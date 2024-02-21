Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Image: Balatro

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Februar 2024

Alle Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Februar 2024

Neben den aufgelisteten Spielen sind auch diese Bundles, DLCs und mehr erschienen:

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
5 Kommentare Added

  1. Tobi-Wan-Kenobi 97060 XP Posting Machine Level 4 | 21.02.2024 - 08:39 Uhr

    Nichts für mich dabei. Aber egal.

    Seit gestern diene ich dem Gottimperator doppelt ☀️👑 Rogue Trader + Chaos Gate 😍

    In der Finsternis der fernen Zukunft, gibt es keinen Frieden!

    (Prost ☕)

    1
  2. kleineAmeise 44930 XP Hooligan Schubser | 21.02.2024 - 08:52 Uhr

    Februar sieht gar nicht so schlecht aus. Viele Spiele und sogar ein AAAA-Titel.
    Was will man mehr!?

    0
  3. schakal87 9700 XP Beginner Level 4 | 21.02.2024 - 10:02 Uhr

    Heute zählt bei mir nur die FF7 Rebirth Demo-Update mit dem Open-World-Part. Bin echt gespannt, auch auf das Grafikupdate im Performance Modus.

    1

