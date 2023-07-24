Hunt: Showdown: Hotfix behebt einige Fehler

Fixed an issue that caused the rain effect to often disappear on AMD GPU machines completely, after round start.

Fixed an issue that caused the rain fall effect to be darker with post-processing effects off.

Fixed an issue that prevented rain from rendering at random positions on all maps.

Implemented a potential fix for the rare issue that caused Players to spawn away from their teammates or with enemy Hunters.

Fixed an issue that caused Instinct to react to already extracted Hunters.

Fixed an issue that caused all Burn Traits to be restored after use in a mission upon a successful extract.

Fixed an issue that did not properly remove Burn Traits used in a mission.

Fixed an issue that caused Incendiary Ammo to deal less damage than intended during heavy rain.

Fixed an issue that caused the Drilling base and Flechette shotgun spread to be incorrect.

Fixed an issue that caused the Drilling to not count towards challenges that require the use of rifles.

Fixed an issue that played the rain audio while not in a rain mission.

Fixed an issue that incorrectly showed the Questlines as active for some Players.

Fixed an issue that caused the Combat Log to show instead of hide Player Names by default.

Fixed an issue with Bomb Lance Dragon Breath ammo not progressing the Challenge of killing an Armored, Hive, or Hellhound with fire.

Fixed an issue that allowed rain to be audible in the basement of Blanchett Graves.

Fixed an issue that allowed used Traces to be interactable after a reconnect.

Fixed a localization issue with the Death Cheat description not mentioning that Pledge Marks are lost upon trait triggering.

Fixed a localization issue with „Ewes Horn“ charm name not being translated in Portuguese.