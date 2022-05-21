Digital Showcase 2022: Indie Live Expo 2022 Live-Stream gestartet

Die Indie Live Expo 2022 startet in wenigen Minuten und will euch das ganze Wochenende versüßen. Jetzt einschalten!

Heute startet die Indie Live Expo 2022 und läuft über das ganze Wochenende. Die Indie Live Expo ist eine digitale Showcase-Reihe, die Indie-Game-Fans auf der ganzen Welt miteinander verbindet.

Das Live-Streaming-Event wird in zwei Shows aufgeteilt, die auf Englisch, Japanisch und Chinesisch übertragen werden.

„Tag 1: Let’s Play“ stellt aktuelle Indie-Spiele vor, die die Fans heute spielen können, und bietet Informationen und vor allem Gameplay-Material.

„Tag 2: Premiere“ bietet Weltpremieren brandneuer, unangekündigter Spiele und neue Informationen zu bereits angekündigten Spielen sowie ein Feature „Indie Studios Around the World“ mit Live-Auftritten.

Des Weiteren könnt ihr beim Indie Expo Sale reichlich Geld sparen:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie Expo Sale – 17. bis 23. Mai 2022

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A HERO AND A GARDEN Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
A YEAR OF SPRINGS Smart Delivery 30%
Angels of Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Boyfriend Dungeon Xbox Game Pass 20%
Bright Memory Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Coffee Talk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Darkestville Castle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game Xbox Game Pass 40%
Discolored Xbox One X
Enhanced 		35%
Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs Xbox One X
Enhanced 		20%
Giraffe and Annika Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Headliner: NoviNews Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Henchman Story Smart Delivery 35%
Imagine Earth Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		25%
KAMIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
LA-MULANA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LA-MULANA 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mechstermination Force Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Moon Hunters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Phoenotopia: Awakening Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Pupperazzi Xbox Game Pass 15%
Raji: An Ancient Epiс Xbox Game Pass 50%
Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Xbox Game Pass 30%
Rising Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Shing! Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Space Moth Lunar Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Speed Limit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Spider Solitaire F Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Star Hunter DX Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
SubaraCity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Tetragon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
The Good Life Xbox Game Pass 40%
The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Sealed Ampoule Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Touhou Luna Nights PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Vambrace: Cold Soul Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
When the Past was Around Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Yuoni Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%

