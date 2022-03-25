Forza Horizon 5: Release Notes zum Series 6 Update veröffentlicht

General

• Stability and Performance improvements

• Improved save flow for Weekly Forzathon to reduce chances of any progression loss

• Updated string for Car Voucher to be more specific about what its function is

• Updated Seasonal Event map pins to match the Seasonal PR Stunt pin

• Fixed issue where brake calipers were getting left behind from the car when changing Tunes in Freeroam

• Added HUD for cars with Race Mode type functionality to support the new Drivetrain swap mode on the Ford Mustang Mach-E

• Added low-res mesh under the world to improve the visuals when world chunks dropped out at high altitudes such as when using the new Gravity Action in EventLab (Series X/S and PC only)

Online

• Horizon Open has been updated with a new progression system including Badges which can be unlocked through gameplay

• Added Custom Racing to Horizon Open, which will allow players to find races for their chosen race discipline and PI class

• Fixed some scenarios where the player could be left waiting longer than necessary in the post-race flow

PC

• Fixed an issue where distant trees could look black or very dark on Very Low Preset

• Fixed Crash that occurred in Livery Editor when Ray Tracing was on

Cars

• Fixed dent in Jaguar XJS220s

• Fixed brake callipers being incorrectly offset on the 2014 VW Golf R

• Roll cage was incorrectly being added to the Sports Chassis reinforcement instead of the Race Chassis reinforcement on the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

• Fixed issue where one of the rear brake callipers on the 2020 Lamborghini Hurácan Evo wasn’t paintable

• Fixed issue where passenger side rear brake calliper wasn’t paintable on the 2010 Lexus LFA

• Fixed livery mapping issue with the 2018 KTM X-Bow in low LOD

• Fixed quiet superchargers on some muscle cars, in particular Dodge

• Fixed the 2012 Gallardo LP570-4 Spyder Performante hood not matching the selected colour

• Fixed broken mesh on the Work Emotion 11R Rims

• Fixed the Work Emotion M8R Rims not looking correct with certain paint options

• Fixed the shift animation on the 1968 Renault 4L

EventLab

• Added Gravity Action to Rules of Play which allows players to manipulate Gravity in EventLab creations

• Added option to preview sounds

• When using manual gears, moved Blueprint Builder off the View button to the Route Options menu as it was conflicting with Place Checkpoint

• Fixed issue where players could get soft locked after an event and loading back to Freeroam

• Fixed an issue where playing your own EventLab creation after publishing, could sometimes cause it to load without props

Accolades

• Fixed issue with „The Completionist“ Accolade not unlocking under the right conditions

• Fixed description of „Showpiece“ Accolade