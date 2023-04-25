Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Xbox UnHalloween Horror Sale voller Gruselspaß

Der Xbox UnHalloween Horror Sale steckt voller Gruselspaß und lehrt hohen Preisen das Fürchten.

Ihr habt Lust, euch mal wieder so richtig zu gruseln? Dann schaut euch jetzt im neuen Xbox UnHalloween Horror Sale die neuesten Angebote genauer an.

UnHalloween Horror Sale – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
35MM Xbox One X
Enhanced 		35%
Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Amnesia: Collection Xbox Game Pass 80%
Amnesia: Rebirth Xbox Game Pass 50%
An Evil Existence Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Apsulov: End of Gods Smart Delivery 50%
Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Black Book Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Blood Waves Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Blood Waves (Xbox Series X|S) Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
BloodRayne 2: ReVamped Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites Smart Delivery 35%
BloodRayne: ReVamped Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Bloody Zombies Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
BPM: Bullets Per Minute Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead Smart Delivery 80%
Butcher Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Caretaker Game Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Carrion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Close to the Sun Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Creaks Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Cult of the Lamb Smart Delivery 35%
Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition Smart Delivery 35%
Curious Cases PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Darker Skies Smart Delivery 50%
Darkwood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Daymare: 1998 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
DayZ Xbox Game Pass 40%
DayZ Livonia Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Dead Age Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60%
Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Dead Effect 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Death’s Door Xbox Game Pass 50%
Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Decay Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Decay Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Decay – The Mare Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Deliver Us The Moon Smart Delivery 65%
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Xbox One X
Enhanced 		20%
Dont Starve Mega Pack 2020 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Don’t Be Afraid Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dread Nautical Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Escape First Xbox Play
Anywhere 		20%
Escape First 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		20%
Evil Inside Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Smart Delivery 50%
Frightence Smart Delivery 75%
Generation Zero Xbox Game Pass 70%
Generation Zero – Base Warfare Starter Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Gloom and Doom Smart Delivery 25%
Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
GRIME Smart Delivery 20%
Hades Smart Delivery 40%
Happy’s Humble Burger Farm Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Hell Warders Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Hello Neighbor Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Hollow Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Home Sweet Home Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
HORROR TALES: The Wine Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Hydrophobia Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Immortality Xbox Game Pass 25%
Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Inside Xbox Game Pass 75%
Into the Pit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
JANITOR BLEEDS Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kholat Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Last Days of Lazarus Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Let Them Come Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
LIMBO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Lost Ruins Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Lou’s Revenge Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Lou’s Revenge + One Dog Story Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MADiSON Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Martha Is Dead Smart Delivery 30%
Minoria Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Moons of Madness Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Moonscars Xbox Game Pass 40%
Neversong Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Nine Witches: Family Disruption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Nobody Saves the World Smart Delivery 40%
Observation Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Observer: System Redux Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
OneShot: World Machine Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Outbreak Palladium Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Outbreak: Contagious Memories Smart Delivery 75%
Outbreak: The Undying Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Overland by Finji Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Oxide Room 104 Smart Delivery 40%
Paper Cut Mansion Smart Delivery 35%
Pathologic 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Pinball FX – World War Z Pinball Add-On 25%
Pinball FX – Wrath of the Elder Gods Add-On 25%
Project Warlock Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Projection: First Light Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Ring of Pain PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Rise of Insanity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Sally Face Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Saturnalia Smart Delivery 33%
Scorn Xbox Game Pass 35%
Second Extinction (Game Preview) Smart Delivery 60%
Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Silver Chains Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		85%
SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Skeletal Avenger Smart Delivery 70%
SKYHILL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Slender: The Arrival Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
SOMA Xbox Game Pass 80%
Song of Horror Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Temple of Horror Xbox One X
Enhanced 		33%
The Beast Inside (Console Version) Smart Delivery 20%
The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
The Darkside Detective – Series Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Innsmouth Case Xbox Play
Anywhere 		90%
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
The Lucid Dreamer Bundle Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		65%
The Medium Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
The Mummy Demastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Park Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story Smart Delivery 40%
The Town of Light Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
The Walking Zombie 2 Smart Delivery 40%
The Witch’s House MV Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
They Are Billions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Through the Woods Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Tormented Souls Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Undead Horde Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Vampire Survivors Xbox Game Pass 25%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
We Were Here Series Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Welcome To Hanwell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse  Heart of the Forest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
What Remains of Edith Finch PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Whispering Willows Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Smart Delivery 20%
White Noise 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
World of Warships: Legends – Ancient Champion Add-On 20%
Your Toy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
YourToy and Dying: Reborn Horror Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Yuoni Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Yuppie Psycho Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Xbox Game Pass 80%
Zombie Army Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

