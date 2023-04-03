Dead Island 2: Das sind die 27 Xbox-Erfolge des Zombie-Spiels

4 Autor: , in News / Dead Island 2
Übersicht

Schaut euch vorab an, welche 27 Xbox-Erfolge ihr im Zombie-Actionspiel Dead Island 2 freischalten könnt.

Ein Besuch in Los Angeles steht in Dead Island 2 für den 21. April auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One an. In der Stadt der Engel werdet ihr solche aber nicht finden. Und falls doch, dann haben sie sich in Zombies verwandelt, so wie der Rest der Stadt auch.

Falls ihr bei eurem Trip nach L.A. plant das maximale Erlebnis auch bei den Gamerscore herauszuholen, dann könnt ihr vorab einen Blick auf die Erfolge werfen.

Die Kollegen von TrueAchievements haben alle 27 Erfolge für Dead Island 2 aufgedeckt, die euch bestenfalls 1000 Gamerscore einbringen. 270 davon sind übrigens an die Story gebunden.

Falls euch Spoiler nicht aufhalten, dann folgt jetzt die Liste der Erfolge zu Dead Island 2.

Name des Erfolgs Beschreibung Gamerscore
Making Your Mark Complete 10 non-Story Quests 10G
Rising Star Complete 20 non-Story Quests 40G
LA Influential Complete 40 non-Story Quests 100G
Ooh, Shiny! Find your first Legendary Weapon 10G
Zombologist Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia 10G
On Safari Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge 50G
Variety is the Spice of Death Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge 50G
Zombicidal Maniac Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge 50G
Survival Skills Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge 50G
Smorgasbord Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge 50G
Sharpest Tool in the Box Complete 5 Lost & Found Weapon Quests 50G
Sole Survivor Complete all Lost & Found Missing Person Quests 50G
Jumbo Keyring Unlock 10 Lockboxes 20G
Bookworm Collect 20 Journals 20G
Stacking the Deck Collect 30 Skill Cards 10G
Max Headroom Reach level 30 50G
Anger Management Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks 10G
This is My Weapon Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customize it with a mod or perk in every slot 10G
Hazardous Materials Slay 100 Zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage 10G
Break a Leg Maim 100 limbs 10G
Slayer Squad Complete any 5 quests in co-op 10G
I Am the Resurrection Revive other Slayers 5 times 10G
Coup de Grâce Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves 10G
Perks of the Job Complete 5 Blueprint Challenges 10G
Donk! Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie 35+ metres away 10G
Apex Predator Knock down 10 Apex Variants 10G
I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm Me Perform 25 perfect defensive moves 10G
Quelle
  1. Mass1vePlay 23560 XP Nasenbohrer Level 2 | 03.04.2023 - 16:07 Uhr

    Wie die Challenges genau aussehen muss man mal gucken. Aber für den Moment klingt es sehr einfach. Gebe trotzdem nicht viel auf Erfolge. Hauptsache es macht Spaß.

    0
  2. Zockejedekonsole 13430 XP Leetspeak | 03.04.2023 - 16:28 Uhr

    Wenn die Erfolge Spasss machen, dann mach ich die. Aber bitte nicht so einen scheiß wie: Du hast nur ein Leben, oder schaffe das Spiel in unter 45 minuten.

    0

