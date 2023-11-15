Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Xbox Black Week Sale mit 1,000+ Angeboten

Der Xbox Black Week Sale startet bald und bietet euch zahlreiche Angebote. Über 1000 Spiele und mehr werden im Preis reduziert.

Der Xbox Black Week Sale bietet euch über 1000 ausgewählte Angebote im Microsoft Store. Die Aktion startet aber erst am 17. November! Bis dahin könnt ihr euch schon eure Favoriten aus der Liste speichern.

Hinweis: Die folgenden Angebote sind noch nicht aktiv und werden erst am 17. November freigeschaltet. Mehr Angebote gibt es bei den Deals of the Week KW46/2023.

Xbox Black Week Sale

Spiel Rabatt

2K
Ball N‘ Brawl Bundle

75%

7
Days to Die

70%

9
Monkeys + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle

85%

A
Kingdom for Keflings

75%

A
Plague Tale: Innocence

70%

A
Plague Tale: Requiem

50%

A
WAY OUT

85%

A
World of Keflings

75%

Ace
Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition

80%

AD
Infinitum Nightmare Edition

30%

AEW: Fight Forever

25%

After
Us

50%

Afterimage

40%

Age
of Booty

80%

Age
of Empires 2: DE

50%

Age
of Empires 2: DE Dawn of the Dukes

65%

Age
of Empires 2: DE Digital Deluxe Bundle

50%

Age
of Empires 2: DE Dynasties of India

65%

Age
of Empires 2: DE Lords of the West

65%

Age
of Empires 2: Return to Rome

50%

Age
of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

33%

Age of Wonders 4

20%

Agents
of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle

90%

AK-xolotl

20%

Alan
Wake

67%

Alan
Wake’s American Nightmare

67%

Alien
Hominid HD

67%

Aliens:
Dark Descent

30%

Aliens:
Fireteam Elite

60%

Aliens:
Fireteam Elite Pathogen Expansion

50%

America’s
Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!

75%

Ancestors:
The Humankind Odyssey

75%

Anno
1800

50%

Anno
1800 – Deluxe Edition

40%

ANTHEM

90%

ANTHEM
– DELUXE EDITION

90%

Arcade
Classics Collection

80%

Arkanoid
Eternal Battle

85%

Ary
and the Secret of Seasons

80%

As
Dusk Falls

67%

Assassin’s
Creed Antiquity Pack (ACO + ACOD)

80%

Assassin’s
Creed Chronicles: China

60%

Assassin’s
Creed IV Black Flag

60%

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass

80%

Assassin’s
Creed Legendary Collection

80%

Assassin’s
Creed Mirage + ACV Bundle

50%

Assassin’s
Creed Mirage – Deluxe Edition

20%

Assassin’s
Creed Mirage – Standard Edition

20%

Assassin’s
Creed Odyssey

80%

Assassin’s
Creed Odyssey – Season Pass

50%

Assassin’s
Creed Odyssey – ULTIMATE EDITION

80%

Assassin’s
Creed Origins

85%

Assassin’s
Creed Origins – Season Pass

70%

Assassin’s
Creed Syndicate

70%

Assassin’s
Creed The Ezio Collection

70%

Assassin’s
Creed Unity

70%

Assassin’s
Creed Valhalla

75%

Assassin’s
Creed Valhalla ACO ACOD Bundle

80%

Assassin’s
Creed Valhalla Complete

75%

Assassin’s
Creed Valhalla Ragnar?k Edition

75%

Assetto
Corsa Competizione + 2023 GT Bundle

50%

Assetto
Corsa Competizione DLC Bundle

50%

Assetto
Corsa Ultimate Edition

75%

Asterix
& Obelix: Heroes

30%

Asura’s
Wrath

80%

Atlas
Fallen

35%

ATV
Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition

80%

Aven
Colony – Deluxe Edition

80%

Back
4 Blood Deluxe

85%

Bassmaster
Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition

70%

Batman:
Arkham Knight

85%

Batman:
Arkham Knight Season Pass

80%

Batman:
Return to Arkham

85%

BattleBlock
Theater

67%

BATTLEFIELD
1

75%

BATTLEFIELD
1 REVOLUTION EDITION

85%

Battlefield
2042 Elite Edition

70%

Battlefield
2042 SXS

75%

Battlefield
2042 X1

75%

BATTLEFIELD
4

75%

BATTLEFIELD
4 Premium Edition

85%

BATTLEFIELD
HARDLINE

75%

BATTLEFIELD
HARDLINE ULTIMATE BUNDLE

85%

BATTLEFIELD
V

75%

BATTLEFIELD
V DEFINITIVE EDITION

90%

BATTLEFRONT
II

70%

BATTLEFRONT
II CELEBRATION EDITION (Full Game)

80%

BATTLEFRONT
ULTIMATE BUNDLE

80%

Battletoads

75%

Bayonetta
& Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle

75%

Belt
Scroll Collection

50%

Ben
10 Bundle

50%

Beyond
a Steel Sky

60%

Biomutant

65%

Bionic
Commando Rearmed 2

80%

Bioshock
Collection

80%

Black
Desert: Explorer Edition ASIA

80%

Black
Desert: Explorer Edition EU

80%

Black
Desert: Explorer Edition NA

80%

Black
the Fall

70%

Blacksad:
Under the Skin

75%

Blacktail

50%

Blasphemous
2

20%

Bleeding
Edge

90%

Blizzard
Arcade Collection

50%

Blood
Bowl 3 Brutal Edition

40%

Blue
Dragon

67%

Borderlands
3

85%

Borderlands
3 Season Pass 1 + 2 Bundle

67%

Borderlands
3 Super Deluxe Edition

75%

Borderlands
Collection: Pandora’s Box

67%

Borderlands
Legendary Collection

60%

Borderlands:
Game of the Year Edition

67%

Bravery
& Greed

40%

BRAWLHALLA
– ALL LEGENDS PACK

50%

BRAWLHALLA
– COLLECTORS PACK

10%

Broken
Age (console)

75%

Brutal
Legend (console)

