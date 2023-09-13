Forza Horizon 5: Großes Herbst-Update ist da

Forza Horizon 5 hat ein großes Herbst-Update erhalten und dabei viele neue Funktionen für Bastler bereitgestellt. Dazu geht es einigen Bugs an den virtuellen Kragen. Euch erwarten eine elektrisierende Zusammenarbeit mit Rivian, freispielbare Boliden von BMW und EventLab 2.0.
Patch-Notes
ersion Number:
- Xbox One: 2.614.70.0
- Xbox Series: 3.614.70.0
- PC: 3.614.70.0
- Steam: 1.614.70.0
New Features (Available from September 12th)
- EventLab 2.0 featuring Customizable Flyers, Selection Mode, Prefabs
- New User-Generated Content category: Prefabs (featuring share codes, number of downloads and payouts)
- EventLab Island (Sandbox island of 2km x 2km size featuring more prop budget memory)
- EventLab Quality Of Life Improvements (Blueprint builder Favourites Tab, Unlimited EventLab events displayed through searching, more Attachment Nodes, Checkpoint Options)
- EventLab Prop Packs (Petrol Station, Giant Plots, Primitive Shapes)
- Car Customization Body kits and Widebody kit: AC Schnitzer body parts for 2015 BMW i8 and 2018 BMW M5, Forza Widebody Kit for 1995 BMW 850CSi
- Car Customization: 20 Vorsteiner rims
- Horizon Creative Collector Accolade
„Horizon Creatives“ Limited Timed Series Features (Available from September 14th until October 12th)
- Evolving World: Treasure Hunt obstacle courses
- Evolving World: Flask collectible (also available in EventLab as standalone prop)
Unlockable cars
- 7 Festival Playlist Reward Cars (Available from September 14th onwards)
- 1996 BMW 850CSi
- 2021 BMW M3
- 2022 BMW i4
- 2022 BMW iX
- 2022 Rivian R1S
- 2022 Rivian R1T
- 2023 BMW M2
- 1 Loyalty Reward Car (Available from October 5th for all players accessing and playing 2023 Forza Motorsport)
- 2024 Chevrolette E-Ray
- Developer’s Notes: Please be aware the system might take up to 24 hours to complete all the verifications. Once done, a pop-up will be displayed in-game and the car will be available in your car collection
- 2024 Chevrolette E-Ray
Bug fixes
General
- General performance and stability fixes
PC
- Fixed an issue where, upon loading up the game, a black screen would be displayed for an unintended amount of time after the Xbox Game Studio logo (Bug ID 3906546)
Cars
- Fixed an issue with the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo where the reverse lights on the rear were not lighting up correctly (Bug ID 3907562)
- Fixed an issue with the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde where the headlights were not functioning properly during night time (Bug ID 3907112)
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 Ferrari Roma where the cockpit dashboard was incorrectly displayed in low-resolution (Bug ID 3901597)
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.