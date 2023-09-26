Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – September 2023
- Train Sim World 4: Standard Edition –
44,99 €– 35,99 €
- El Paso, Elsewhere – 19,99 €
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – 49,99 €
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Bundle – 64,99 €
- Truck Driver: The American Dream – 59,99 €
- Paleo Pines – 29,99 €
- Meet Your Maker: Sektor-2-Bündel – 8,79 €
- Terraformers – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Lil Gator Game – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Shuyan Saga –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – September 2023
- Ad Infinitum – Nightmare Edition –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Another Crusade – 19,99 €
- Alchemy Garden –
12,99 €– 11,04 €
- Assetto Corsa Competizione + 2023 GT World Challenge –
49,99 €– 24,99 €
- Ad Infinitum – 39,99 €
- AK-xolotl – Preis liegt nicht vor
- ANNO : Mutationem – 24,99 €
- AFL 23 – 69,99 €
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance – 49,99 €
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps & Beans 2 – 19,99 €
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Bloons TD 6 – 29,99 €
- Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party – 39,99 €
- Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- Beautiful Sakura: Surfing Club – 11,99 €
- Borderlands Collection: Pandoras Büchse –
149,99 €– 59,99 €
- CRSED: F.O.A.D. – The Bear of Wall Street Bundle – 19,99 €
- Cube 2×1 –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Chants of Sennaar –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Cats and the Other Lives – 19,99 €
- Dream House Days DX –
11,99 €– 10,79 €
- Dungeon Village –
11,99 €– 10,79 €
- Days of Doom – 29,99 €
- DYNABLASTER – 19,99 €
- DREAMERS –
44,99 €– 40,49 €
- Demolish & Build Classic – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Death and Taxes –
12,99 €– 10,39 €
- EA SPORTS FC™ 24 Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- eFootball 2024: Leo Messi Edition – 19,99 €
- Enchanted Portals – 17,99 €
- Escape First Alchemist – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Escape from Terror City –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Endless Memories – 19,99 €
- Fresh Start – 19,99 €
- Funtasia – 14,99 €
- Full Void –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Gloomhaven Gold Edition – 49,99 €
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition – 39,99 €
- Game Dev Story –
11,99 € – 10,79 €
- Gravity Oddity –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Green Soldiers Heroes – 4,99 €
- Gastro Force –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- HammerHelm –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Hot Springs Story –
11,99 €– 10,79 €
- Hexapoda – 12,99 €
- Isekai Rondo – 14,99 €
- Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party – Preis und Link liegen nicht vor
- Into The Sky – 9,99 €
- Lies of P – Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 €
- Lies of P – 59,99 € – (XGP)
- Mystic Gate –
7,99 €– 9,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- MythForce – Preis liegt nicht vor
- NASCAR Arcade Rush –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- NASCAR Arcade Rush Project-X Edition –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission – 29,99 €
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Ultimate Edition –
59,99 €– 35,99 €
- Out in Space Bundle: Tin Can & orbit.industries – 34,99 €
- Party Animals – 17,99 €
- PAYDAY 3 – 39,99 € (XGP)
- PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition – 69,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition – 89,99 €
- Perfect Ninja Painter – 4,99 €
- Pipe Dream Xbox Edition –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Rayland 2 –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 – Separate Ways – 9,99 €
- RAINBOW HIGH: LEBEN FÜR DEN LAUFSTEG – 39,99 €
- Starfield – 79,99 € – (XGP)
- Station Manager –
11,99 €– 10,79 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition – 109,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – 34,99 €
- Spooky Bundle: From Shadow & Apocalipsis – 7,99 €
- Seduce Me – The Complete Story –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Simulatorpaket: Gas Station Simulator und Barn Finders –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Solar Ash – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Solace State – 19,99 €
- Super Brawl Rush –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Summum Aeterna – 19,99 €
- Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers – 19,99 €
- Shuyan Saga – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Super Snake Block DX –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Train Sim World® 4: Deluxe Edition –
64,99 €– 51,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – Cross-Gen Bundle – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- Teocida + Estigma – 9,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition – 59,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- Thunder Ray – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix – Preis liegt nicht vor
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- The Isle Tide Hotel –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock – 29,99 €
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – 29,99 €
- Ugly –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Venatrix Game – 14,99 €
- Whateverland – 14,99 €
- World of Warships: Legends — Eiserner Wille – 0,00 €
- World of Warships: Legends — Mächtiger Start – 4,99 €
- World of Warships: Legends — Läufer der Meere – 0,99 €
- Werewolf Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Word Web by POWGI – 7,99 €
- Whitestone – 19,99 €
- Warstride Challenges – 19,99 €
- War Thunder – USS Arkansas Bundle – 69,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Abomi Nation – 19,99 €
- Agatha Christie – Mord im Orient-Express – 39,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Bundle: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty –
79,99 €– 55,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- CyberTD – 19,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Gargoyles Remastered – 14,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition – 69,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – 49,99 €
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha – 6,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Indoor Kickball – 14,99 €
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue – 49,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Jagged Alliance 3 –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- Jusant – 24,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars – 4,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Mechs V Kaijus –
12,99 €– 11,04 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + befristeter Bonus –
109,99 €– 98,99 €
- Overpass 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Overpass 2 – 49,99 €
- PAW Patrol World – 39,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – 39,99 €
- Slender: The Arrival – 19,99 €
- SONIC SUPERSTARS – 59,99 €
- Sonic SUPERSTARS Digital Deluxe Edition mit LEGO – 69,99 €
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE – 39,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- Tested on Humans: Escape Room –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition – 19,99 €
- The Gap – 19,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
- Trepang2 – 29,99 €
- Truck Driver: The American Dream – 59,99 €
- UFC 5 – 79,99 €
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition – 39,99 €
- Wildmender – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun: Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- WRC Standard Edition – 49,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
Werd mir mal noch paar Reviews auf Youtube zu Harvest Moon anschauen.
Das bisher gezeigte sah echt gut aus.
Aber irgendwie traue ich Natsume immer noch nicht komplett, dafür haben sie zuviel Schindluder mit dem Namen Harvest Moon betrieben..