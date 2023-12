Forza Motorsport 2023: Hockenheim und mehr in Update 3

Fixed issue in which the Driver Level visually appeared to reset to Level 1 after downloading Update 2 and entering Test Drive in Free Play.

Rebalanced the impact on front and rear downforce when being drafted by another car.

Fixed issue causing custom wheel input layouts to reset to their default settings after relaunching the game with both a controller and steering wheel connected to the PC or console.

Fixed issue which allowed players to sell their Builders Cup reward cars, preventing them from reobtaining the cars and completing their associated Reward Showcases.

We continue to put a focus on raising our overall quality on PC, as we know we have more work to do there. Here are some of the PC-specific improvements coming in Update 3:

Stability and performance are improved on lower spec PCs.

Fixed various random crashes in multiplayer races specifically on PCs with AMD GPUs.

Reduced the occurrence of a bug where the track or other objects becomes invisible while racing.

We’ve also introduced new options in the Screen Narrator section of the Accessibility settings menu to narrate your race position and driver names ahead and behind you.