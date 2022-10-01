Xbox Game Pass: Dieser Kart-Racer rast durchs Abo

Mit PAW Patrol: Grand Prix haben alle Xbox Game Pass-Abonnenten ein neues Spiel für die ganze Familie erhalten.

Der Kart-Racer für die ganze Familie ist da! Mit PAW Patrol: Grand Prix gebt ihr im Xbox Game Pass richtig Gas und könnt allein oder mit bis zu 4-Spielern die Strecken unsicher machen.

Nach Valheim, Let’s Build a Zoo, Grounded 1.0, Moonscars, Prodeus, Beacon Pines, SpiderHeck, Slime Rancher 2, Hardspace Shipbreaker, Deathloop, Metal: Hellsinger, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Fuga: Melodies of Steel, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, You Suck at Parking, Fallout 76: The Pitt, DC League of Super-Pets, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, Opus Magnum, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Train Sim World 3 und weiteren Spielen im September 2022 ist jetzt auch PAW Patrol: Grand Prix endlich im Xbox Game Pass erhältlich!

