Xbox Store: Demon Hunter, Ziggurat 2 und mehr Spiele mit extra Rabatt

Heute sind in der 6. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox verfügbar. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW06/2022 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen
- Ziggurat 2 – 21,99 Euro
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante – 24,9 Euro
- PowerSlave Exhumed – 19,99 Euro
- Blackberry Honey –
12,99 Euro– 10,39 Euro
- Skautfold: Shrouded In Sanity – 9,99 Euro
- Demon Hunter: Ascendance –
14,99 Euro– 11,99 Euro
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD – 19,99 Euro
- The Anacrusis (Game Preview) Deluxe Edition – 29,99 Euro
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
- CrossfireX Originator-Paket – 9,99 Euro
- CrossfireX Gründerpaket – 14,99 Euro
- CrossfireX Ultimatives Paket – 29,99 Euro
- Besiege Console (Game Preview) – 19,99 Euro
- Unbound: Worlds Apart –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Time Loader – 14,99 Euro
- Know by heart… – 19,99 Euro
- Rise of the Third Power – 19,99 Euro
- KungFu Kickball –
15,99 Euro– 12,79 Euro
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers – 19,99 Euro – Pre-Order
- Edge Of Eternity –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro – Xbox Game Pass
- Breakout: Recharged – 9,99 Euro
- El Gancho –
6,99 Euro– 5,59 Euro
- OlliOlli World – 29,99 Euro
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition – 44,99 Euro
- Space Engineers Warfare 2: Broadside DLC – 3,99 Euro
Weitere Pre-Order
- Super Toy Cars Offroad –
19,99 Euro– 16,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox One Version – 59,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox Series X/S Version – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- RPG Time: The Legend Of Wright – 29,99 Euro
Strangers Wrath HD hab ich damals leider verpasst…Wenn Grafik usw alles stimmt, wird es gekauft…Mal ein paar Test abwarten