75%

Bulletstorm:
Full Clip Edition

90%

Bundle:
South Park : The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole

75%

Burnout
Paradise Remastered

70%

Bus
Simulator 21 Next Stop

30%

Call
of Cthulhu

80%

Call
of Duty 2

50%

Call
of Duty 3

50%

Call
of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

50%

Call
of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition

60%

Call
of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition

67%

Call
of Duty: Black Ops

50%

Call
of Duty: Black Ops 2

70%

Call
of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe

60%

Call
of Duty: Black Ops 4 Standard Edition

67%

Call
of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen

65%

Call
of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard

67%

Call
of Duty: BO3 Zombies Chronicles Edition

67%

Call
of Duty: BO3 Zombies Deluxe

60%

Call
of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition

60%

Call
of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition

67%

Call
of Duty: IW Digital Deluxe

60%

Call
of Duty: IW Legacy Edition

60%

Call
of Duty: IW Standard Edition

67%

Call
of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

50%

Call
of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

50%

Call
of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

50%

Call
of Duty: Modern Warfare Standard Edition

67%

Call
of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen

60%

Call
of Duty: Vanguard – Standard

60%

Call
of Duty: World at War

50%

Call
of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe

60%

Call
of Duty: WWII Gold Edition

67%

Call
of the Wild : The Angler – Deluxe Edition

25%

Capcom
Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle

50%

Capcom
Arcade Stadium Bundle

60%

Capcom
Fighting Collection

50%

Capcom
Fighting Collection Capcom Fighting Bundle

55%

Carnival
Games

80%

Castlevania
Advance Collection

50%

Castlevania
Anniversary Collection

80%

Castlevania
Lords of Shadow

67%

Castlevania:
Harmony of Depair

67%

Castlevania:
Lords Of Shadow 2

75%

Castlevania:
Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD

75%

Castlevania:
Symphony of the Night

67%

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

67%

Chef
Life: A Restaurant Simulator

50%

Child
of Light Ultimate Edition

60%

Civilization
VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle

60%

Clash
Artifacts of Chaos

40%

Clone
Drone in the Danger Zone

65%

Code
Vein – Deluxe Edition

85%

Company
of Heroes 3

30%

Contra

67%

Contra
Anniversary Collection

80%

Contra:
Rouge Corps

85%

Control
Ultimate Edition

75%

CONVERGENCE:
A League of Legends Story

40%

CONVERGENCE:
A League of Legends Story Deluxe Edition

40%

Costume
Quest (console)

75%

Crackdown
3: Campaign

67%

Crash
Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

67%

Crash
Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

60%

Crash
N Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing

65%

Crash
Quadrilogy

60%

Crash
Team Racing Nitros Oxide Edition

65%

Crash
Team Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition

40%

Crash
Team Rumble – Standard Edition

40%

Crimson
Dragon

75%

Cris
Tales

80%

Crisis
Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion

40%

Crisis
Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition

40%

Cult
of the Lamb: Heretic Edition

40%

Cyberpunk
2077

40%

Cyberpunk
2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle

20%

D4:
Dark Dreams Don’t Die

75%

Dakar
Desert Rally

40%

Dark
Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

50%

Dark
Souls III

50%

Dark
Souls III – Deluxe Edition

50%

Dark
Souls: Remastered

50%

Dark
Void

80%

Darksiders
III

70%

Darksiders
III Deluxe Edition

75%

Darwinia+

75%

Dead
by Daylight: Base Game

60%

Dead
Island 2 Deluxe Edition

40%

Dead
Island Definitive Edition

85%

Dead
Island Retro Revenge

80%

Dead
Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

85%

DEAD
SPACE REMAKE

50%

DEAD
SPACE REMAKE DLX

50%

Deadbeat
Heroes

70%

Deathloop

80%

Deathloop
Deluxe Edition

80%

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game

40%

Deliver
Us Mars

40%

Demon
Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

60%

Demon
Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Ultimate Edition

50%

Desperados
III Deluxe Edition

70%

Destiny
2: Lightfall

60%

Destiny
2: Lightfall + Annual Pass Upgrade

60%

Destiny
2: The Armory Collection

67%

Destiny
2: The Legacy Collection (2023)

67%

Destiny:
Level 40 Hunter Pack

67%

Destiny:
Level 40 Titan Pack

67%

Destiny:
Level 40 Warlock Pack

67%

Destiny:
Rise of Iron

67%

Destiny:
The Collection

67%

Destiny:
The Taken King

67%

Destroy
All Humans! – Jumbo Pack

50%

Deus
Ex Mankind Divided

85%

Devil
May Cry 4 Special Edition

70%

Devil
May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle

75%

Devil
May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition Vergil Pack

60%

Devil
May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition Vergil Pack

60%

Devil
May Cry 5 Special Edition

60%

Devil
May Cry 5 Special Edition

60%

Devil
May Cry 5 Vergil Pack

67%

Devil
May Cry 5 Vergil Pack

67%

Devil
May Cry HD Collection Remaster

67%

Devil
May Cry HD Collection Remaster & 4 Special Edition Bundle

67%

Diablo
IV Deluxe

40%

Diablo
IV Standard

40%

Diablo
IV Ultimate

40%

Dig
Dug

67%

Dirt
5: Year 1 Edition

80%

Dirt
Rally 2

75%

Disciples
Liberation Standard Edition

50%

Dishonored
2

80%

Dishonored
2 and Death of the Outsider

80%

Dishonored
Definitive Edition

75%

Dishonored:
Death of the Outsider

80%

Disintegration

67%

Disney
Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King

50%

Disney
Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition

40%

Disney
Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

75%

Disneyland
Adventures

67%

Divinity: Original Sin – The Source Saga

45%

DmC
Definitive Edition

70%

Doom
(2016)

80%

Doom
1 Osiris

60%

Doom
2 Osiris

60%

Doom
64 Osiris

67%

Doom
Eternal

75%

Doom
Eternal Deluxe Edition

75%

Doom
Eternal Year One Pass

67%

DOOM
Slayers Collection

60%

Dordogne

33%

Double
Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

20%

DRAGON
AGE: INQUISITION GOTY

80%

Dragon
Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass

85%

Dragon
Ball Xenoverse 2

50%

Dragon
Ball Xenoverse – Super Bundle

85%

Dragon
Ball Z Kakarot – Deluxe Edition

75%

Dragon
Ball: The Breakers – Special Edition

67%

Dragon’s
Dogma: Dark Arisen

85%

Dreamfall
Chapters

85%

Dredge

25%

Duck
Tales Remastered

75%

Duke
Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

90%

Dungeons
& Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara

80%

Dying
Light 2 Stay Human Deluxe Edition

45%

Dying
Light Definitive Edition

80%

Dynamite
Fishing

90%

EA
Sports FC 24 Standard Edition

50%

EA
SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition

50%

Earth
Defense Force 2017

70%

Earth
Defense Force 2025

85%

Ed-0:
Zombie Uprising

30%

Eldest
Souls

75%

Enter
the Gungeon

70%

Escapists
2

75%

EVERSPACE 2

30%

Evil
Dead: The Game – Game of the Year Edition

60%

Evil
West

50%

Exoprimal

35%

Exoprimal Deluxe Edition

35%

F.E.A.R.
2: Project Origin Back Compat

80%

F1
23

60%

F1
23 Deluxe Edition

60%

F1
Manager 2023

50%

Fable
Anniversary

75%

Fable
II

50%

Fable
III

50%

Fallout
3

75%

Fallout
4

75%

Fallout
4 GOTY

75%

Fallout
4 Season Pass

65%

Fallout
76

80%

Fallout
76 The Pitt Deluxe Edition

75%

Fallout
New Vegas

75%

Far
Cry 4

80%

FAR
CRY 4 GOLD EDITION

75%

Far
Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle

85%

Far
Cry 5 Standard Edition

85%

Far
Cry 6 GOTY Edition

70%

Far
Cry 6 Standard Edition

75%

Far
Cry Insanity Bundle

80%

Far
Cry New Dawn

80%

Far
Cry Primal

75%

FAR:
Changing Tides

65%

Fast
& Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R – Complete Edition

60%

FIGHT
NIGHT CHAMPION (Full Game)

