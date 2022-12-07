Grand Theft Auto V: Raytracing-Reflexion im neuesten Update

Die Grafik von Grand Theft Auto V und GTA Online wird noch einmal gehörig aufgepeppt, denn das Spiel erhält schon bald auf der PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X über die Grafikeinstellung „Fidelity Mode“ neue „Ray-traced“-Reflexionen.
Somit werden Reflexionen auf vielen Oberflächen in Echtzeit dargestellt und Grand Theft Auto V und GTA Online erstrahlen im neuen Glanz.
Euch erwarten selbstverständlich weitere Verbesserungen und mehr in der neuesten GTA Online-Aktualisierung, die noch diesen Monat erscheinen soll. Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.
Erste Details wurden schon enthüllt und Patch-Notes-Highlights wie folgt bekannt gegeben:
General Improvements
- Get to your favorite iFruit Contacts faster — select which Contacts to display or hide via the Interaction Menu.
- The Benefactor Terrorbyte can be used to launch Business Sell Missions in all Session types, including Invite-only Sessions.
- Take on Agatha’s Casino Story Missions as a solo operator by visiting the Management Office of The Diamond Casino & Resort (these missions previously required at least 2 players).
- PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will add ray-traced reflections — rendering real-time reflections on many surfaces — via the Fidelity Mode graphics setting.
Vehicle Updates
- New vehicle purchases will arrive in your Garage faster than before.
- Select Custom Weaponized Vehicles can now be used in Races, where appropriate — weapons will be disabled outside of GTA Races.
- Bicycles will be added to the list of vehicles that can be requested from your Personal Garage when calling the Mechanic.
- Players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can enjoy full access to Hao’s Special Works without needing to complete Hao’s introductory race.
Economy Updates
- Completing Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions in Public Sessions will award a High Demand Bonus, bringing this in line with all other business activities, while payouts on Smuggler’s Sell Missions will be permanently tripled.
- Get more of what you want faster with an across-the-board increase in the GTA$ value of all Shark Cards. Starting today, all Shark Card denominations have been boosted by 20–25% when purchased directly in GTA Online or via any of the platform stores. For special GTA+ Member Shark Cards, this is on top of the current 15% bonus GTA$.
Guten Morgen ☀️
Und das kommt umsonst von Rockstar? Ich bin sprachlos. Hätte gedacht mindestens einen Zehner fürs Update 😉😂
Ich werde mir das RT mal anschauen. Aber 30 FPS sind mir auf Dauer dann doch zu wenig.
Ich wollte das eh irgendwann mal kaufen. Ich warte dann noch, bevor ich es angehe.
Und wieder grüsst das gta5 murmeltier 😂🙏, langweilig
die sollen lieber mal GTA 6 veröffentlichen, anstatt den alten Käse warm zu halten. GTA 5 gibt es bereits zur 360er zeit. Wird sind mittlerweile 2 Konsolengenerationen weiter