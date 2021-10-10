Xbox Series X: Folgende Spiele erscheinen nächste Woche KW 41/2021

In der kommenden Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

In der kommenden Woche erscheinen wieder etliche neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Worauf ihr euch freuen dürft, erfahrt ihr nun in unserer Übersicht.

Back 4 Blood (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 12. Oktober 2021

Back 4 Blood im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 12. Oktober 2021

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 13. Oktober 2021

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Immortus Temporus – 13. Oktober 2021

Aeon Must Die! – 14. Oktober 2021

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality – 14. Oktober 2021

Godstrike – 14. Oktober 2021

Henchman Story (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 14. Oktober 2021

Jackbox Party Pack 8 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 14. Oktober 2021

Murder House – 14. Oktober 2021

  • Murder House für 11,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Ring of Pain (Xbox Game Pass) – 14. Oktober 2021

The Riftbreaker (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 14. Oktober 2021

  • The Riftbreaker für reduzierte 26,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. Der regulärer- Preis liegt bei 29,99 Euro.

Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder – 14. Oktober 2021

Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt – 15. Oktober 2021

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 15. Oktober 2021

Gleylancer (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 15. Oktober 2021

NHL 22 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 15. Oktober 2021

NHL 22 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

The Good Life (Xbox Game Pass) – 15. Oktober 2021

  1. HakunaTraumata 15125 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 | 10.10.2021 - 11:05 Uhr

    Auf Back 4 Blood freue ich mich sehr🤗
    Fand die NHL Ea Play Version aber auch nicht schlecht auch wenn sich so nicht viel geändert hat, aber Grafikupgrade ins Jahr 2021 zumindest auf dem Eis macht schon was her 😊
    Mal sehen ob ich da vlt meine Rewards Punkte eintausche für NHL

  2. Crusader onE 81465 XP Untouchable Star 1 | 10.10.2021 - 11:11 Uhr

    Größtenteils echt so unglaublicher Müll, was heutzutage so raus kommt. Und ich meine nicht indieproduktionen als solches. Aber oft frag ich mich, was manche Entwickler sich bei so einem Schund denken 😂

