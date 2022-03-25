Forza Horizon 5: Release Notes zum Series 6 Update veröffentlicht

Das Forza Horizon-Team arbeitet stetig daran das Spielerlebnis von Forza Horizon 5 in jeglicher Hinsicht zu verbessern.
Neben zahlreichen neuen Inhalten wird das für den 29. März angekündigte Series 6 Update auch jede Menge Fehlerbehebungen und Feinjustierungen für das Open-World-Rennspiel beinhalten.
Nun wurden die Release-Notes für das kommende Update veröffentlicht. Diese umfassen unter anderem Stabilitäts- und Performance-Verbesserungen, Fehlerbehebungen für verschiedene Autos und Tuning-Optionen sowie Anpassungen für das EventLab und fehlerhafte Auszeichnungen.
General
• Stability and Performance improvements
• Improved save flow for Weekly Forzathon to reduce chances of any progression loss
• Updated string for Car Voucher to be more specific about what its function is
• Updated Seasonal Event map pins to match the Seasonal PR Stunt pin
• Fixed issue where brake calipers were getting left behind from the car when changing Tunes in Freeroam
• Added HUD for cars with Race Mode type functionality to support the new Drivetrain swap mode on the Ford Mustang Mach-E
• Added low-res mesh under the world to improve the visuals when world chunks dropped out at high altitudes such as when using the new Gravity Action in EventLab (Series X/S and PC only)
Online
• Horizon Open has been updated with a new progression system including Badges which can be unlocked through gameplay
• Added Custom Racing to Horizon Open, which will allow players to find races for their chosen race discipline and PI class
• Fixed some scenarios where the player could be left waiting longer than necessary in the post-race flow
PC
• Fixed an issue where distant trees could look black or very dark on Very Low Preset
• Fixed Crash that occurred in Livery Editor when Ray Tracing was on
Cars
• Fixed dent in Jaguar XJS220s
• Fixed brake callipers being incorrectly offset on the 2014 VW Golf R
• Roll cage was incorrectly being added to the Sports Chassis reinforcement instead of the Race Chassis reinforcement on the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
• Fixed issue where one of the rear brake callipers on the 2020 Lamborghini Hurácan Evo wasn’t paintable
• Fixed issue where passenger side rear brake calliper wasn’t paintable on the 2010 Lexus LFA
• Fixed livery mapping issue with the 2018 KTM X-Bow in low LOD
• Fixed quiet superchargers on some muscle cars, in particular Dodge
• Fixed the 2012 Gallardo LP570-4 Spyder Performante hood not matching the selected colour
• Fixed broken mesh on the Work Emotion 11R Rims
• Fixed the Work Emotion M8R Rims not looking correct with certain paint options
• Fixed the shift animation on the 1968 Renault 4L
EventLab
• Added Gravity Action to Rules of Play which allows players to manipulate Gravity in EventLab creations
• Added option to preview sounds
• When using manual gears, moved Blueprint Builder off the View button to the Route Options menu as it was conflicting with Place Checkpoint
• Fixed issue where players could get soft locked after an event and loading back to Freeroam
• Fixed an issue where playing your own EventLab creation after publishing, could sometimes cause it to load without props
Accolades
• Fixed issue with „The Completionist“ Accolade not unlocking under the right conditions
• Fixed description of „Showpiece“ Accolade