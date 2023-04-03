Dead Island 2: Das sind die 27 Xbox-Erfolge des Zombie-Spiels

Ein Besuch in Los Angeles steht in Dead Island 2 für den 21. April auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One an. In der Stadt der Engel werdet ihr solche aber nicht finden. Und falls doch, dann haben sie sich in Zombies verwandelt, so wie der Rest der Stadt auch.
Falls ihr bei eurem Trip nach L.A. plant das maximale Erlebnis auch bei den Gamerscore herauszuholen, dann könnt ihr vorab einen Blick auf die Erfolge werfen.
Die Kollegen von TrueAchievements haben alle 27 Erfolge für Dead Island 2 aufgedeckt, die euch bestenfalls 1000 Gamerscore einbringen. 270 davon sind übrigens an die Story gebunden.
Falls euch Spoiler nicht aufhalten, dann folgt jetzt die Liste der Erfolge zu Dead Island 2.
|Name des Erfolgs
|Beschreibung
|Gamerscore
|Making Your Mark
|Complete 10 non-Story Quests
|10G
|Rising Star
|Complete 20 non-Story Quests
|40G
|LA Influential
|Complete 40 non-Story Quests
|100G
|Ooh, Shiny!
|Find your first Legendary Weapon
|10G
|Zombologist
|Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia
|10G
|On Safari
|Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge
|50G
|Variety is the Spice of Death
|Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge
|50G
|Zombicidal Maniac
|Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge
|50G
|Survival Skills
|Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge
|50G
|Smorgasbord
|Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge
|50G
|Sharpest Tool in the Box
|Complete 5 Lost & Found Weapon Quests
|50G
|Sole Survivor
|Complete all Lost & Found Missing Person Quests
|50G
|Jumbo Keyring
|Unlock 10 Lockboxes
|20G
|Bookworm
|Collect 20 Journals
|20G
|Stacking the Deck
|Collect 30 Skill Cards
|10G
|Max Headroom
|Reach level 30
|50G
|Anger Management
|Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks
|10G
|This is My Weapon
|Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customize it with a mod or perk in every slot
|10G
|Hazardous Materials
|Slay 100 Zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage
|10G
|Break a Leg
|Maim 100 limbs
|10G
|Slayer Squad
|Complete any 5 quests in co-op
|10G
|I Am the Resurrection
|Revive other Slayers 5 times
|10G
|Coup de Grâce
|Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves
|10G
|Perks of the Job
|Complete 5 Blueprint Challenges
|10G
|Donk!
|Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie 35+ metres away
|10G
|Apex Predator
|Knock down 10 Apex Variants
|10G
|I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm Me
|Perform 25 perfect defensive moves
|10G
4 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Wie die Challenges genau aussehen muss man mal gucken. Aber für den Moment klingt es sehr einfach. Gebe trotzdem nicht viel auf Erfolge. Hauptsache es macht Spaß.
Kann ich nur zustimmen 👍
Wenn die Erfolge Spasss machen, dann mach ich die. Aber bitte nicht so einen scheiß wie: Du hast nur ein Leben, oder schaffe das Spiel in unter 45 minuten.
Sieht nach einfachen erfolgen aus soweit. Nichts ultra schweres ümoder übel viel Grind