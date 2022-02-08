Minecraft: Xbox Insider können neue Preview testen

Mojang lädt alle Xbox Insider dazu ein, die neue Minecraft Preview zu testen.
Bei der Preview handelt es sich um eine Weiterentwicklung des Bedrock-Beta-Programms. Da die Betas auf Xbox, Windows und Android beschränkt sind, erlaubt die Preview die Ausweitung auf noch mehr Plattformen.
Die Preview ist eine eigenständige App bzw. Spiel. Sie ist dazu gedacht, die Migration der Spielerwelten von der Verkaufsversion von Minecraft auf das neue Minecraft Preview-Produkt zu testen.
Dieser Test wird in zwei Phasen abgehalten:
- In Phase 1 werden die Spieler ihre Welten aus der Verkaufsversion von Minecraft in ein Minecraft Preview Platzhalterprodukt importieren.
- In Phase 2 werden die kopierten Welten auf das brandneue Minecraft Preview-Produkt migriert, das später die Bedrock-Beta ersetzen wird.
Die erste Phase ist bereits angelaufen und findet nur auf Xbox-Konsolen statt. Für die Teilnahme wird der Besitz von Minecraft nicht vorausgesetzt.
Spieler müssen außerdem keine Angst um ihre Welten haben, denn die Welten aus der Verkaufsversion werden nicht beeinträchtigt.
Minecraft Preview Phase 1 (Available Now!)
To kick off Phase 1, after joining the Minecraft Preview (see How to Participate below), please complete the Quest titled “Import Minecraft Worlds” in the Xbox Insider Hub app.
NOTE:
If you haven’t played the retail version of Minecraft or don’t have worlds to copy over, if possible, we encourage you to create a new world. You can also create new worlds within the Minecraft Preview product to help with Phase 2.
Minecraft Preview Phase 2 (Coming Soon!)
Once enough participants have completed Phase 1, we’ll begin inviting players in small groups to participate in Phase 2.
Here are a few things to know about Phase 2
- Participants will be selected at random (in small groups) and invited to join Phase 2
- The rollout will be gradual, allowing us to gather feedback and data for each new group of participants
- Once we’ve collected enough data, all players will be invited to participate in Phase 2
When invited to participate in Phase 2, you’ll see a new Announcement titled “Minecraft Preview Phase 2” in the Xbox Insider Hub app. In addition, you’ll receive an Xbox Insider notification to complete a new Survey for Phase 2.
How to Participate
- On your Xbox console, sign-in and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Store first if needed)
- Navigate to Previews > Minecraft Preview
- Select Join
- Wait for the registration to complete to be directed to the Store and install the Minecraft Preview
- Complete the Quest titled “Import Minecraft Worlds” in the Xbox Insider Hub app (look for this under Activities)
Known Issues
- You will not have access to Realms and will not be able to join non-Preview player’s games
- Most settings (including Family Settings) will not be preserved from the retail version of Minecraft
- Any worlds played in Preview will not transfer to the retail version of Minecraft
- You can import your retail worlds into the Minecraft Preview using the “Sync Old Worlds” button
- Any content you own in the Minecraft Marketplace will work in Preview
- Any content you buy in the Marketplace while in Preview will use your existing Minecoin balance and will transfer to the retail version of Minecraft
- No current support for keyboard and mouse input
- Preview builds may be unstable and do not represent final version quality
How to Provide Feedback:
If you encounter any issues while playing the Minecraft Preview, don’t forget to use “Report a problem” so we can investigate:
- Hold down the Xbox button on your Xbox controller
- Select Report a problem
- Select the Games category and the Minecraft Preview subcategory
- Fill out the form with the appropriate details to help our investigation
YodaWantSoda
|
08.02.2022 - 16:34 Uhr
EdgarAllanFloh
|
08.02.2022 - 16:37 Uhr
xxspawnxx
|
08.02.2022 - 16:38 Uhr
Gibt es denn überhaupt sowas wie Mods z.b Textur o.ä für die Konsolenversion von Minecraft?
Minecraft habe ich irgendwie nie verstanden. Ich habs angetestet, aber irgendwie hat mir der Sinn in der großen Welt gefehlt und auch die Optik nicht so zugesagt.
Die sollen Mal raytracing einfügen…