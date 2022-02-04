Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Day One Patch auf allen Plattformen verfügbar

Preliminary Day 1 Console Patch Notes:

Fixed the Broadcast infinite respawn story block

Fix for dialogues that block story progression

Re-signing to the co-op session doesn’t fail in case the user is logged in

Fixed crash when handing electrical parts to Carlos in Bazaar

Fixed problems with temporarily lowering the difficulty level – improved adaptive difficulty for AIs

Fixed crash caused by background renderer during the transition between menu and loading screens

Increased Wwise overall memory limit – fix for missing sounds and voice-over

Resolved problems with objects and AI sinking into the ground on a flat surface.

Fix for AI sometimes freezing/becoming immortal when the owner changes during death

Added protection against potential crashes.

Updates for ES, CH; DE intro.

Added missing game actions fixing occasional unresponsiveness.

Fixed Streamer Mode option which was not working properly.

Fixed crash on opening the secondary screen.