Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – November 2023
- Lost Islands – 34,99 €
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Yuko und die Akuma-Bedrohung – 9,99 €
- Excessive Trim –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Stranded: Alien Dawn Premium Edition – 44,99 €
- Let’s Sing 2024 mit deutschen Hits – 54,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – November 2023
- Alien Hominid Invasion – 19,99 €
- Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle – 24,99 €
- Alien Hominid HD – 11,99 €
- Alpha Particle –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Dinobreak Strange Mutations Collection – 129,99 €
- Fusion Paradox (Xbox Series X|S) –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Fusion Paradox –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – 39,99 €
- True Virus – 8,99 €
- Wizardry School: Escape Room –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- RoboCop: Rogue City – 59,99 €
- The Talos Principle 2 – 29,99 € 26,99 €
- Little Noah: Scion of Paradise Sonderedition – 19,99 €
- Little Noah: Scion of Paradise – 14,99 €
- Finis –
10,99 €– 9,34 €
- Die Schlümpfe 2 – Der Gefangene des grünen Steins – 39,99 €
- Thirsty Suitors –
- Achilles: Legends Untold
- My Time at Sandrock
- Devil Engine: Complete Edition – 24,99 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – 49,99 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ultimate Edition – 79,99 €
- Tintin Reporter – Die Zigarren des
Pharaos– 49,99 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console – 59,99 € – XGP
- The Invincible – 29,99 €
- Call of Toys: Tower Defense! – 9,99 €
- Amabilly –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- WRC 23 – 49,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Bluey: Das Videospiel – 39,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- Call of Toys: Tower Defense –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Die Schlümpfe 2 – 39,99 €
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing –
39,99 €– 33,99 €
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing Rally Edition –
49,99 €– 42,49 €
- Dungeons 4 –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Dungeons 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Ebenezer and The Invisible World – 19,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Finis –
10,99 €– 9,34 €
- Flashback 2 – 39,99 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – 49,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – Lionheart Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Grace of Letoile – 14,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition – 69,99 €
- Hades‘ Star: DARK NEBULA – 19,99 €
- Jagged Alliance 3 –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- Jumanji: Wilde Abenteuer – 39,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Lost Islands – 34,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- RoboCop: Rogue – 59,99 €
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE – 39,99 €
- Teardown – 29,99 €
- Teardown: Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Teardown: Ultimate Edition – 49,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- The Invincible – 29,99 €
- The Talos Principle 2 –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Tintin Reporter – Die Zigarren des Pharaos – 49,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
- Tri6: Infinite + – 7,99 €
- UFO ROBOT GOLDORAK – The Feast of the Wolves – 49,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- Worldless –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Soll heute nicht auch Like a Dragon Gaiden the man who erased his name erscheinen?