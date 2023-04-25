Ihr habt Lust, euch mal wieder so richtig zu gruseln? Dann schaut euch jetzt im neuen Xbox UnHalloween Horror Sale die neuesten Angebote genauer an.
UnHalloween Horror Sale – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|35MM
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|35%
|Allison’s Diary: Rebirth
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Amnesia: Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Amnesia: Rebirth
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|An Evil Existence
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Apsulov: End of Gods
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Black Book
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Blood Waves
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Blood Waves (Xbox Series X|S)
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|BloodRayne 2: ReVamped
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|30%
|BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|BloodRayne: ReVamped
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|30%
|Bloody Zombies
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|BPM: Bullets Per Minute
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Butcher
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Caretaker Game
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Carrion
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Close to the Sun
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Creaks
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Cult of the Lamb
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Curious Cases
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Darker Skies
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Darkwood
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Daymare: 1998
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|DayZ
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|DayZ Livonia Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Dead Age
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Dead By Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Dead Effect 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Death Road to Canada
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Death’s Door
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Death’s Gambit: Afterlife
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|40%
|Decay
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Decay Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Decay – The Mare
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Deliver Us The Moon
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|20%
|Dont Starve Mega Pack 2020
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Don’t Be Afraid
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Dread Nautical
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Escape First
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|20%
|Escape First 2
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|20%
|Evil Inside
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Frightence
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Generation Zero
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Generation Zero – Base Warfare Starter Bundle
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Gloom and Doom
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|GRIME
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Hades
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Happy’s Humble Burger Farm
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Haunted Halloween ’86
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Hell Warders
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Hello Neighbor
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Hollow
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Home Sweet Home
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Horror Of The Deep
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|HORROR TALES: The Wine
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Hydrophobia
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Immortality
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Infliction: Extended Cut
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Inside
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Into the Pit
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|JANITOR BLEEDS
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Kholat
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Killing Floor 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|Last Days of Lazarus
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|Let Them Come
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|LIMBO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Lost Ruins
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Lou’s Revenge
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Lou’s Revenge + One Dog Story Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|MADiSON
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|Martha Is Dead
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Minoria
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Moons of Madness
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Moonscars
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Neversong
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Nine Witches: Family Disruption
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Nobody Saves the World
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Observation
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Observer: System Redux
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Omen of Sorrow
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|OneShot: World Machine Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Outbreak Palladium Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Outbreak: Contagious Memories
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Outbreak: The Undying Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Overland by Finji
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Oxide Room 104
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Paper Cut Mansion
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Pathologic 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Pinball FX – World War Z Pinball
|Add-On
|25%
|Pinball FX – Wrath of the Elder Gods
|Add-On
|25%
|Project Warlock
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Projection: First Light
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Ring of Pain
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Rise of Insanity
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Sally Face
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Saturnalia
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Scorn
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|Second Extinction (Game Preview)
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Silver Chains
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|85%
|SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Skeletal Avenger
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|SKYHILL
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Slain: Back from Hell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Cut
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Slender: The Arrival
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|SOMA
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Song of Horror
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Tandem: A Tale of Shadows
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Temple of Horror
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|33%
|The Beast Inside (Console Version)
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|The Darkside Detective – Series Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Innsmouth Case
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|90%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 6
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|The Lucid Dreamer Bundle
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|65%
|The Medium
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|The Mummy Demastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Park
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|The Town of Light
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|The Walking Zombie 2
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|The Witch’s House MV
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|They Are Billions
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Through the Woods
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Tormented Souls
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|Undead Horde
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Vampire Survivors
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|We Were Here Series Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Welcome To Hanwell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Whispering Willows
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|White Noise 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|World of Warships: Legends – Ancient Champion
|Add-On
|20%
|Your Toy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|YourToy and Dying: Reborn Horror Game Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Yuoni
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Yuppie Psycho
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Zombie Army Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
Danke für die Auflistung. Glaub bei Song of Horror werde ich dann doch mal schwach … auch wenn mein Backlog noch über Jahre gefühlt reicht ….
Die lassen sich ja wirklich kreative Namen für Sales einfallen.
Cult of the Lamb.. Argh, aber eigentlich hab ich mehr als genug zum daddeln.
Hades ist ja auch im Sale.. Argh, nun werde ich schwach. Dabei hab ich das schon Retail und Digital für Switch..
Nun schreib das doch bitte nicht 😀 Hab es im GP gespielt und für die Switch geholt. Aber gucke immer wieder ob es im Sale ist.
Nachtrag … Song of Horror geholt..
bei Gloom and Doom dachte ich zuerst an ein Double feature von Doom und dem Amiga CD32 Spiel Gloom … die Enttäuschung war fast groß 🙂
Dead Age ist von mir ein kleiner Geheimtipp.
Ein sympathisches, rundenbasiertes Zombiespiel.
Danke für den Tip das schaue ich mir mal genauer an👍
Vampire Survivors + DLCs sind auch im Sale… 🙂
Meine Empfehlungen:
Neversong (Gameplay eher so meh, aber Thomas Brush hat einen tollen Zeichenstil und die Story ist nicht schlecht)
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (Visual Novel, sowas sollte man also mögen. Aber der Trailer und die Altersfreigabe hatten mich neugierig gemacht damals. Hat sich gelohnt)
What remains of Edith Finch (Einer DER Walking Simulatoren schlechthin. Tolle Story, tolle Vertonung)
Danke für die Auflistung ich arbeite mich dann mal durch die Liste 😅
Der Praktikant der immer die Listen schreiben muss tut mir Leid 😅 also Danke dafür 💚
Bin am überlegen aus nostalgischen Gründen bei Bloodrayne zu zuschlagen 🤔