80%

Flashback
Origins

75%

Flight
Sim – Deluxe

40%

Flight
Sim – Premium Deluxe

40%

Flight
Sim – Standard

40%

Flock!

80%

Fobia
– St. Dinfna Hotel

50%

FOCUS
INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die!

60%

FOR
HONOR Standard Edition

85%

Forza
Horizon 4 Deluxe

65%

Forza
Horizon 4 Standard

67%

Forza
Horizon 4 Ultimate

65%

Forza
Horizon 5 Deluxe

50%

Forza
Horizon 5 Hot Wheels

50%

Forza
Horizon 5 Premium

55%

Forza
Horizon 5 Premium Add-On

50%

Forza
Horizon 5 Rally Adventure

50%

Forza
Horizon 5 Standard

50%

Forza
Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle

40%

Forza
Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle

40%

Forza
Motorsport Premium

10%

Forza
Motorsport Premium Add-on

10%

Frogger

67%

Frogger

50%

Frogger
2

75%

Fuzion
Frenzy

67%

Galaga

67%

Gear.Club
Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition

75%

Gears
5

70%

Gears
5 Game of the Year

75%

Gears
5: Hivebusters

50%

Gears
of War 4

75%

Gears
Tactics

75%

Gears
Triple Bundle

70%

Generation
Zero – Base Warfare Starter Bundle

55%

Genesis
Alpha One Deluxe Edition

80%

Ghost
Trick Port

33%

Ghostrunner
Complete Edition

40%

Ghosts’n
Goblins Resurrection

65%

Ghostwire:
Tokyo

67%

Ghostwire:
Tokyo Deluxe Edition

67%

Gleamlight

80%

God
of Rock

60%

Going
Under

75%

Golf
With Your Friends

75%

Gord

50%

Gotham
Knights

75%

Gotham
Knights Visionary Pack DLC

70%

Grand
Theft Auto V (XBS)

50%

Grand
Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition

50%

GreedFall

70%

Grounded

40%

GTA
Megalodon Shark Cash Card (XB1)

15%

GTA
Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Xbox Series X|S)

15%

GTA
Megalodon Shark Cash Card Plus

15%

GTA
The Trilogy The Definitive Edition

50%

Guardians
of the Galaxy

75%

Guilty
Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition 2023

25%

Guilty
Gear -Strive- Season Pass 1

30%

Guilty
Gear -Strive- Season Pass 2

15%

Halo
3: ODST

75%

Halo
5: Gaurdians

75%

Halo
Infinite (Campaign)

60%

Halo
Wars 2: Complete Edition

75%

Halo
Wars 2: Standard Edition

75%

Halo
Wars: Definitive Edition

75%

Halo:
Reach

75%

Halo:
The Master Chief Collection (CONSOLE)

75%

Hard
Corps: Uprising

67%

Hardspace:
Shipbreaker

60%

Hasbro
Family Fun Pack – Super Edition

75%

Hell
Let Loose Ultimate Edition

35%

Hellblade

85%

Hi-Fi
Rush

25%

Hi-Fi
Rush Deluxe Edition

30%

HITMAN
World of Assassination

60%

Hogwarts
Legacy Dark Arts Pack

40%

Hogwarts
Legacy Series X|S

40%

Hogwarts
Legacy XB1

40%

HOT
WHEELS UNLEASHED

80%

HOT
WHEELS UNLEASHED – Game of the Year Edition

80%

HOT
WHEELS UNLEASHED – Game of the Year Edition – Xbox Series X|S

80%

HOT
WHEELS UNLEASHED – Xbox Series X|S

80%

HUMANKIND

25%

Hunting
Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox One

85%

Hunting
Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S

85%

Hydrothunder
Hurricane

75%

I
am Fish

70%

IMMORTALS
FENYX RISING

85%

Immortals
of Aveum

50%

Immortals
of Aveum Deluxe Edition

50%

In
Sound Mind

90%

Injustice
2

85%

Injustice
2 Ultimate Pack

90%

Insanely
Twisted Shadow Planet

75%

Insurgency
Sandstorm

60%

Iron
Harvest Complete Edition

75%

It
Takes 2

70%

Jade
Empire

67%

Jagged
Alliance: Rage

90%

JoJo’s
Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – Deluxe Edition

60%

Joust

67%

Joy
Ride Turbo

75%

Jurassic
World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition

70%

Jurassic
World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition

80%

Just
Cause 3

85%

Just
Cause 3: XXL Edition

85%

Just
Cause 4 – Complete Edition

85%

Just
Cause 4 – Gold Edition

85%

Just
Cause 4 – Reloaded

85%

Just
Dance 2024 Deluxe

30%

Just
Dance 2024 Standard

33%

Kerbal
Space Program

75%

Killer
Instinct: Definitive Edition

67%

King
of Seas

75%

Kingdom
Come: Deliverance Royal Edition

85%

King’s
Bounty 2

85%

Lara
Croft and the Temple of Osiris

85%

LEGO
2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition

50%

LEGO
2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition

50%

LEGO
2K Drive for Xbox One

50%

Lego
Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

90%

Lego
Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Season Pass

80%

Lego
Batman Back Compat

80%

LEGO Brawls

75%

LEGO
City Undercover

90%

LEGO
DC Super Villains

85%

LEGO
DC Super-Villains Season Pass

80%

LEGO
Hobbit

85%

LEGO
Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

75%

LEGO
Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

75%

LEGO
Marvel Super Heroes 2

90%

LEGO
Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass

80%

LEGO
Marvel’s Avengers

90%

LEGO
Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass

75%

LEGO
Movie Videogame

90%

LEGO
Ninjago Movie Videogame

90%

LEGO
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

75%

LEGO
Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

67%

LEGO
Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

75%

LEGO
Star Wars: The Complete Saga

75%

LEGO
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

70%

LEGO
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection

70%

LEGO
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection 2

70%

Lego
World: Classic Space and Monsters Bundle

85%

LEGO
Worlds

85%

Life
is Strange 2 – Complete Season

60%

Life
is Strange Remastered Collection

50%

Life
is Strange: True Colors

70%

Life
is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition

70%

Life
is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Upgrade

60%

Life
is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition

60%

Like
a Dragon: Ishin!

