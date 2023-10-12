Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Oktober 2023
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Offene Beta – 0,00 €
- ASTROSMASH – 14,99 €
- Survivor – Castaway Island – 29,99 €
- Re.Surs – 7,99 €
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Special Edition –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- From Space – 14,99 €
- Moving Out 2 – Deluxe Edition – 32,99 €
- Haunted House –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Underwater and Seafaring Duo – 25,99 €
- Waters & Fields Adventure Bundle – 26,99 €
- Water & Domestic Animals Bundle – 25,99 €
- Oceanic Discoveries Duo – 24,99 €
- Aquatic Pursuits Bundle – 24,49 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Oktober 2023
- Anthology of Fear – 8,99 €
- Axis Football 2024 – 19,99 €
- Aquarium Land – 4,99 €
- Asterix & Obelix: Heroes – 29,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Between Time: Escape Room –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Builder Simulator – 24,99 €
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince –
14,99€– 11,99 €
- Builder Simulator – 24,99 €
- Cricket 24 – 69,99 €
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Dinobreak –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Dinobreak Killer Crisis Collection –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 € – (XGP)
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- High On Life: DLC Bundle – 49,99 €
- HUMANKIND – Upgrade-Paket, Standard zur Heritage Edition – 10,99 €
- Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Long Gone Days –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Lil Gator Game –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Mutant Football League – Complete Bundle – 29,99 €
- MeteoHeroes Saving Planet Earth – 19,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Paket: Assassin’s Creed Mirage & Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 109,99 €
- Project Blue – 9,99 €
- Pirates on Target –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Polyfury – 14,99 €
- RedRaptor –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Synergia – NextGen Edition –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Sunshine Manor – 7,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Reserve Skin-Paket 1 – 5,99 €
- Torn Away – 12,99 €
- The Crown of Wu –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- The Sisters 2 – Road to Fame – 39,99 €
- Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix – 29,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- Trepang2 – 29,99 €
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition – 109,99 €
- Virtual Families Cook Off: Kapitel 1 – Flippen wir aus – 9,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Veröffentlichungspaket – 39,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition – 39,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Zumania – 5,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Agatha Christie – Mord im Orient-Express – 39,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Alphadia I & II – 19,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- Der Grinch: Weihnachtsabenteuer – 39,99 €
- DESOLATIUM – 29,99 €
- Dungeons 4 –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Dungeons 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – 49,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – Lionheart Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Gargoyles Remastered – 14,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition – 69,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Hades‘ Star: DARK NEBULA – 19,99 €
- Harmony’s Odyssey – 14,99 €
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – 19,99 €
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – Digital Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha – 6,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue – 49,99 €
- Jagged Alliance 3 –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- Jusant – 24,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- Mummy Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Pickleball Smash –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- RoboCop: Rogue – 59,99 €
- RoboCop: Rogue City – Alex Murphy Edition – 69,99 €
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – 39,99 €
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong – Colossal Edition –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- Slender: The Arrival – 19,99 €
- SONIC SUPERSTARS – 59,99 €
- Sonic SUPERSTARS Digital Deluxe Edition mit LEGO – 69,99 €
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Stray Souls – 29,99 €
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE – 39,99 €
- Teardown – 29,99 €
- Teardown: Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Teardown: Ultimate Edition – 49,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- The Gap – 19,99 €
- The Inheritance of Crimson Manor – 19,99 €
- The Talos Principle 2 –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
- TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition – 39,99 €
- Tricky Tanks – 4,99 €
- UFC 5 – 79,99 €
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- Warm Snow – 19,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun: Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- WRC Standard Edition – 49,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.