Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Day One Patch auf allen Plattformen verfügbar

Pünktlich zum heutigen Release von Dying Light 2 Stay Human kann der angekündigte Day One Patch auf allen Plattformen heruntergeladen werden.
Auf Xbox-Konsolen hat der Patch eine Größe von rund 850 MB. Er enthält laut Techland über eintausend Verbesserungen und Korrekturen für das Zombiespiel.
Bereits vor zwei Tagen bat der Entwickler für die beste Spielerfahrung auf den Day One Patch zu warten, da schon einige Spieler früh Zugriff auf das Spiel hatten.
Es wird daher dringend empfohlen, den Patch vor dem Spielen herunterzuladen.
Offizielle Patch Notes liegen weiterhin nur als Auszug vor. Ob Techland die kompletten Patch Notes aufgrund des Umfangs veröffentlichen wird, ist fraglich.
Hier noch einmal der Auszug bzw. die Highlights des Day One Patches.
Preliminary Day 1 Console Patch Notes:
- Fixed the Broadcast infinite respawn story block
- Fix for dialogues that block story progression
- Re-signing to the co-op session doesn’t fail in case the user is logged in
- Fixed crash when handing electrical parts to Carlos in Bazaar
- Fixed problems with temporarily lowering the difficulty level – improved adaptive difficulty for AIs
- Fixed crash caused by background renderer during the transition between menu and loading screens
- Increased Wwise overall memory limit – fix for missing sounds and voice-over
- Resolved problems with objects and AI sinking into the ground on a flat surface.
- Fix for AI sometimes freezing/becoming immortal when the owner changes during death
- Added protection against potential crashes.
- Updates for ES, CH; DE intro.
- Added missing game actions fixing occasional unresponsiveness.
- Fixed Streamer Mode option which was not working properly.
- Fixed crash on opening the secondary screen.
- Fixed disconnecting co-op sessions after a certain amount of time.
PC:
- DLSS enabled. Improved default DLSS sharpness.
- Fixed the gamepad not being detected by the game before any movement or action is conducted using a keyboard or mouse.
04.02.2022 - 10:37 Uhr
04.02.2022 - 10:39 Uhr