50%

Little
Nightmares – Complete Edition

75%

Lords
of the Fallen

30%

Lords
of the Fallen Deluxe Edition

25%

LOST
IN RANDOM

90%

Lost
Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition

70%

Lost
Odyssey

67%

Lost
Odyssey

75%

Lost
Planet 2

80%

Lost
Planet 3

80%

Lost
Planet: Colonies Edition

80%

Mad
Max

90%

Madden
NFL 24

50%

Madden
NFL 24 DLX

50%

Mafia:
Definitive Edition

75%

Mafia:
Trilogy

67%

Marvel
vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition

80%

Marvel
vs. Capcom Infinite Standard Edition

80%

Marvel’s
Midnight Suns (XB1)

70%

Marvel’s
Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition (XBS)

70%

Marvel’s
Midnight Suns Legendary Edition (XB1)

70%

Marvel’s
Midnight Suns Legendary Edition (XBS)

70%

Mass
Effect

75%

Mass
Effect Legendary Edition

80%

MASS
EFFECT TRILOGY REMASTER – XBOX

80%

MASS
EFFECT: ANDROMEDA RECRUIT EDITION (DELUXE EDITION)

85%

MASSIVE
CHALICE (console)

75%

Matchpoint
– Tennis Championships Legends Edition

30%

Max:
The Curse of Brotherhood

75%

Maximum
Football 2020

90%

MechWarrior
5: Mercenaries

50%

Meet
Your Maker: Deluxe Edition

50%

Mega
Man 11

67%

Mega
Man 30th Anniversary Collection 3 Pack

75%

Mega
Man 30th Anniversary Collection 5 Pack

50%

Mega
Man Legacy Collection

60%

Mega
Man Legacy Collection 1&2 Combo Pack

60%

Mega
Man Legacy Collection 2

60%

Mega
Man X Legacy Collection

60%

Mega
Man X Legacy Collection 1&2

60%

Mega
Man X Legacy Collection 2

60%

Mega
Man Zero & ZX Collection

67%

Metro
Exodus Gold Edition

75%

Metro
Redux Bundle

75%

Middle-Earth:
Shadow of War

85%

Middle-earth:
Shadow of War Expansion Pass

85%

Midway
Arcade Origins: Back Compat

80%

Mighty
No. 9

85%

Minecraft
Dungeons Ultimate Edition

50%

Minecraft
Legends Deluxe Edition

50%

Minecraft
Legends Standard Edition

50%

MIRRORS
EDGE CATALYST

95%

MLB
The Show 23 – Digital Deluxe Edition

65%

MLB
The Show 23 – Xbox One Edition

85%

MLB
The Show 23 – Xbox Series X|S Edition

75%

Monopoly
Madness

75%

MONOPOLY
PLUS

70%

Monster
Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition

85%

Monster
Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5

85%

Monster
Hunter Rise

50%

Monster
Hunter Rise and Sunbreak Double Deluxe Set

40%

Monster
Hunter Rise and Sunbreak Set

50%

Monster
Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition

50%

Monster
Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit

50%

Monster
Hunter Rise Sunbreak

40%

Monster
Hunter Rise Sunbreak Deluxe Edition

40%

Monster
Hunter Rise Sunbreak Deluxe Kit

40%

Monster
Hunter World

25%

Monster
Hunter World Deluxe Kit

25%

Monster
Hunter World Iceborne

35%

Monster
Hunter World Iceborne Deluxe Kit

25%

Monster
Hunter World Iceborne Digital Deluxe

35%

Monster
Hunter World Iceborne Master Edition

25%

Monster
Hunter World Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe

25%

Monster
Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One

80%

Monster
Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S

80%

Mortal
Kombat 1

30%

Mortal
Shell

80%

Moto
Racer 4

75%

MotoGP
22

85%

Moving
Out + Moving Out 2 Bundle

35%

MudRunner

80%

MudRunner
– American Wilds Expansion

65%

Murdered:
Soul Suspect

85%

MXGP
2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame

90%

My
Friend Peppa Pig – Complete Edition

60%

My
Hero One’s Justice 2 – Ultimate Edition

75%

Naruto
to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition

50%

NASCAR
21: Ignition

45%

NASCAR
HEAT 5

40%

NBA
2K Playgrounds 2

75%

NBA
2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (Xbox One)

55%

NBA
2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (Xbox One)

60%

NBA
2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (Xbox Series X|S)

50%

New
Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja

60%

New
Tales from the Borderlands

50%

NFS
2016

75%

NFS
2016 – FAMILY BUNDLE

90%

NFS
2022

80%

NFS
2022 DLX

80%

NFS
HEAT

90%

NFS
HEAT DELUXE EDITION BUNDLE

90%

NFS
HP REMASTER

90%

NFS
PAYBACK

90%

NFS
PAYBACK DELUXE EDITION

90%

NFS
RIVALS (2014)

75%

NHL
24

40%

NHL
24 X-Factor

40%

NHL
24 Xbox One Standard Edition

40%

Ni
no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

60%

No Man’s Sky

50%

Nova
Strike

30%

Oblivion

80%

Offroad
Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto

90%

Oh
My Godheads

80%

Okami
HD Remaster

50%

OlliOlli
World

50%

One
Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition

90%

One
Piece Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

60%

One
Piece World Seeker – Deluxe Edition

90%

One
Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Ultimate Edition

50%

Onechanbara

70%

Ori
& the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

75%

Ori
& the Will of the Wisps

67%

Ori:
The Collection

67%

Outer
Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

40%

Outriders

75%

Outriders
Worldslayer

60%

Outriders
Worldslayer Upgrade

60%

Overcooked!
2 Gourmet Edition

75%

Overcookede!
All You Can Eat

60%

Pac-Man

67%

Pac-Man
Museum+

50%

Paladins
Deluxe Edition

50%

Paladins
Feathered Fiend Pack

33%

Paladins
Gold Edition

75%

Paladins
Interstellar Stallion Pack

33%

Paladins
Season Pass 2022

33%

Paladins
Sky Whale Pack

33%

Paladins
Starter Edition

50%

Park
Beyond – Visioneer Edition

25%

Pathfinder
Kingmaker- Definitive Edition

80%

Paw
Patrol Bundle

50%

Payday
2 – Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Bundle

80%

Payday
2 – Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Game Bundle

80%

PAYDAY
3

20%

Pentiment

33%

Persona
3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Bundle

35%

Persona
5 Royal

40%

PGA
Tour 23 (XSX)

