Diablo 2: Resurrected: Verbesserte Konsolen-Lobbys am Mittwoch verfügbar

Am Mittwoch wird Diablo 2: Resurrected ein neues Update auf Konsolen und PC erhalten, wie Blizzard informierte.
Update 2.4.3 wird neue und verbesserte Wege in der Multiplayer-Lobbys einführen, damit Spieler auf Konsolen und PC noch leichter eine passende Gruppe zum Spielen finden können.
Unter der Vorgabe einiger Parameter lassen sich dann mit dem Game Creator eigene Spielsitzungen erstellen. Unter anderem können private Sitzungen umgesetzt oder der maximale Levelunterschied angeben werden.
Weiterhin zeigt eine Liste bis zu 40 filterbare Spielesitzungen an, denen ihr beitreten könnt.
Hier einige Bilder zu den neuen Lobby-Funktionen:
Darüber hinaus enthält das Update eine Reihe von Verbesserungen der Lebensqualität und Fehlerbehebungen, die wir unten aufgeführt haben.
Das Update wird am morgigen Mittwoch ausgerollt. Eine genaue Uhrzeit ist nicht bekannt.
Darüber hinaus gibt es zwischen dem 30. Juni und 04. Juli einen Buff von 50 % auf magische Funde. Das gilt für magische, seltene, Sets oder einzigartige Beute von getöteten Gegnern. Der Effekt ist sogar mit anderen Quellen stapelbar.
QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS
Gameplay
- Players can now start a new Whirlwind, Leap, or Leap Attack immediately after a Whirlwind ends.
- Changed the logic for determining how often Whirlwind attacks occur. Whirlwind now incorporates Increased Attack Speed (IAS) from all equipment. The frames between each Whirlwind attack are equal to the attack frame of a basic attack for that character (modified by increased attack speed). While dual wielding, the attack frame for each weapon will be averaged (rounding up). Overall, Whirlwind attacks should be at least as fast as they were before. Slower weapons will attack notably faster.
- Added a new „Loot to Cube“ skill for controllers in the general skills menu. Using this skill on an item will pick it up and place it in your Horadric Cube, if there is space.
- Added a bindable hotkey for mouse and keyboard to directly open the Horadric Cube if it is in your inventory.
- Added a new button shortcut to open the Horadric Cube from the inventory menu.
- Players can now bulk assign stat points using a controller.
- A confirmation prompt will now appear when bulk assigning all remaining stat points on both PC and console. This option is unavailable while using legacy graphics.
- Added an Automap Auto Open setting to allow players to set their preferred Automap position.
Online
- You can now double click on a game to join it in the PC lobby.
- Players on Switch can now join a friend’s game via the in-game Friends List.
- Game List size has been doubled from 20 to 40.
- Game list details in both the details panel and in the Game List now load faster upon selecting a game.
- Friends playing D2R are now sorted to the top of the Friends List.
- Console players now have an option in the options menu to toggle Game Name visibility.
BUG FIXES
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where Deckard Cain was not able to identify items in the Horadric Cube. Now he will do so when the Cube is in your main inventory.
- Fixed an issue where short-distance whirlwinds could end without executing a single attack.
- Fixed an issue where Whirlwind would still apply properties and damage from a broken weapon.
- Fixed an issue where the first attack of Whirlwind was treated different from the rest. When dual wielding, the first attack will choose two targets, just like all the other attacks.
- Fixed an issue where resurrect costs were inconsistent for high-level mercenaries.
- Fixed an issue where corpse skills were not auto-targeting corpses when using just right click.
Online
- Fixed an issue where you couldn’t select and join lobby games on PC with a controller.
- Fixed an issue where players could impersonate developers by mimicking the chat font color used to display system messages.
- Fixed an issue where lobby figurines would disappear while whispering.
- Fixed an issue that would rarely prevent players from joining a private game.
- Fixed an issue in Hardcore where both players had to mutually flag each other to be able to loot a corpse, even if the dead player had the other player flagged.
- Fixed an issue where ladder rankings with six or more digits would begin to overlap the character name.
Character Select
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the most recently played characters to not sort to the top of the list.
- Fixed an issue where an off-hand flail could fail to animate on the front end.
Language
- Fixed miscellaneous localization bugs.
Stability and Performance
- Fixed a performance issue that could occur when spamming refresh at a vendor for an extended period.
- Miscellaneous crash and stability fixes.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Da bin ich mal gespannt. Aktuell läuft es über die Gruppensuche nicht schlecht, aber ich bin offen für Verbesserungen.
Habe das Spiel auch und bin gespannt, wie sich meine Lebensqualität nach dem Patch dann verbessern wird! 🙃