Dead Island 2: Das sind die 27 Xbox-Erfolge des Zombie-Spiels

Name des Erfolgs Beschreibung Gamerscore

Making Your Mark Complete 10 non-Story Quests 10G

Rising Star Complete 20 non-Story Quests 40G

LA Influential Complete 40 non-Story Quests 100G

Ooh, Shiny! Find your first Legendary Weapon 10G

Zombologist Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia 10G

On Safari Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge 50G

Variety is the Spice of Death Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge 50G

Zombicidal Maniac Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge 50G

Survival Skills Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge 50G

Smorgasbord Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge 50G

Sharpest Tool in the Box Complete 5 Lost & Found Weapon Quests 50G

Sole Survivor Complete all Lost & Found Missing Person Quests 50G

Jumbo Keyring Unlock 10 Lockboxes 20G

Bookworm Collect 20 Journals 20G

Stacking the Deck Collect 30 Skill Cards 10G

Max Headroom Reach level 30 50G

Anger Management Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks 10G

This is My Weapon Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customize it with a mod or perk in every slot 10G

Hazardous Materials Slay 100 Zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage 10G

Break a Leg Maim 100 limbs 10G

Slayer Squad Complete any 5 quests in co-op 10G

I Am the Resurrection Revive other Slayers 5 times 10G

Coup de Grâce Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves 10G

Perks of the Job Complete 5 Blueprint Challenges 10G

Donk! Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie 35+ metres away 10G

Apex Predator Knock down 10 Apex Variants 10G