60%

PGA
Tour 23 (XSX) DLX

60%

PGA
Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition

75%

PGA
TOUR 2K23 for Xbox One

75%

PGA
Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition

67%

Phoenix
Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy

67%

Pillars
of Eternity: Complete Edition

75%

Pinball
FX – Godzilla vs Kong

50%

Pinball
FX – Indiana Jones: A Pinball Adventure

50%

Pinball
FX – The Addams Family

50%

PJ
MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT – COMPLETE EDITION

60%

Planet
Coaster: Deluxe Edition

65%

PLANTS
VS ZOMBIES GARDEN WARFARE

80%

PLANTS
VS ZOMBIES GARDEN WARFARE 2

80%

Port
Royale 4 Standard Edition

60%

Portal
Knights – Legendary Edition

40%

Portal:
Still Alive

67%

Powerstar
Golf: Burning Sands Game Pack

67%

Powerstar
Golf: City Park Game Pack

67%

Powerstar
Golf: Emperor’s Garden Game Pack

67%

Powerstar
Golf: Full Game Unlock

67%

Powerstar
Golf: Rocky Ridge Game Pack

67%

Prey

80%

Prey
Deluxe Edition

80%

Prototype

67%

Prototype
2

70%

Prototype
Biohazard Bundle

70%

Psychobreak

85%

Psychobreak
2

85%

Psychonauts
(console)

75%

Psychonauts
2

75%

PVZ
BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE

85%

PVZ
BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE

85%

PVZ
BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE DELUXE BUNDLE

85%

Pyro
Complete Bundle (C2HD, C3HD & Praetorians HD)

25%

Quake
(2021)

67%

Quake
2 (2023)

60%

Quantum
Break

67%

RABBIDS
INVASION – GOLD EDITION

75%

Race
With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition

60%

Rage

70%

Rage
2

80%

Rage
2 Deluxe Edition

80%

Railway
Empire 2 Deluxe Edition

25%

Railway
Empire Complete Collection

40%

Rainbow
Six Siege Deluxe Y8

67%

Rainbow
Six Siege Ultimate Y8

55%

RAINBOW
SIX SIEGE: EXTRACTION

80%

Rare
Replay

75%

ReCore

75%

Red
Dead Online

50%

Red
Dead Redemption & Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle

50%

Red
Dead Redemption 2

67%

Red
Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode

50%

Redfall

75%

Redout
2

50%

Relicta

80%

Remothered:
Broken Porcelain

90%

Resident
Evil 0 HD Remaster

75%

Resident
Evil 4 HD Remaster

75%

Resident
Evil 4/5/6 Pack HD

80%

Resident
Evil 5 HD Remaster

75%

Resident
Evil 6 HD Remaster

75%

Resident
Evil 7 Gold Edition

60%

Resident
Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition

63%

Resident
Evil Code : Veronica X HD

80%

Resident
Evil HD Remaster

75%

Resident
Evil Origins Collection

75%

Resident
Evil RE:2

75%

Resident
Evil RE:3

75%

Resident
Evil RE:4 Deluxe Edition

35%

Resident
Evil Revelations 1&2 Bundle

80%

Resident
Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

80%

Resident
Evil Revelations 2 Episode season Pass

60%

Resident
Evil Revelations Unveiled Edition HD

75%

Resident
Evil Village

60%

Resident
Evil Village Winters‘ Expansion

50%

Resident
Evil: Operation Raccoon City

80%

RIDE
4

85%

RIDE
4 – Special Edition

85%

Riders
Republic: Skate 360 Edition / Deluxe (Skate + Skate Plus Pack)

50%

Riders
Republic: Skate Edition

50%

Riders
Republic: Skate Plus Pack

25%

Rise
of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

80%

RISK

70%

Road
96 Mile 0

45%

Rock
of Ages 3: Make & Break

90%

Rocket
League – Painted Paragon Bundle

50%

Rogue
Company: Living Doll Pack

25%

Rogue
Company: Radioactive Revenant Pack

33%

Rogue
Company: Rogue Edition

60%

Rogue
Company: Ultimate Edition

60%

Rogue
Company: Year 1 Pass

60%

Rogue
Stormers

90%

Ruined
King: A League of Legends Story

40%

Ruined
King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition

40%

Rush:
A DisneyPixar Adventure

67%

Rustler

90%

Ryse:
Legendary Edition

67%

Saints
Row Gold Edition

60%

Saints
Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell

80%

SCARF

20%

ScreamRide
(360)

75%

ScreamRide
(XBL)

75%

Scribblenauts:
Showdown

90%

SD
Gundam Battle Alliance – Deluxe Edition

65%

Sea
of Thieves 2023 Edition

50%

Sea
of Thieves Deluxe Edition

50%

Sea
of Thieves Deluxe Upgrade Bundle

50%

Sekiro:
Shadows Die Twice: GOTY

50%

Session
Deluxe Edition

60%

Shadow
of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition

75%

Sherlock
Holmes Essential Bundle

80%

Ship
Of Fools

35%

Sid
Meier’s Civilization VI

80%

SIMS
4 CITY LIVING (EP3)

60%

SIMS
4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack

50%

SIMS
4 DISCOVER UNIVERSITY (EP8)

60%

SIMS
4 Eco Lifestyle

60%

SIMS
4 ESSENTIAL BUNDLE 1 (EP4, GP5, SP14) – XBOX ONE – DG EC

30%

SIMS
4 ESSENTIAL BUNDLE 2 (EP11, GP10, SP16) – XBOX ONE – DG EC

30%

SIMS
4 ESSENTIAL BUNDLE 3 (EP5, GP5, SP13) – XBOX ONE – DG EC

30%

SIMS
4 GET FAMOUS (EP6)

60%

SIMS
4 GET TO WORK (EP1)

60%

SIMS
4 GET TOGETHER (EP2)

60%

SIMS
4 Growing Together

35%

SIMS
4 High School Years

35%

Sims
4 Horse Ranch (EP14)

25%

SIMS
4 SEASONS (EP5)

