PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Patch Notes zum Konsolen-Update 10.3

Weapon Sound Select System

We’re happy to be implementing the Weapon Sound Select System. This feature allows players to select between the original and remastered versions of certain weapon sounds.

Supported Weapons:

M249

M416

Kar98k

SKS

Select your preference from the Settings Menu, under the Audio tab.

Karakin Map Improvements

Karakin Lighting Improvements Karakin has received lighting pass, improving overall lighting and giving each area it’s own unique feel and tone.

General bug fixes across the map to improve the player experience.

Overcast Weather Added an overcast weather variant to Karakin, adding additional variety to the tone and feel of the map.



Kicking AFK Players in Training Mode

Much like in TDM, players who AFK in Training Mode will be removed from the session, with a 10-second warning prior to removal. Players will receive a message after being kicked, to let you know why you’ve been removed.

Players who AFK in Training Mode after queuing for Ranked with our Dual Matchmaking will be removed from the Training Mode session, but remain in their Ranked queue.

Emote With Your Squad Mates

Certain emotes can now be used together, in sync with teammates! Emotes which support this feature are displayed with two characters in the emote image.

Sync-up your emotes with players within a 15-meter radius of your character or in the lobby on the main menu. You can choose to stop emoting at any time, independent of the person who had initiated the emotes. Free-look camera is supported while emoting in TPP only.

View each emote and the maximum number of players who can sync-up with you at once under Customization, Emotes, on the main menu.

You’re unable to use other interactions while emoting, such as vaulting or picking up items.

Improved Store Experience

Improved G-Coin messaging on purchases to ensure players understand the value of their G-Coin purchase.

Previously, any bonus G-Coin was bundled into one G-Coin total. Now, bonus G-Coin is also displayed as an independent figure.

Added Currency Filter You can sort and browse the items by BP or G-Coin.



Season 10 is Soon Wrapping Up

Haven will only be around until the end of Season 10, enjoy the most out of it while it’s here!

Survivor Pass Schedule

Survivor Pass: Breakthrough comes to an end. You still have two weeks from that point to claim all your rewards and access the coupon shop.

Although, you’ll no longer be able to purchase or use Level-Up Tokens, purchase the Premium Survivor Pass, or complete missions from that date.

March 31, 7 PM PDT

April 1, 11 AM KST

April 1, 4 AM CEST

In regards to the Ranked Season schedule, stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated with specific Ranked announcements.

Reputation System Update

The Reputation System introduced is one of our newest features, implemented in Update 10.2 and is designed to encourage positive player interactions within the community. We have received lots of player feedback so far and a common trend we’re seeing is that some players feel certain penalties are too harsh.

We hear your concerns and are making the following changes with Update 10.3:

Normal Matches: Exiting a match while in the starting area, prior to boarding the plane will NOT negatively impact your reputation.

Ranked Matches: You will lose reputation for exiting Ranked Matches, even if exiting while in the starting area prior to the plane leaving. There are some exceptions, which you can read below. You can leave a Ranked Match up to 5 minutes after (but not before) the plane has taken off without losing reputation, in situations where matchmaking has provided you with a random teammate who has then exited the match. Additionally, the same applies if matchmaking fails to provide you with at least one random teammate after queuing for Ranked Squads.



We’ll continue reading your feedback and make additional improvements in the future. Please, let us know your thoughts on these change.

Inventory Improvements Follow Up

With update 10.2, we introduced a new in-game inventory experience to help players navigate and manage their inventory more efficiently. After this, we collected feedback through continuous community monitoring and saw that some of you would still like to use features from the previous inventory system.

Based on this feedback, we’ve reverted some of the changes and introduced additional improvements. The changes are as follows.

Inventory Management Changes

Auto Tool-tip Popup Feature

The tool-tip pop-up feature will now appear after focusing on specific items after 2 seconds.

Changed the order of Key Guides

Repositioned the inventory key guide to prioritize buttons used alongside different actions. General use buttons such as confirm/select/use are placed at the bottom, buttons used most often will be placed in the middle, and buttons used for specific actions are placed at the top.



UI Improvements

Modified unintended dark color settings, deleted some transparent backgrounds and changed the white tool-tip pop-up to a darker color.

