Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW33/2023

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Astro Flame Starfighter – 15. August 2023
Astro Flame Starfighter im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Black Skylands – 15. August 2023
Black Skylands im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Moving Out 2 – 15. August 2023
Moving Out 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
EVERSPACE 2 – 15. August 2023
EVERSPACE 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
A Castle Full of Cats – 16. August 2023
A Castle Full of Cats im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- A Castle Full of Cats – Preis liegt nicht vor
Boxville – 16. August 2023
Boxville im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance – 16. August 2023
Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Die After Sunset – 17. August 2023
Die After Sunset im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Die After Sunset – Preis liegt nicht vor
Dust & Neon – 17. August 2023
Dust & Neon im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Dust & Neon – Preis liegt nicht vor
Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats – 17. August 2023
Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats – Preis liegt nicht vor
Marble It Up! Ultra – 17. August 2023
Marble It Up! Ultra im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Quantum: Recharged – 17. August 2023
Quantum: Recharged im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – 17. August 2023
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – Preis noch nicht bekannt
SHINOBI NON GRATA – 17. August 2023
SHINOBI NON GRATA im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Gord – 17. August 2023
Gord im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Aery – Flow of Time – 18. August 2023
Aery – Flow of Time Horticulture im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Chrome Wolf – 18. August 2023
Chrome Wolf im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Madden NFL 24 – 18. August 2023
Madden NFL 24 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Pirate Bloopers – 18. August 2023
Pirate Bloopers im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Pirate Bloopers – Preis liegt nicht vor
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 18. August 2023
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.
Ich freue mich wahnsinnig auf everspace 2. Muss mich bis zum starfield Release unterhalten.
Danke für die Übersicht.
Das Lollipop ist wohl auf 2024 verschoben worden.
Vielleicht gab es dazu schon etwas. Dann hab ich das übersehen.
Ich fühle, dass Leatherface ein großer Flop wird 🙁