60%

SIMS
4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

60%

SKATE.3

80%

Skelattack

85%

SkyDrift
Infinity

50%

Skyrim
Anniversary Edition

60%

Skyrim
SE

80%

Sleeping
Dogs: Definitive Edition

85%

SMITE:
Almighty Archon

50%

SMITE:
Code Slasher

50%

SMITE:
Curious Courier

50%

SMITE:
Gecko Guardian

50%

SMITE:
Ultimate God Pack

75%

SMITE:
Year 10 Deluxe Edition

50%

SMITE:
Year 10 Pass

33%

Smurfs
Kart

50%

Sniper
Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition

75%

Sniper
Ghost Warrior Contracts 1 & 2 Double Pack

70%

Sniper
Ghost Warrior Contracts 1 Full Arsenal Edition

75%

Sniper
Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition

75%

Sniper
Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition

75%

SnowRunner

60%

Sonic
Frontiers

60%

Sonic
Mania

50%

Sonic
Origins Plus

35%

Sonic
Superstars Deluxe Edition

30%

Soul
Hackers 2

65%

Soul
Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition

70%

Soulcalibur
VI – Deluxe Edition

85%

Soulstice

50%

Soulstice:
Deluxe Edition

50%

South
Park: The Fractured but Whole

80%

South
Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass

70%

South
Park: The Stick of Truth

75%

Spacebase
Startopia

70%

Split/Second

75%

SpongeBob
SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

25%

Spyro
Reignited Trilogy

65%

Stacking
(console)

75%

Star
Wars Battlefront

50%

Star
Wars Battlefront II

50%

STAR
WARS JEDI FALLEN ORDER DELUXE EDITION BUNDLE

80%

Star
Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

50%

STAR
WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER

80%

STAR
WARS Jedi: Survivor

40%

STAR
WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition

40%

Star
Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

50%

Star
Wars Republic Commando

50%

STAR
WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE

80%

Star
Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

50%

STAR
WARS: SQUADRONS

95%

Star
Wars: The Force Unleashed

75%

Star
Wars: The Force Unleashed II

75%

Starfield

20%

Starfield
Premium Edition

15%

State
of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

50%

State
of Decay: Breakdown Year-One

75%

State
of Decay: Lifeline Year-One

75%

State
of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition

75%

Steelrising
Bastille Edition

60%

Steep
X Games Gold Edition

75%

Stellaris:
Console Edition

80%

Stranded
Deep

70%

Stray
Blade

60%

Street
Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

67%

Street
Fighter 4

80%

Street
Fighter 6

40%

Street
Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition

33%

Street
Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition

25%

Strider
Rearmed

70%

Subject
13

75%

Subnautica:
Below Zero

67%

Sunset
Overdrive

75%

Sunset
Overdrive Deluxe Edition

75%

Super
Animal Royale Super Edition

50%

SUPER
BOMBERMAN R 2

30%

Super
Meat Boy

67%

Super
Mega Baseball 4

50%

Super
Mega Baseball 4 DLX

50%

Sword
Art Online: Last Recollection – Deluxe Edition

30%

Syberia
3

75%

Teenage
Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

50%

Tekken
7

80%

Tekken
7 – Definitive Edition

85%

Tell
Me Why

75%

Tennis
World Tour 2 Ace Edition

80%

Teslagrad
2

40%

Teslagrad
Power Pack Edition

40%

Teslagrad
Remastered

55%

Tetris Effect: Connected

50%

The Ascent

70%

The
Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

80%

The
Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

80%

The
Bard’s Tale Trilogy

75%

The
Bluecoats: North & South

75%

The
Callisto Protocol for Xbox One

65%

The
Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S

65%

The
Callisto Protocol – Season Pass

50%

THE
CARD Perfect Collection Plus: Texas Hold ‚em, Solitaire and others

50%

THE
CASINO COLLECTION: Ruleta, Vídeo Póker, Tragaperras, Craps, Baccarat,
Five-Card Draw Poker, Texas hold ‚em, Blackjack and Page One

60%

The
Crew – Motorfest – Cross Gen Bundle

40%

The
Crew – Motorfest – Gold Edition

40%

The
Crew – Motorfest – Standard Edition (Xbox)

40%

The
Crew – Motorfest – Ultimate Edition

40%

The
Disney Afternoon Collection

75%

The
Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom

67%

The
Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom

67%

The
Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Upgrade: Necrom

67%

The
Elder Scrolls Online Upgrade: Necrom

67%

The
Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

70%

The
Escapists

80%

The
Evil Within

85%

The
Evil Within 2

85%

The
Evil Within Digital Deluxe Edition

80%

The
Evil Within Season Pass

60%

The
Hunter : Call of The Wild – Base Game

75%

The
Jackbox Party Pack 10

20%

The
Jackbox Party Pack 8

35%

The
King of Fighters XV Standard

80%

The Lamplighters League

20%

The
Lord of the Rings Gollum

50%

The
Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

40%

The
Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition

40%

The
Oregon Trail

40%

The
Outer Worlds (XB1)

35%

The
Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition (XBS)

50%

The
Quarry (XB1)

75%

The
Quarry (XBS)

75%

The
Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack

80%

The
Survivalists Deluxe Edition

80%

THE
Table Game Deluxe Pack -Mahjong, Go, Shogi, Tsume Shogi, Othello, Card,
Hanafuda, Shisen Mahjong Solitaire, Chess, Backgammon-