Noch mehr Angebot findet ihr bei den aktuellen Deals with Gold.

  1. x Timber78 x 35910 XP Bobby Car Raser | 25.04.2023 - 10:51 Uhr

    Danke für die Auflistung. Glaub bei Song of Horror werde ich dann doch mal schwach … auch wenn mein Backlog noch über Jahre gefühlt reicht ….

    0
  2. FaMe 105325 XP Hardcore User | 25.04.2023 - 11:00 Uhr

    Die lassen sich ja wirklich kreative Namen für Sales einfallen.

    0
  3. Homunculus 164150 XP First Star Silber | 25.04.2023 - 11:09 Uhr

    Cult of the Lamb.. Argh, aber eigentlich hab ich mehr als genug zum daddeln.

    0
    • Homunculus 164150 XP First Star Silber | 25.04.2023 - 13:10 Uhr

      Hades ist ja auch im Sale.. Argh, nun werde ich schwach. Dabei hab ich das schon Retail und Digital für Switch..

      1
      • Wartenaufwunder 14680 XP Leetspeak | 25.04.2023 - 15:53 Uhr

        Nun schreib das doch bitte nicht 😀 Hab es im GP gespielt und für die Switch geholt. Aber gucke immer wieder ob es im Sale ist.

        0
  4. x Timber78 x 35910 XP Bobby Car Raser | 25.04.2023 - 11:28 Uhr

    Nachtrag … Song of Horror geholt..

    bei Gloom and Doom dachte ich zuerst an ein Double feature von Doom und dem Amiga CD32 Spiel Gloom … die Enttäuschung war fast groß 🙂

    1
  5. Goburd 11020 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 1 | 25.04.2023 - 13:48 Uhr

    Dead Age ist von mir ein kleiner Geheimtipp.

    Ein sympathisches, rundenbasiertes Zombiespiel.

    0
  6. Z0RN 408250 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Onyx | 25.04.2023 - 15:45 Uhr

    Vampire Survivors + DLCs sind auch im Sale… 🙂

    1
  7. Lord Maternus 206820 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze | 25.04.2023 - 15:58 Uhr

    Meine Empfehlungen:
    Neversong (Gameplay eher so meh, aber Thomas Brush hat einen tollen Zeichenstil und die Story ist nicht schlecht)
    Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (Visual Novel, sowas sollte man also mögen. Aber der Trailer und die Altersfreigabe hatten mich neugierig gemacht damals. Hat sich gelohnt)
    What remains of Edith Finch (Einer DER Walking Simulatoren schlechthin. Tolle Story, tolle Vertonung)

    0
  8. Benzster91 16890 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 | 25.04.2023 - 16:52 Uhr

    Danke für die Auflistung ich arbeite mich dann mal durch die Liste 😅

    0
  9. Mr Poppell 41280 XP Hooligan Krauler | 25.04.2023 - 18:43 Uhr

    Der Praktikant der immer die Listen schreiben muss tut mir Leid 😅 also Danke dafür 💚

    Bin am überlegen aus nostalgischen Gründen bei Bloodrayne zu zuschlagen 🤔

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort