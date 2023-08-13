Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW33/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Astro Flame Starfighter – 15. August 2023

Black Skylands – 15. August 2023



Moving Out 2 – 15. August 2023

EVERSPACE 2 – 15. August 2023



A Castle Full of Cats – 16. August 2023



Boxville – 16. August 2023



Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance – 16. August 2023



Die After Sunset – 17. August 2023



Dust & Neon – 17. August 2023



Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats – 17. August 2023



Marble It Up! Ultra – 17. August 2023



Quantum: Recharged – 17. August 2023



Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – 17. August 2023



SHINOBI NON GRATA – 17. August 2023

Gord – 17. August 2023

Aery – Flow of Time – 18. August 2023

Chrome Wolf – 18. August 2023

Madden NFL 24 – 18. August 2023

Pirate Bloopers – 18. August 2023

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 18. August 2023

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.