50%

The
Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

80%

The
Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

80%

The
Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone

60%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

70%

The
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass

60%

The
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine

60%

The
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

70%

Them’s
Fightin‘ Herds

50%

Them’s
Fightin‘ Herds: Deluxe Edition

50%

Thief

85%

This
War of Mine: The Little Ones

90%

Thronebreaker:
The Witcher Tales

80%

Through
the Darkest of Times

80%

Tiny
Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep

50%

Tiny
Tina’s Wonderlands

75%

Tiny
Tina’s Wonderlands Next Level Edition

75%

Tiny
Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition

75%

TITANFALL
2 ULT EDT

85%

Toki
Juju Densetsu

70%

Tom
Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition

70%

Tom
Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

85%

Tom
Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate NEW

80%

Tom
Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition

80%

Tom
Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition

80%

Tom
Clancy’s The Division 2

70%

Tom
Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion

70%

Tomb
Raider Survivor Trilogy

65%

Tomb
Raider: Definitive Edition

75%

Tony
Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Cross Gen Bundle

60%

Torment:
Tides of Numenera

75%

Tortuga:
A pirate`s Tale

20%

Tour
de France 2023

60%

Townsmen
– A Kingdom Rebuilt

70%

Toy
Story 3

50%

Train
Sim World 4: Special Edition

50%

TramSim:
Console Edition

50%

Transport
Fever 2

30%

Trepang2

25%

Trine
5

25%

Tropico
5 Complete Collection

45%

Tropico
6 Next Gen Edition

50%

True
Survivors Bundle

55%

TT
Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 Racing Fan Edition

40%

Two
Point Hospital

75%

Two
Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition

75%

UFC
5

30%

UFC
5 DLX

30%

Ultimate
Marvel vs. Capcom 3 HD

60%

Ultra
Street Fighter 4

80%

Under
The Waves

20%

UNO

60%

Uno
Ultimate Edition

60%

UNRAVEL
2

80%

Valiant
Hearts: The Great War

70%

Vampyr

80%

Vandal
Hearts: Flames of Judgment

50%

Wanted:Dead

50%

Warhammer
40,000 Mechanicus

75%

Warhammer
40,000: Boltgun

33%

Warhammer
Ultimate Pack: Hack and Slash

60%

Warhammer:
Chaosbane Magnus Edition

90%

Wasteland
2: Director’s Cut

75%

Wasteland
Remastered

75%

Watch
Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle

85%

Watch
Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle

80%

Watch
Dogs Legion

85%

Watch
Dogs Legion Season Pass

65%

WATCH_DOGS
COMPLETE EDITION

80%

Way of the Hunter Elite Edition

40%

We
Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie – Special Edition

40%

Wild
Hearts Karakuri Edition

50%

Wild
Hearts Standard Edition

50%

Wolfenstein
2: The New Colossus

85%

Wolfenstein
2: The New Colossus Season Pass

60%

Wolfenstein
Alt History Collection

75%

Wolfenstein
The New Order

80%

Wolfenstein
The Old Blood

80%

Wolfenstein
Youngblood

75%

Wolfenstein
Youngblood Deluxe Edition

75%

Wolfenstein:
The Two-Pack

75%

World
of Tanks – Advanced Marksman

60%

World
of Tanks – Master Flanker

60%

World
of Tanks – Multitask Master

60%

World
of Warships: Legends – Nimble De Grasse

50%

World
of Warships: Legends – The Great Ceasar

50%

World
War Z: Aftermath Deluxe Edition

50%

Worms
Battlegrounds + Worms WMD

75%

Worms
WMD

80%

WRC
Generations Fully Loaded Edition

50%

WWE
2K Battlegrounds

80%

WWE
2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition

80%

WWE
2K23 Bad Icon Edition

50%

WWE
2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition

67%

WWE
2K23 for Xbox One

67%

WWE
2K23 for Xbox One

70%

WWE
2K23 ICON Edition

50%

XCOM
2 Collection

90%

XIII

75%

Yakuza:
Like a Dragon Hero Edition

80%

Yesterday
Origins

70%

Yu-Gi-Oh!
Legacy of the Duelist

75%

Yu-Gi-Oh!
Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution

75%

Yum
Yum Cookstar

90%

Zombies
Ate My Neighbors & Ghoul Patrol

50%

Zoo
Tycoon

67%

Zoo
Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

67%

Windows PC Black Week Sale

PC Spiel Rabatt

A
Plague Tale: Innocence

80%

A
Plague Tale: Requiem

50%

Age
of Empires 2: DE

50%

Age
of Empires 2: DE Dawn of the Dukes

65%

Age
of Empires 2: DE Digital Deluxe Bundle

50%

Age
of Empires 2: DE Dynasties of India

65%

Age
of Empires 2: DE Lords of the West

65%

Age
of Empires 2: Return to Rome

50%

Aliens:
Fireteam Elite

60%

Aliens:
Fireteam Elite Pathogen Expansion

50%

Arkanoid
Eternal Battle

85%

Arx
Fatalis

67%

As
Dusk Falls

67%

Atomic
Heart

35%

ATV
Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition

80%

Back
4 Blood Deluxe

85%

Bassmaster
Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition

70%

Battletoads

75%

Big
Farm Story

50%

Big
Farm Story – Far Eastern Idyll Pack

70%

Big
Farm Story – Fluffy Snow Pack

70%

Big
Farm Story – Peaceful Nature Pack

75%

Big
Farm Story – Pet Paradise Pack

70%

Big
Farm Story – Shiver Night Pack

70%

Blacksad:
Under the Skin

75%

Bleeding
Edge

90%

Broken
Age (PC)

75%

Bus
Simulator 21 Next Stop

30%

Call
of the Wild : The Angler – Deluxe Edition

25%

Civilization
VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle (W10)

60%

Crackdown
3: Campaign

67%

Dead
by Daylight Windows

60%

Deathloop

80%

Deathloop
Deluxe Edition

80%

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game

40%

Destiny
2: Lightfall

50%

Destiny
2: Lightfall + Annual Pass Upgrade

60%

Destiny
2: The Armory Collection

50%

Destiny
2: The Legacy Collection (2023)

60%

Dirt
5: Year 1 Edition

80%

Dishonored
2

80%

Dishonored
Definitive Edition

75%

Dishonored:
Death of the Outsider

80%

Disney
Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition

40%

Disneyland
Adventures

67%

Doom
1 Osiris

60%

Doom
2 Osiris

60%

Doom
64 Osiris

67%

Doom
Eternal

75%

Doom
Eternal Deluxe Edition

75%

Doom
Eternal Year One Pass

67%

Dordogne

33%

Enter
the Gungeon

70%

EVERSPACE 2

30%

Exoprimal

35%

Exoprimal
Deluxe Edition

35%

Fallout
1

75%

Fallout
2

75%

Fallout
3 GOTY

75%

Fallout
4

75%

Fallout
4 GOTY

75%

Fallout
4 Season Pass

65%

Fallout
76

80%

Fallout
76 The Pitt Deluxe Edition

75%

Fallout
New Vegas Ultimate Edition

67%

Flight
Sim – Deluxe

40%

Flight
Sim – Premium Deluxe

40%

Flight
Sim – Standard

40%

Forspoken

60%

Forspoken
– Digital Deluxe Edition

60%

Forspoken
– Digital Deluxe Upgrade

60%

Forza
Horizon 4 Deluxe

65%

Forza
Horizon 4 Standard

67%

Forza
Horizon 4 Ultimate

65%

Forza
Horizon 5 Deluxe

50%

Forza
Horizon 5 Hot Wheels

50%

Forza
Horizon 5 Premium

55%

Forza
Horizon 5 Premium Add-On

50%

Forza
Horizon 5 Rally Adventure

50%

Forza
Horizon 5 Standard

50%

Forza
Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle

40%

Forza
Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle

40%

Forza
Motorsport Premium

10%

Forza
Motorsport Premium Add-on

10%

Gears
5

70%

Gears
5 Game of the Year

75%

Gears
5: Hivebusters

50%

Gears
of War 4

75%

Gears
Tactics

75%

Gears
Triple Bundle

70%

Generation
Zero – Base Warfare Starter Bundle

55%

Ghostwire:
Tokyo

67%

Ghostwire:
Tokyo Deluxe Edition

67%

Gotham
Knights

75%

Gotham
Knights Visionary Pack DLC

70%

GreedFall

70%

Grounded

40%

Guardians
of the Galaxy

75%

Guilty
Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition 2023

25%

Guilty
Gear -Strive- Season Pass 1

30%

Guilty
Gear -Strive- Season Pass 2

15%

Halo
2: Anniversary (W10)

