

– Jumping kick is faster and has a better hitbox.

– Alt blitz has less invincibility at the end.

– Improved damage on default blitz and forward special.

– Alternate forward special does more damage and ignores weight.

– Better depth on dodge roll.

SOR3 Skate:

– Ground Roll blitz reworked: goes farther, oscillates and hits only once.

– Flying headbutt first hit relaunches higher and closer to Skate.

– Spinning attack launches away from Skate, fixed wallbounce bug.

– Skating fist fury hits multiple times and direction can be controlled, does more damage overall, only has invincible frames for half the duration of the move.

– Flash kick does more damage, launches higher.

– Vault throw launches farther, does more damage, added wallbounce.

– Better depth on dodge roll.

SOR3 Zan:

– Alternate blitz improved travel distance and launch.

– Alternative offensive special reworked, added air control.

– Alternative defensive special now hits during energy ball spawn, Spawned Energy ball does more damage.

– Jumping attack is faster and has a better hitbox.

– Default blitz travels farther and has better recovery.

SOR3 Shiva:

– Alternate Star move does more damage, target is invincible during move, last hitbox is bigger.

– Alternate blitz does more damage, faster startup and recovery, hitbox depth improved, launches higher, can be done tree times in a row pressing attack button.

– Alternate neutral special launches higher and closer to Shiva, hitbox improved, does more damage, added air control.

– Alternate forward special improved launch, does more damage.

– Default forward special improved hitbox toward the back of the character.

– Final crash does more damage.

– Combo does more damage.

– Default blitz less freeze and more invincibility.

SOR3 Roo:

– Offensive special juggles better.

– Alternate offensive special does more damage, bounces enemies, can be cancelled into air version has slight air control.

– Default air special does more damage, added air control, bounces enemies, better hit consistency.

– Earthquake startup is faster, last hit launches higher.

– Jab infinite nerfed.

– Spawned Bruce has the same palette as Roo.

– Bug fixed: Roo’s vault is invincible.

– Roo default offensive special wallbounce only on last hit.

– default blitz and offensive special drag enemies.

– Last pummel hit is invincible.

– Alt defensive has better active frames and hitbox depth.

– Bruce spawn has more life and better invincibility on hop.

ENEMIES:

Zack:

– removed armor during wake up.

Z and Z elite:

– master more weapons.

Cherry boss:

– Star move start up slower.

Signal:

– Signal enemies scream before their slide and throw.

Yamato:

– Slight damage buff.

Survival buffs:

– Glass cannon reduces defense by 60% isntead of 100%.

– Charged buffs are stronger.

– Full of yourself is stronger.

– Sharpen tool is stronger.

– Allied Gold is stronger.

– Allied Donovan masters more weapons.

– Allied Galsia does the correct amount of damage with golden weapons.

– Allied Cop has more life and his throw cannot be escaped.

– Allied Mr Y starts in angry state and can juggle enemies with bullets.

– Allied Stiletto attacks faster.

– Allied Condor has more health, blocks less, added wallbounce on hits.

– Allied Sugar is armor during her headbutt preparation and has improved wallbounce.

– Allied Steffie has a faster grenade throw rate (and first grenade spawns instantly).

– More healing pick ups in survival mode higher levels (so bloodthirst is not mandatory to reach high levels anymore).

Misc:

– Flames from fire buff are different from regular flames.

– Elemental effects in survival are toned down.

– ball hazard reworked and re-tweaked, always launches in the same direction as the ball’s momentum.

– ball damage reduced for small hit.

– Hole fall damage reduced.

– Weapon throws are invincible and special cancelable.

– Zan, Shiva 3&4, Roo can now activate bonus levels.

– Durian hitbox improved.

– Shorter transition time going out of bonus stage 2 : Stage 4 full combo is easier.

– Shorter transition time going out of bonus stage 3 : Stage 5 full combo is easier.

– Shorter transition time going out of bonus stage 4 : Stage 8 full combo is easier.

– Smaller hitbox on fire and steam geyser.

– Added hidden weapon in stage 6 tower first floor.

– Big chinese sword has more durability.

– Dick enemy has less life.

– Barney enemy has less life.

– Stage 3 more heal pickup.

– Ruby has less life.

– You need more score to gain an extra life in mania plus.

– Can follow up a special move by a neutral jump without frame loss.