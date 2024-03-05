Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – März 2024
The Outlast Trials
Classified: France ’44
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game
Mediterranea Inferno
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- ABRISS – build to destroy – 19,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – 20,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 74,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Pre-Order – 39,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 € – Disc – Xbox Series X
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 € – Disc – PlayStation 5
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – 249,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Pre-order) – 49,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Year 1 Edition (pre-order) – 69,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition (Pre-order) – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox One Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 59,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – MVP Edition (Vorbestellung) – 84,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Digital Deluxe Edition (Vorbestellung) – 99,99 €
- Outcast – A New Beginning –
69,99 €– 59,49 €
- REVEIL – 19,99 €
- REVEIL – Funhouse Edition – 26,99 €
- Sand Land Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 59,99 €
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Slave Zero X – 24,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Pre-Order – 29,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Digital Deluxe – Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Standard Edition –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Taxi Life – Supporter Edition Pre-order – 44,99 €
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- The Outlast Trials – 39,99 €
- Tram Simulator Urban Transit –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Monarch Edition – 69,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe – Zombot Edition Pre-order – 49,99 €
- WWE 2K24 für Xbox One für Vorbestellungen – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition – für Vorbestellungen – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition für Vorbestellungen – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K24 40 Jahre WrestleMania Edition – 119,99 e
