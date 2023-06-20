Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erschienen. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2023

Neue Pre-Order:

Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juni 2023

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
  20.06.2023 - 13:26 Uhr

    Wenn D4 nicht so viel Spaß machen würde dann wär Aliens sicherlich auf der SSD.

    
    20.06.2023 - 13:38 Uhr

      Mir wird D4 langsam zu langweilig immer wieder das gleiche zu machen und die Droprate an brauchbaren legendären Gegenständen kannst an einer Hand abzählen 😞

      Aktuell bin ich Level 75 und spiele auf Weltstufe 3…das dauert einfach so unendlich lange 🥴 gefühlt tut sich im XP Balken gar nix 😆

      
      20.06.2023 - 13:54 Uhr

        Scheint, dass mein anfängliches Gefühl, das ich bereits 1-2 Tage vorm eigentlichen Release hatte inzwischen mehrere Leute teilen. Bisher war noch nie so schnell Langeweile in einem Diablo da. Nicht mal beim 3er.
        Ich weiß nicht mal wieso. Die Story ist top. Die Kämpfe lustig. Aber die Itemjagd ist diesmal… Langweilig 🙁
        Mach momentan ne Pause, in der Hoffnung, dass die Lust wieder kommt.

        
        20.06.2023 - 13:59 Uhr

          Ja, komisch…bei mir das gleiche 😕 war völlig begeistert am Anfang aber dann kam nach 100 Stunden die Langeweile 😞 ich mach jetzt auch Pause und lieg eher am Pool wie vorm TV 😇😉

          

