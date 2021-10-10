Xbox Series X: Folgende Spiele erscheinen nächste Woche KW 41/2021

In der kommenden Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

In der kommenden Woche erscheinen wieder etliche neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Worauf ihr euch freuen dürft, erfahrt ihr nun in unserer Übersicht.

Back 4 Blood (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 12. Oktober 2021

Back 4 Blood im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 12. Oktober 2021

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 13. Oktober 2021

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Immortus Temporus – 13. Oktober 2021

Immortus Temporus im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Aeon Must Die! – 14. Oktober 2021

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality – 14. Oktober 2021

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality für 24,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Godstrike – 14. Oktober 2021

Godstrike im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Henchman Story (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 14. Oktober 2021

Henchman Story im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Jackbox Party Pack 8 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 14. Oktober 2021

Jackbox Party Pack 8 im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Murder House – 14. Oktober 2021

Murder House für 11,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Ring of Pain (Xbox Game Pass) – 14. Oktober 2021

The Riftbreaker (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 14. Oktober 2021

The Riftbreaker für reduzierte 26,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. Der regulärer- Preis liegt bei 29,99 Euro.

Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder – 14. Oktober 2021

Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt – 15. Oktober 2021

Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt für 6,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 15. Oktober 2021

Gleylancer (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 15. Oktober 2021

Gleylancer im Microsoft Store kaufen.

NHL 22 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 15. Oktober 2021

NHL 22 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

The Good Life (Xbox Game Pass) – 15. Oktober 2021