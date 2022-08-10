Halo Infinite: Drop Pod-Update bringt Verbesserungen und neue Features

CROSS-CORE VISORS

All visors are now compatible with all Armor Cores. This change applies to all previously released visors and all visors that will be released moving forward.

IMPROVED MARK VII HELMET ATTACHMENT COMPATIBILITY

Several Mark VII helmet attachments are now compatible with more Mark VII helmets. If you have already unlocked an updated helmet attachment, no action is needed for it to be available with additional helmets.

Full list of updated Mark VII helmet attachments

Brawler

FCI-I/Proforma

FC-I/Basil

Enigma

FC-I/Basil

ISR

FCI-I/Proforma

Soldier

FCI-I/Proforma

Celox

FCI-I/Proforma

Linebreaker

FCI-I/Proforma

Rampart

FCI-I/Proforma

FC-I/Basil

Stormfall

FC-I/Basil

FCI-I/Proforma

Trailblazer

FC-I/Basil

FCI-I/Proforma

Zvezda

FCI-I/Proforma

Firefall

MK12T2 CBRN/Trailwatch

FC-I/Basil

FCI-I/Proforma

Warmaster

FCI-I/Proforma

CHALLENGES ARE NOW VISIBLE ON THE PAUSE MENU

Active Challenges will now be listed on the Pause menu during multiplayer matches; however, Challenge progress is not visible during a match. Challenge progress will be added to this feature in a future update.

RESOLVED ISSUES

The following changes were made in the August 9, 2022 Drop Pod.

MULTIPLAYER

The volume of a nearby player’s shield recharging has been lowered, especially when the recharging player is out of the line of sight.

Choppers will no longer continue boosting after being disabled by a Dynamo Grenade’s EMP effect.

The M41 SPNKR’s damage radius has been improved and now more consistently damages enemies.

A fully charged shot from the Plasma Pistol will now correctly deplete all Shields, including active Overshields.

Mark Assists and medals related to the Mark system will now appear correctly when the Superintendent AI is equipped.

Players can no longer mark enemies who are obscured behind waist high cover.

Headshots more consistently register on enemies without shields when using precision weapons such as the Mk50 Sidekick or the Stalker Rifle.

In Custom Games, King of the Hill now goes to Overtime when both teams have the same score as time runs out.

In Free-For-All King of the Hill matches, the mini scoreboard near the bottom of the screen no longer shows unused meters and the full scoreboard shows the following stats: Points Score Kills Deaths

In Custom Games, Attrition rounds now consistently end when a team is fully eliminated.

While spectating a player in Observer Mode on PC, player weapons will no longer shake when the camera moves up or down.

Resolved an issue where dropped Equipment could not be picked up near the lower light bridge on Catalyst.

Observers will no longer be counted as a member of the enemy team in Attrition Custom Games.

The outline of the Danger Zone’s final circle will no longer appear early in Last Spartan Standing Custom Games.

Dropped weapons will no longer accumulate during Tactical Slayer matches.

MENUS

The fourth Challenge slot will now always be enabled when a Premium Battle Pass is equipped.

Visor colors will now appear correctly when using the following helmet and attachment combinations: Cambion helmet with the UA/Februus attachment AKIS II-GRD helmet with the TAS/Lantifrid attachment

Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing now have unique Game Mode icons in various menus.

In the Ranked Arena playlist menu, changing the Ranked Queue type now correctly updates the Estimated Wait tooltip.

Error messages now consistently appear in matchmaking playlist menus.

BALANCE CHANGES

GRAPPLESHOT

To maintain multiplayer balance, players will no longer be able to exit a vehicle to cancel an enemy’s Grapplejack.

Developer Notes

Vehicle conversion, trading from one team to another, is critical to balance in Big Team Battle and Arena. If we can encourage vehicles swapping teams at least once per match we can safely make vehicles strong. The Grappleshot plays an important role in the Sandbox to cause vehicle conversions. There was an unintended mechanic where exiting a vehicle would stop a Grapplejack, we fixed that unintended mechanic so the Grappleshot can better play its role and vehicle conversion is more frequent.

LIGHT AND MEDIUM VEHICLES

Non-tank vehicles, such as the Ghost or Warthog, are now more resistant to small arms fire. All of these changes apply to Multiplayer and a few apply to Campaign as well. See the Developer Notes for a full breakdown of the changes in each mode.

Developer Notes