Hunt: Showdown: The Wolf at the Door-DLC und Update 1.5.1 verfügbar

Matchmaking Improvements

Skill-based matchmaking

An option “Skill-based” has been added to the lobby screen. When enabled, this option will match you exclusively with players in your assigned skill bracket. Please be aware that selecting this option can result in fewer players in your match.

When this option is disabled, we will try to match you with players in your assigned skill bracket first. If no such match is available, we will then look for a match with as many players as possible based on those that have also disabled the “Skill Based“ option.

Ratios for different group types

We have added a ratio that will increase or decrease the PvP rating of a group depending on its type.

PvP rating decay after absence

We implemented a temporary decay of your PvP rating if you have been inactive for some time to let you recover your muscle memory and ease back into Hunt without unfair match-ups

​

Gen Updates

Audio

Improvements made to the audio hit feedback explosive custom ammo.

Improvements made to the suspicious audio state of the chicken coup to be more distinguishable from the idle state.

Improvements and adjustments made to the mix for Winfield Variants (1876m, Centennial and 1887). The Centennial is now over longer distances while the 1887 has been volume has been reduced. Both weapons should now be more in line with others in their category.

Meta

Decreased the XP costs across all categories in the Book of Weapons (all variants and custom ammo). This change is aimed at encouraging more experimentation and variation with your loadout choices.

Matchmaking

Skill-based matchmaking

A tick-box “Skill-based” is added to the Bounty Hunt and Quickplay lobby.

The option is enabled by default and cannot be removed for: Players still in the trainee mode Random groups

The option is disabled by default in Quickplay.

When enabled the matchmaking will enforce that you play only with players from your team’s PvP rating bracket.

When disabled the matchmaking will first look for players within your team’s PvP rating bracket but in case it cannot find a full match it will pull from the pool of players who have also disabled this option.

Developer note:

This change is aimed at providing players more control of their matchmaking experience and ensuring they are matched with players of a similar rating/skill level. It’s important to note that these changes are also influenced by the range of the PvP brackets which can be different depending on the region you connect to. This setup should help to ensure enough players are considered during the matchmaking process but keep in mind that it will not be perfect. We will be closely monitoring the progress and will make alterations if needed.

​

Group Matchmaking

Random groups will follow the standard “Skill-based“ matchmaking rules with some slight modifications to how the “Group PvP rating“ is calculated.

To make the matchmaking process as fair as possible, we have added additional factors to calculate the group rating. Each of the five group types (Solo, Random Duo, Random Trio, Invite Duo, Invite Trio) will factor the average rating of all members, as well as some additional multipliers. For example, a solo player will not have the same PvP rating as a team of three players, where each member of the team has a similar PvP rating to the solo player.

PvP rating decay after absence

A rating decay (temporary decrease of your PvP rating), will be applied in case you have not played Hunt for some time. This will apply to the next 10 matches you play once you return. After you have completed these 10 matches this decay will be removed and your PvP rating will be calculated as normal.

More details about our matchmaking changes can be found in our latest blog.

UI

Custom ammunition types: visual adjustments

The visuals of the equipment bar in the HUD have been changed and enhanced to improve the visibility and readability of the different ammo types. We have also adjusted some misalignment issues with this update.

We have also made some modifications to the Equipment screen to improve readability of what ammo is currently being used. (Resized default icons, removed unnecessary + icon, fixed some alignment issues).

Roster: visual adjustments

Changes made to the visual of the Hunters trait points in the roster screen – overview page to improve readability and scrollbar behavior.

Performance & Stability

​

Fixed several client crashes.

Bugfixes

Audio

Fixed an issue where some explosives play a (not-killing) headshot sound when they hit/kill an entity.

AI

Fixed an issue that prevented traits dropping from Scrapbeak.

Fixed an issue that allowed Scrapbeak to leave the boss lair in some instances. (He just wanted some fresh air after being couped up all match)

Gunplay

Fixed an issue where the Scavengers Snare legendary concertina bomb was displayed as a white box model while in the air.

Fixed an issue that caused the ammo pool for single shot weapons to refill when revived.

Fixed an issue that caused explosive ammo to deal less damage to big red doors.

Hunter

Fixed an issue that caused parts of the Plague doctor to become detached and remain at the spawn (like the floating jar).

Meta

Fixed an issue where dual wielding ‚Dead Ringers‘ legendary pair resulted in having one of the skins duplicated instead of the intended separate skins.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect unlock requirements were displayed for custom ammo.

World

Fixed an issue that allowed players to use gun oil multiple times.

Fixed a bug that resulted in players being kicked back to the menu if Scrapbeak spawned in Cyprus Huts.

UI

Fixed an issue where the ammo on the Death Screen would change depending on which custom ammo the killer is currently holding.

Fixed an issue when the scroll bar next to the hunter list would not be in the correct position.

Fixed the formatting of the “challenge completed” banner in German language.

Fixed an issue where the wrong equipment would be displayed during spectating.

Fixed an issue where single shot weapons would show the wrong capacity in the menu.

Fixed an issue where the filter information would not be correctly transferred between weapons and custom ammunition.

Fixed an issue where the HUD would not fade when switching between weapons equipping custom ammunition.

Fixed an issue where the matchmaking timer would still be visible in store while in queueing for a match.

Console

Fixed an issue where buying a tool or consumable via double clicking in the roster equipment screen could cause the tools/consumables list to jump unexpectadly.

Fixed an issue where a used antidote shot would still appear to be useable when viewed in the weapon wheel.

​Known issues