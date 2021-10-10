Xbox Series X: Folgende Spiele erscheinen nächste Woche KW 41/2021

In der kommenden Woche erscheinen wieder etliche neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Worauf ihr euch freuen dürft, erfahrt ihr nun in unserer Übersicht.
Back 4 Blood (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 12. Oktober 2021
Back 4 Blood im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 12. Oktober 2021
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 13. Oktober 2021
Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Xbox One) – 4,99 Euro – 3,99 Euro
- Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Xbox Series X|S) – 4,99 Euro – 3,99 Euro
Immortus Temporus – 13. Oktober 2021
- Immortus Temporus im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Aeon Must Die! – 14. Oktober 2021
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality – 14. Oktober 2021
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality für 24,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Godstrike – 14. Oktober 2021
- Godstrike im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Henchman Story (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 14. Oktober 2021
- Henchman Story im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Jackbox Party Pack 8 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 14. Oktober 2021
- Jackbox Party Pack 8 im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Murder House – 14. Oktober 2021
- Murder House für 11,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Ring of Pain (Xbox Game Pass) – 14. Oktober 2021
The Riftbreaker (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 14. Oktober 2021
- The Riftbreaker für reduzierte 26,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. Der regulärer- Preis liegt bei 29,99 Euro.
Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder – 14. Oktober 2021
- Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt – 15. Oktober 2021
- Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt für 6,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 15. Oktober 2021
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles für 59,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Gleylancer (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 15. Oktober 2021
- Gleylancer im Microsoft Store kaufen.
NHL 22 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 15. Oktober 2021
NHL 22 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- NHL 22 Xbox One – 69,99 Euro – 62,99 Euro mit EA Play
- NHL 22 Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro – 71,99 Euro mit EA Play
- NHL22 X-Factor Edition – 99,99 Euro – 89,99 Euro mit EA Play
The Good Life (Xbox Game Pass) – 15. Oktober 2021
- The Good Life für 39,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
HakunaTraumata
10.10.2021 - 11:05 Uhr
Crusader onE
10.10.2021 - 11:11 Uhr
Auf Back 4 Blood freue ich mich sehr🤗
Fand die NHL Ea Play Version aber auch nicht schlecht auch wenn sich so nicht viel geändert hat, aber Grafikupgrade ins Jahr 2021 zumindest auf dem Eis macht schon was her 😊
Mal sehen ob ich da vlt meine Rewards Punkte eintausche für NHL
Größtenteils echt so unglaublicher Müll, was heutzutage so raus kommt. Und ich meine nicht indieproduktionen als solches. Aber oft frag ich mich, was manche Entwickler sich bei so einem Schund denken 😂