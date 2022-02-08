Minecraft: Xbox Insider können neue Preview testen

Minecraft Preview Phase 1 (Available Now!)

To kick off Phase 1, after joining the Minecraft Preview (see How to Participate below), please complete the Quest titled “Import Minecraft Worlds” in the Xbox Insider Hub app.

NOTE:

If you haven’t played the retail version of Minecraft or don’t have worlds to copy over, if possible, we encourage you to create a new world. You can also create new worlds within the Minecraft Preview product to help with Phase 2.

Minecraft Preview Phase 2 (Coming Soon!)

Once enough participants have completed Phase 1, we’ll begin inviting players in small groups to participate in Phase 2.

Here are a few things to know about Phase 2

Participants will be selected at random (in small groups) and invited to join Phase 2

The rollout will be gradual, allowing us to gather feedback and data for each new group of participants

Once we’ve collected enough data, all players will be invited to participate in Phase 2

When invited to participate in Phase 2, you’ll see a new Announcement titled “Minecraft Preview Phase 2” in the Xbox Insider Hub app. In addition, you’ll receive an Xbox Insider notification to complete a new Survey for Phase 2.

How to Participate

On your Xbox console, sign-in and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Store first if needed) Navigate to Previews > Minecraft Preview Select Join Wait for the registration to complete to be directed to the Store and install the Minecraft Preview Complete the Quest titled “Import Minecraft Worlds” in the Xbox Insider Hub app (look for this under Activities)

Known Issues

You will not have access to Realms and will not be able to join non-Preview player’s games

Most settings (including Family Settings) will not be preserved from the retail version of Minecraft

Any worlds played in Preview will not transfer to the retail version of Minecraft

You can import your retail worlds into the Minecraft Preview using the “Sync Old Worlds” button

Any content you own in the Minecraft Marketplace will work in Preview

Any content you buy in the Marketplace while in Preview will use your existing Minecoin balance and will transfer to the retail version of Minecraft

No current support for keyboard and mouse input

Preview builds may be unstable and do not represent final version quality

How to Provide Feedback:

If you encounter any issues while playing the Minecraft Preview, don’t forget to use “Report a problem” so we can investigate: