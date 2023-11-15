Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Xbox Black Week Sale mit 1,000+ Angeboten

Der Xbox Black Week Sale bietet euch über 1000 ausgewählte Angebote im Microsoft Store. Die Aktion startet aber erst am 17. November! Bis dahin könnt ihr euch schon eure Favoriten aus der Liste speichern.

Hinweis: Die folgenden Angebote sind noch nicht aktiv und werden erst am 17. November freigeschaltet. Mehr Angebote gibt es bei den Deals of the Week KW46/2023.

Xbox Black Week Sale

Windows PC Black Week Sale

Dazu erwarten euch die folgenden Aktionen, die bisher nur für die USA bestätigt wurden.

Ab 17. November:

Bis zu 50 % Rabatt auf digitale Spiele

Sparen Sie bis zu 65 % bei ausgewählten Spielen der Xbox Game Studios

Sparen Sie bis zu 67 % bei ausgewählten digitalen PC-Spielen

Ab 18. November:

50 $ Rabatt auf ausgewählte Xbox Series X und Xbox Series S Konsolen

Sparen Sie $10 bei ausgewählten Xbox Wireless Controllern

Ab 23. November:

Kostenlose Gravur auf dem Xbox Elite Wireless Controller der Serie 2, erstellt mit Xbox Design Lab