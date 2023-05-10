Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Xbox Next-Gen Sale mit zahlreichen Angeboten

Beim Xbox Next-Gen Sale warten wieder zahlreiche Angebote auf euch.

Microsoft startet mit dem Next-Gen Sale die Angebote der neuen Woche. Mit dabei sind Spiele wie Gotham Knights, Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition und vieles mehr.

Die vollständige Liste findet ihr hier:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Next-Gen Sale – 09. bis 16. Mai 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt

Airoheart

Smart Delivery

50%

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

70%

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition

Smart Delivery

75%

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

70%

Back 4 Blood

Xbox Game Pass

80%

Batora: Lost Haven

Smart Delivery

33%

Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

70%

Biomutant

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

60%

Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition

Smart Delivery

30%

Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition

Smart Delivery

30%

Borderlands 3

Xbox One X Enhanced

85%

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator

Smart Delivery

20%

Bunny Park

Smart Delivery

30%

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

60%

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

Charon’s Staircase

Smart Delivery

50%

Clash – Zeno Edition

Smart Delivery

30%

Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time

Smart Delivery

67%

Cyberpunk 2077

Xbox One X Enhanced

50%

Dead Space

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

30%

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

50%

Diablo II: Resurrected

Smart Delivery

67%

Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition

Smart Delivery

45%

Dolmen

Smart Delivery

80%

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

50%

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

60%

ELEX II

Smart Delivery

50%

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

70%

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition

Smart Delivery

75%

Far Cry 6: Lost Between World

Add-On

50%

Figment: Journey Into the Mind

Smart Delivery

80%

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Xbox Game Pass

40%

Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

40%

Gotham Knights

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

67%

Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

50%

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Smart Delivery

50%

Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

80%

Iron Harvest Complete Edition

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

75%

LEGO Builder’s Journey

Smart Delivery

50%

LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

Smart Delivery

60%

Lemon Cake

Smart Delivery

20%

Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

70%

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

50%

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

50%

Metro Exodus

Xbox One X Enhanced

80%

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series
X|S

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

85%

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

85%

Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series
X|S

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

75%

Mortal Kombat 11

Xbox Game Pass

75%

MotoGP21 – Xbox Series X|S

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

85%

NBA 2K23 for Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

80%

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

70%

New Tales from the Borderlands

Smart Delivery

50%

NHL 23 Xbox Series X|S

EA Play

65%

OlliOlli World Rad Edition

Smart Delivery

35%

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

30%

Outward: Definitive Edition

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

75%

Overcooked! 2

Xbox Game Pass

75%

PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

65%

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

50%

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack

Add-On

25%

PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

70%

Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Smart Delivery

75%

Real Farm – Premium Edition

Xbox Series X|S

80%

Resident Evil Village

Smart Delivery

50%

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

Smart Delivery

40%

Riders Republic Gold Edition

Smart Delivery

75%

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition

Smart Delivery

75%

Roguebook – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

60%

Saint Kotar

Smart Delivery

50%

Saints Row

Smart Delivery

60%

SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition

Smart Delivery

75%

Session: Skate Sim Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

Seven Doors

Smart Delivery

20%

Ship of Fools

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

20%

Silt

Smart Delivery

33%

Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition

Smart Delivery

40%

SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition

Smart Delivery

35%

Steelrising – Bastille Edition

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

40%

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition

Smart Delivery

55%

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

67%

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

80%

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One

Smart Delivery

40%

The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

80%

The Escapists 2

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

75%

The Knight Witch

Smart Delivery

20%

The Last Oricru

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

70%

The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

60%

The Quarry – Deluxe Edition

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

60%

The Survivalists

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

75%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

50%

Thymesia

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

25%

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

50%

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

50%

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

80%

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

60%

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

Smart Delivery

30%

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

70%

Wild Hearts Standard Edition

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

30%

Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition

Smart Delivery

80%

WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition

Optimized For Xbox Series X|S

25%

WWE 2K23 Icon Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

25%

Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S

Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)

60%

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Welche Angebote aus diesem Sale könnt ihr empfehlen? Und falls ihr noch weitere Sonderangebote entdecken möchtet, dann schaut bei den neuen Deals with Gold vorbei.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

