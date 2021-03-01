Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Outbreak Zombies Modus erhält Fehlerkorrekturen

Der Start von Season Two in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ist nicht ganz fehlerfrei über die Bühne gegangen.
Treyarch musste daher Hand anlegen und einige Fehler beseitigen. Insbesondere der neue Outbreak Zombies Modus erhielt einige Korrekturen und sogar ein Exploit wurde beseitigt.
Hier sind die Patch Notes für das Update, dass bereits am Wochenende aufgespielt wurden:
GLOBAL
UI
- Addressed various UI issues with tooltips and metadata not appearing correctly.
After Action Report
- Addressed an issue with the Naga animated Calling Card displaying incorrectly.
MULTIPLAYER
Operators
- Addressed a rare issue where a player’s Operator model could unintentionally appear invisible.
LEAGUE PLAY
UI
- Player rank can no longer display as „Rank 0“ after completing Placement Matches and processing rank.
ZOMBIES
Outbreak
- Stability
- Added various stability fixes for issues with Objectives, the Krasny Soldat, and the Dragon Relic.
- Gameplay
- Closed an exploit where the player could exit the Holdout Objective prematurely in Golova.
- Enemies
- Addressed an issue where the Mimic would teleport away after spawning from a Loot Chest.
- Addressed an issue where the HVT Megaton would not split if hit by a vehicle.