75%

Halo
3 (W10)

75%

Halo
4 (W10)

75%

Halo
Combat Evolved Anniversary (W10)

75%

Halo
Infinite (Campaign)

60%

Halo
Wars: Definitive Edition

75%

Halo3:
ODST (W10)

75%

Halo:
Reach (W10)

75%

Halo:
The Master Chief Collection (W10)

75%

Hardspace:
Shipbreaker

50%

Heretic
DLC Shadow of the Serpent Riders

60%

Hexen

70%

Hexen
DLC Deathkings of the Dark Citadel

70%

Hi-Fi
Rush

25%

Hi-Fi
Rush Deluxe Edition

30%

HOT
WHEELS UNLEASHED – Game of the Year Edition – Windows Edition

80%

HOT
WHEELS UNLEASHED – Windows Edition

80%

HUMANKIND

75%

Hydrothunder
Hurricane

75%

I
am Fish

70%

Injustice
2 PC

85%

Injustice
2 Ultimate Pack PC

90%

JoJo?s
Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – Deluxe Edition

60%

Just
Cause 4 – Complete Edition

80%

Just
Cause 4 – Gold Edition

80%

Just
Cause 4 – Reloaded

80%

Killer
Instinct: Definitive Edition

67%

LEGO
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

70%

LEGO
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection

70%

LEGO
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection 2

70%

Life
is Strange: True Colors

70%

Life
is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition

70%

Life
is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Upgrade

60%

Like
a Dragon: Ishin!

50%

Marvel
vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition

80%

Marvel
vs. Capcom Infinite Standard Edition

80%

Matchpoint
Tennis Championships Legends Edition

30%

MechWarrior
5: Mercenaries

50%

Middle-Earth:
Shadow of War

85%

Middle-earth:
Shadow of War Expansion Pass

85%

Minecraft
Legends Deluxe Edition

50%

Minecraft
Legends Standard Edition

50%

Minecraft
Legends Ultimate Edition

50%

Monster
Hunter Rise

50%

Monster
Hunter Rise and Sunbreak Double Deluxe Set

40%

Monster
Hunter Rise and Sunbreak Set

50%

Monster
Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition

50%

Monster
Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit

50%

Monster
Hunter Rise Sunbreak

40%

Monster
Hunter Rise Sunbreak Deluxe Edition

40%

Monster
Hunter Rise Sunbreak Deluxe Kit

40%

Morrowind
GOTY

75%

MotoGP
22 – Windows Edition

85%

MudRunner

80%

Oblivion
GOTY

80%

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Ultimate Edition

50%

Ori
& the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

75%

Ori
& the Will of the Wisps

67%

Ori:
The Collection

67%

Outer
Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

40%

Outriders

75%

Outriders
Worldslayer

60%

Outriders
Worldslayer Upgrade

60%

Pentiment

33%

Persona
5 Royal

40%

Pillars
of Eternity: Definitive Edition

75%

Pillars
of Eternity: Hero Edition

75%

Pillars
of Eternity: Royal Edition Upgrade Pack

75%

Pillars
of Eternity: The White March Part I

75%

Pillars
of Eternity: The White March Part II

75%

Prey

80%

Psychonauts
(PC)

75%

Psychonauts
2

75%

Quake
(2021)

67%

Quake
2 (2023)

60%

Quake
3 Arena

60%

Quake
4

67%

Quantum
Break

67%

Rage
2

80%

Rage
2 Deluxe Edition

80%

ReCore

75%

Redfall

75%

Return
to Castle Wolfenstein

60%

Rise
of Nations: Extended Edition

67%

Rush:
A DisneyPixar Adventure

67%

Sea
of Thieves 2023 Edition

50%

Sea
of Thieves Deluxe Edition

50%

Sea
of Thieves Deluxe Upgrade Bundle

50%

Sid
Meiers Civilization VI (W10)

80%

Skyrim
Anniversary Edition

75%

Skyrim
SE

80%

SnowRunner

50%

Starfield

20%

Starfield
Premium Edition

15%

State
of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

50%

Subject
13

75%

Subnautica:
Below Zero

67%

Sunset
Overdrive

75%

Syberia
3

75%

Tell
Me Why

75%

Tetris Effect: Connected

50%

The Ascent

70%

The
Bards Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

80%

The
Bards Tale IV: Directors Cut

80%

The
Bards Tale Trilogy

77%

The
Bluecoats: North & South

75%

The
Evil Within 2

85%

The
Evil Within Digital Deluxe Edition

80%

The
Jackbox Party Pack 10

20%

The
Jackbox Party Pack 8

35%

The
Oregon Trail

40%

The
Outer Worlds (Win10)

35%

The
Outer Worlds Spacers Choice Edition (Win10)

50%

The
Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack

80%

Torment:
Tides of Numenera

75%

Train
Sim World 4: Special Edition

50%

Tropico
6

60%

Vampyr

80%

Wasteland
2: Directors Cut

75%

Wasteland
Remastered

78%

Wolfenstein
2: The New Colossus

85%

Wolfenstein
2: The New Colossus Season Pass

60%

Wolfenstein
The New Order

80%

Wolfenstein
The Old Blood

80%

World
of Warships  Dreadnought Starter Pack

70%

World
of Warships  Sims B

30%

World
of Warships  Starter Pack: Ishizuchi

30%

XIII

75%

Yakuza:
Like a Dragon Hero Edition

80%

Yesterday
Origins

70%

Zoo
Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

67%

Dazu erwarten euch die folgenden Aktionen, die bisher nur für die USA bestätigt wurden.

Ab 17. November:

  • Bis zu 50 % Rabatt auf digitale Spiele
  • Sparen Sie bis zu 65 % bei ausgewählten Spielen der Xbox Game Studios
  • Sparen Sie bis zu 67 % bei ausgewählten digitalen PC-Spielen

Ab 18. November:

  • 50 $ Rabatt auf ausgewählte Xbox Series X und Xbox Series S Konsolen
  • Sparen Sie $10 bei ausgewählten Xbox Wireless Controllern

Ab 23. November:

  • Kostenlose Gravur auf dem Xbox Elite Wireless Controller der Serie 2, erstellt mit Xbox Design Lab
