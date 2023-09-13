Forza Horizon 5: Großes Herbst-Update ist da

ersion Number:

Xbox One: 2.614.70.0

Xbox Series: 3.614.70.0

PC: 3.614.70.0

Steam: 1.614.70.0

New Features (Available from September 12th)

EventLab 2.0 featuring Customizable Flyers, Selection Mode, Prefabs

New User-Generated Content category: Prefabs (featuring share codes, number of downloads and payouts)

EventLab Island (Sandbox island of 2km x 2km size featuring more prop budget memory)

EventLab Quality Of Life Improvements (Blueprint builder Favourites Tab, Unlimited EventLab events displayed through searching, more Attachment Nodes, Checkpoint Options)

EventLab Prop Packs (Petrol Station, Giant Plots, Primitive Shapes)

Car Customization Body kits and Widebody kit: AC Schnitzer body parts for 2015 BMW i8 and 2018 BMW M5, Forza Widebody Kit for 1995 BMW 850CSi

Car Customization: 20 Vorsteiner rims

Horizon Creative Collector Accolade

„Horizon Creatives“ Limited Timed Series Features (Available from September 14th until October 12th)

Evolving World: Treasure Hunt obstacle courses

Evolving World: Flask collectible (also available in EventLab as standalone prop)

Unlockable cars

7 Festival Playlist Reward Cars (Available from September 14th onwards) 1996 BMW 850CSi 2021 BMW M3 2022 BMW i4 2022 BMW iX 2022 Rivian R1S 2022 Rivian R1T 2023 BMW M2

1 Loyalty Reward Car (Available from October 5th for all players accessing and playing 2023 Forza Motorsport) 2024 Chevrolette E-Ray Developer’s Notes: Please be aware the system might take up to 24 hours to complete all the verifications. Once done, a pop-up will be displayed in-game and the car will be available in your car collection



Bug fixes

General

General performance and stability fixes

PC

Fixed an issue where, upon loading up the game, a black screen would be displayed for an unintended amount of time after the Xbox Game Studio logo (Bug ID 3906546)

Cars