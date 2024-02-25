Xbox Store: Das sind die Spiele der neuen Woche KW09/2024

In der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder einige Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, präsentieren wir euch alle Neuveröffentlichungen in einer Liste.
Was euch in der neuen Woche erwartet, erfahrt ihr in dieser Xbox Store-Übersicht.
Xbox Store – Neuveröffentlichungen
Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race
Bio Inc. Redemption
TRUDOGRAD
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
BROADSWORD: WARLORD EDITION
Cook, Serve, Delicious!
Dead End City
Pecaminosa – A Deadly Hand
Welcome to ParadiZe
Tamarak Trail
PopSlinger
Match Village
Eldgear
The Mobius Machine
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions
Ufouria: The Saga 2
Dynacat
M.A.D. Cows
One More Dungeon 2
Frontier Pilot Simulator
Colorful Boi
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- ABRISS – build to destroy – 19,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – 20,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 74,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Pre-Order – 39,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 € – Disc – Xbox Series X
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 € – Disc – PlayStation 5
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – 249,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Pre-order) – 49,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Year 1 Edition (pre-order) – 69,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition (Pre-order) – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox One Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 59,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – MVP Edition (Vorbestellung) – 84,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Digital Deluxe Edition (Vorbestellung) – 99,99 €
- Outcast – A New Beginning –
69,99 €– 59,49 €
- REVEIL – 19,99 €
- REVEIL – Funhouse Edition – 26,99 €
- Sand Land Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Slave Zero X – 24,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Pre-Order – 29,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Digital Deluxe – Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Standard Edition –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Taxi Life – Supporter Edition Pre-order – 44,99 €
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- The Outlast Trials – 39,99 €
- Tram Simulator Urban Transit –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Monarch Edition – 69,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe – Zombot Edition Pre-order – 49,99 €
- WWE 2K24 für Xbox One für Vorbestellungen – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition – für Vorbestellungen – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition für Vorbestellungen – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K24 40 Jahre WrestleMania Edition – 119,99 e
