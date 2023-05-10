Microsoft startet mit dem Next-Gen Sale die Angebote der neuen Woche. Mit dabei sind Spiele wie Gotham Knights, Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition und vieles mehr.
Die vollständige Liste findet ihr hier:
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Next-Gen Sale – 09. bis 16. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
33%
|
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
85%
|
Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
50%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
30%
|
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
50%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
45%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
60%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Figment: Journey Into the Mind
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
40%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
67%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
50%
|
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
75%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
50%
|
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
80%
|
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
80%
|
NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
New Tales from the Borderlands
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
|
EA Play
|
65%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
30%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
75%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
65%
|
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Roguebook – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
60%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Session: Skate Sim Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
20%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
33%
|
Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
Steelrising – Bastille Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
40%
|
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
55%
|
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
67%
|
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
70%
|
The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
60%
|
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
50%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
25%
|
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
80%
|
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
30%
|
Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition
|
Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|
25%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
25%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|
60%
Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Welche Angebote aus diesem Sale könnt ihr empfehlen? Und falls ihr noch weitere Sonderangebote entdecken möchtet, dann schaut bei den neuen Deals with Gold vorbei.
7 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Nix bei was mich reizt. Freitag kommt eh Zelda.
Zeeeeeeeeelllldaaaaaaaa🤩
Ich freue mich schon total drauf.
Bin gespannt was für ein Meisterwerk das Game wird.
Back 4 blood für 13,99 ist vielleicht was für mich.
überlege ich mir mal.
Next-Gen Sale ? .. „Next-Gen“ ist aber ein dehnbarer Begriff geworden 😯
Ja, das dachte ich mir auch, als ich die Liste sah.
Danke wie immer. 🙂 Vllt wäre Diablo 2 was für den Account meiner Frau. Dann geht da auch endlich coop, leider nicht couch coop aber immerhin.
Schade, noch kein Hogwarts Legacy dabei 🙃