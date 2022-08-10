Halo Infinite: Drop Pod-Update bringt Verbesserungen und neue Features

Spieler von Halo Infinite können ab sofort das Drop Pod-Update für Halo Infinite herunterladen.
Neben verschiedenen Qualitätsverbesserungen ist es durch das Update jetzt möglich alle Helmvisiere auf alle Rüstungskerne anzuwenden. Das gilt sowohl für bisherige als auch zukünftig veröffentlichte Visiere.
Weiterhin sind jetzt einige Mark VII Helm-Aufsätze mehr mit dem Mark VII Helm kompatibel.
Eure Herausforderungen könnt ihr schließlich jetzt auch im Pausenmenü einsehen.
Mehr Details findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
CROSS-CORE VISORS
All visors are now compatible with all Armor Cores. This change applies to all previously released visors and all visors that will be released moving forward.
IMPROVED MARK VII HELMET ATTACHMENT COMPATIBILITY
Several Mark VII helmet attachments are now compatible with more Mark VII helmets. If you have already unlocked an updated helmet attachment, no action is needed for it to be available with additional helmets.
Full list of updated Mark VII helmet attachments
Brawler
- FCI-I/Proforma
- FC-I/Basil
Enigma
- FC-I/Basil
ISR
- FCI-I/Proforma
Soldier
- FCI-I/Proforma
Celox
- FCI-I/Proforma
Linebreaker
- FCI-I/Proforma
Rampart
- FCI-I/Proforma
- FC-I/Basil
Stormfall
- FC-I/Basil
- FCI-I/Proforma
Trailblazer
- FC-I/Basil
- FCI-I/Proforma
Zvezda
- FCI-I/Proforma
Firefall
- MK12T2 CBRN/Trailwatch
- FC-I/Basil
- FCI-I/Proforma
Warmaster
- FCI-I/Proforma
CHALLENGES ARE NOW VISIBLE ON THE PAUSE MENU
Active Challenges will now be listed on the Pause menu during multiplayer matches; however, Challenge progress is not visible during a match. Challenge progress will be added to this feature in a future update.
RESOLVED ISSUES
The following changes were made in the August 9, 2022 Drop Pod.
MULTIPLAYER
- The volume of a nearby player’s shield recharging has been lowered, especially when the recharging player is out of the line of sight.
- Choppers will no longer continue boosting after being disabled by a Dynamo Grenade’s EMP effect.
- The M41 SPNKR’s damage radius has been improved and now more consistently damages enemies.
- A fully charged shot from the Plasma Pistol will now correctly deplete all Shields, including active Overshields.
- Mark Assists and medals related to the Mark system will now appear correctly when the Superintendent AI is equipped.
- Players can no longer mark enemies who are obscured behind waist high cover.
- Headshots more consistently register on enemies without shields when using precision weapons such as the Mk50 Sidekick or the Stalker Rifle.
- In Custom Games, King of the Hill now goes to Overtime when both teams have the same score as time runs out.
- In Free-For-All King of the Hill matches, the mini scoreboard near the bottom of the screen no longer shows unused meters and the full scoreboard shows the following stats:
- Points
- Score
- Kills
- Deaths
- In Custom Games, Attrition rounds now consistently end when a team is fully eliminated.
- While spectating a player in Observer Mode on PC, player weapons will no longer shake when the camera moves up or down.
- Resolved an issue where dropped Equipment could not be picked up near the lower light bridge on Catalyst.
- Observers will no longer be counted as a member of the enemy team in Attrition Custom Games.
- The outline of the Danger Zone’s final circle will no longer appear early in Last Spartan Standing Custom Games.
- Dropped weapons will no longer accumulate during Tactical Slayer matches.
MENUS
- The fourth Challenge slot will now always be enabled when a Premium Battle Pass is equipped.
- Visor colors will now appear correctly when using the following helmet and attachment combinations:
- Cambion helmet with the UA/Februus attachment
- AKIS II-GRD helmet with the TAS/Lantifrid attachment
- Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing now have unique Game Mode icons in various menus.
- In the Ranked Arena playlist menu, changing the Ranked Queue type now correctly updates the Estimated Wait tooltip.
- Error messages now consistently appear in matchmaking playlist menus.
BALANCE CHANGES
GRAPPLESHOT
To maintain multiplayer balance, players will no longer be able to exit a vehicle to cancel an enemy’s Grapplejack.
Developer Notes
Vehicle conversion, trading from one team to another, is critical to balance in Big Team Battle and Arena. If we can encourage vehicles swapping teams at least once per match we can safely make vehicles strong. The Grappleshot plays an important role in the Sandbox to cause vehicle conversions. There was an unintended mechanic where exiting a vehicle would stop a Grapplejack, we fixed that unintended mechanic so the Grappleshot can better play its role and vehicle conversion is more frequent.
LIGHT AND MEDIUM VEHICLES
Non-tank vehicles, such as the Ghost or Warthog, are now more resistant to small arms fire. All of these changes apply to Multiplayer and a few apply to Campaign as well. See the Developer Notes for a full breakdown of the changes in each mode.
Developer Notes
Feedback has been consistent that small arms fire is too effective at taking down vehicles (outside of tanks). To provide a significant buff against most infantry weapons, we made the following changes to light and medium vehicle armor:
Global (Campaign and Multiplayer)
- Reduced damage from High Impact on Light Vehicles from 160% to 155%
- Reduced damage from High Impact on Medium Vehicles from 128% to 125%
- Reduced damage from Shock on Light Vehicles from 30% to 25%
- Reduced damage from the Disruptor’s Super Combine and the Dynamo Grenade on Light Vehicles from 75% to 30%
- Reduced damage from the Disruptor’s Super Combine and the Dynamo Grenade on Medium Vehicles from 50% to 20%
- Reduced damage from the Disruptor’s Super Combine and the Dynamo Grenade on Heavy Vehicles from 20% to 10%
Multiplayer only
- Reduced damage from Bullet on Light Vehicles from 35% to 30%
- Reduced damage from Bullet on Medium Vehicles from 20% to 15%
- Reduced damage from Explosion on Light Vehicles from 80% to 50%
- Reduced damage from Explosion on Medium Vehicles from 45% to 30%
- Reduced damage from Hardlight on Light Vehicles from 100% to 75%
- Reduced damage from Hardlight on Medium Vehicles from 100% to 70%
WARTHOG
The Warthog can now be knocked around more easily by players using weapons such as the M41 SPNKR or the Repulsor Equipment.
Developer Notes
Players were feeling bummed they couldn’t knock the Warthog around as much as they expected. It has been a part of their core competency for decades now so we wanted to give players more pushing power against the Warthog.
- Increased horizontal impulse from 0.65 to 0.7
- Increased vertical impulse from 0.9 to 1
- Increased angular impulse from 0.65 to 0.7
KNOWN ISSUES
With this update, the team has added one new issue to our Known Issues list. Visit the Known Issues & Workarounds section for more information.
- In Last Spartan Standing Custom Games, bots do not level up after gaining enough score to improve their loadout.
- The Xbox app or Microsoft Store app version of Halo Infinite may download extra data upon launching the game.