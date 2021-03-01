Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Outbreak Zombies Modus erhält Fehlerkorrekturen

Der brandneue Outbreak Zombies Modus für Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War wurde um einige Fehler erleichtert.

Der Start von Season Two in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ist nicht ganz fehlerfrei über die Bühne gegangen.

Treyarch musste daher Hand anlegen und einige Fehler beseitigen. Insbesondere der neue Outbreak Zombies Modus erhielt einige Korrekturen und sogar ein Exploit wurde beseitigt.

Hier sind die Patch Notes für das Update, dass bereits am Wochenende aufgespielt wurden:

GLOBAL

UI

Addressed various UI issues with tooltips and metadata not appearing correctly.

After Action Report

Addressed an issue with the Naga animated Calling Card displaying incorrectly.

MULTIPLAYER

Operators

Addressed a rare issue where a player’s Operator model could unintentionally appear invisible.

LEAGUE PLAY

UI

Player rank can no longer display as „Rank 0“ after completing Placement Matches and processing rank.

ZOMBIES

Outbreak