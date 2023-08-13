Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW33/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Astro Flame Starfighter 15. August 2023

Black Skylands –  15. August 2023

Moving Out 2 15. August 2023

EVERSPACE 2 15. August 2023

A Castle Full of Cats – 16. August 2023

Boxville 16. August 2023

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance – 16. August 2023

Die After Sunset – 17. August 2023

Dust & Neon – 17. August 2023

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats 17. August 2023

Marble It Up! Ultra – 17. August 2023

Quantum: Recharged 17. August 2023

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – 17. August 2023

SHINOBI NON GRATA – 17. August 2023

Gord – 17. August 2023

Aery – Flow of Time – 18. August 2023

Chrome Wolf – 18. August 2023

Madden NFL 24 – 18. August 2023

Pirate Bloopers – 18. August 2023

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 18. August 2023

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.

  1. Premiumpils 64745 XP Romper Stomper | 13.08.2023 - 08:07 Uhr

    Ich freue mich wahnsinnig auf everspace 2. Muss mich bis zum starfield Release unterhalten.

  2. SanVio70 152000 XP God-at-Arms Bronze | 13.08.2023 - 08:24 Uhr

    Danke für die Übersicht.
    Das Lollipop ist wohl auf 2024 verschoben worden.
    Vielleicht gab es dazu schon etwas. Dann hab ich das übersehen.

  3. AnTwuan 12820 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 2 | 13.08.2023 - 08:34 Uhr

    Ich fühle, dass Leatherface ein großer Flop wird 🙁

