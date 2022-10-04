Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu für Xbox verfügbar

Die neue Kalenderwoche beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie jeden Sonntag an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Oktober 2022
- 04. Oktober 2022 – Dakar Desert Rally – 39,99 Euro
- 04. Oktober 2022 – Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- 04. Oktober 2022 – Kamikaze Veggies (kein Preis)
- 04. Oktober 2022 – Overwatch 2 (Free-to-Play)
- 04. Oktober 2022 – Slaycation Paradise – 19,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Pre-order) – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami – 24,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen – 79,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – 109,99 Euro
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION – 59,99 Euro
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION – 79,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Pre-Order – 19,99 Euro
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition Pre-Order – 29,99 Euro
- DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms – 39,99 Euro
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – 39,99 Euro
- Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-Order Standard Edition – 29,99 Euro
- Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-Order Digital Downgrade Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Humankind – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Platinum Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord –
49,99 Euro– 44,99 Euro
- NHL 23 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- NHL 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- NHL 23 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + befristeter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Pre-Order Bundle – 39,99 Euro
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Bundle – 49,99 Euro
- OneShot: World Machine Edition – 14,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Pre-Order for Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition Pre-Order – 74,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Pre-Order – 99,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition Pre-Order – 119,99 Euro
- Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Resident Evil: Village Winters-Erweiterung – 19,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Scorn 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Sonic Frontiers – Standard Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Sonic Frontiers – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE – 69,99 Euro
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION – 84,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Day One Edition – 69,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Day One Edition – 59,99 Euro
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me – 39,99 Euro
- The DioField Chronicle – 59,99 Euro
- The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Them’s Fightin‘ Herds – 19,99 Euro
- Them’s Fightin‘ Herds Deluxe Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Yars: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