Changed the Key Binding for quantity adjustment

Pressing D-pad left/right and R-stick left/right will increase/decrease selected items by one.

Hold D-pad left/right and R-stick left/right will increase/decrease selected items by one. However, once it reaches ten, it increases by tens.

Press/Hold D-pad up/down will increase selected items by ten.

Reverted the popup confirmation button

Reverted the pick-up/drop confirmation buttons to the same used before Update 10.2 (Xbox: A key/PS: X key).

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the jump button (Xbox/Stadia: A button/PS: X button) to work simultaneously with the item selection button (Xbox/Stadia: A button/PS: X button) when the jump keybinding was changed.

Performance Enhancements

We have made multiple improvements to various pipelines and processes to improve overall performance.

Optimized the pipeline for lighting calculation methods to improve performance.

Improved CPU performance by processing both character animation and vehicle physics calculations in parallel.

Improved memory optimization of character models through memory cache optimization.

Improved memory and processing optimization cost.

Optimized CPU/GPU performance with improved character creation/deletion logic.

Optimizations have been made so that objects such as furniture and stairs, can be viewed normally while ADS even at medium/long distances.

Introduced Item Preloading Objects load in faster when a player approaches them. Reduced instances of hitching

Optimized memory resources to resolve a memory leak when match sessions are repeated. The results from internal tests showed a reduction in the frequency of crashes when match sessions are repeated.



PUBG Labs: Zone tag

A whole new way to play PUBG is coming to LABS!

In Zone Tag, players will compete to gain and keep possession of a ball that spawns into the match. From this point on, the entire blue zone will center on the player holding the ball, bathing them in a pillar of light and following them until they are knocked and the ball is dropped. All players in that squad also benefit from an unlimited boost gauge! If not held by any player, the ball will seek an eligible target nearby or begin making its way towards Pochinki in the center of the map, dragging the Blue Zone with it until it is picked up again.

This mode is meant to be fast and furious, so land vehicles will spawn at every possible point on the map, are invulnerable to weapon damage and tire puncture, and provide players with unlimited ammunition while inside. Your gun will still have a capacity and require a reload when empty, but reloading it will not consume your ammo stockpile.

Once phase 6 of the game begins, the ball will disappear and the circle’s location will be set. From this point on, zone settings will be like any other match and squads will have to battle it out to be the last ones standing.

A few more quick notes on the rules; water, the small islands around Erangel, some generally inaccessible rooftops, and ferries are all no bueno. Entering one of these restricted areas will automatically detach the ball and players in these areas are not considered eligible targets for it to attach to. Players will also receive damage just by entering the water, so keep those boots dry as you plot out your route.

A detailed breakdown of the rules can also be found below. LABS: Zone Tag will be available from February 23 – March 1st for Console. This is something pretty different for us, so drop in and let us know what you think! Get the ball, fend off your attackers, and set up your own end circle to finish off any who remain in Zone Tag!

The Ball

The Ball spawns on a random player at the start of the match.

The Ball drags the center of the circle along with it wherever it moves.

The Ball grants special visual effect to the carrier.

All players in the carrier’s squad receive a full boost.

The player with the ball will be lit up by a pillar of light visible starting from 100m distance.

The Ball cannot be manually dropped or passed but will drop automatically if a player is knocked, killed, or enters a restricted area.

When not attached to a player, The Ball will slowly rise into the air for 5 seconds or until it is no longer blocked by a structure.

The Ball will then seek a new eligible target within 30m and begin to home in on them.

If no eligible target is found, The Ball will remain stationary for 15 seconds before it starts to move towards the center of the map.

A system message will appear for all players when The Ball is dropped or picked up.

The Circle

“The Ball” drags the center of the circle along with it wherever it moves.

There are still circle phases, which shrink the circle and increase damage.

At Phase 6, the Ball disappears and the center of the circle is locked until the end of the match.

Restricted Areas

Entering a Restricted Area will detach the ball and make players ineligible to receive it.

Restricted Areas include: Small islands off the mainland Inaccessible Rooftops and High Ground Ferries Water Players who step into water with a ball will receive damage and have the ball detached.



Vehicles

Land Vehicles will spawn at every possible spawn point on the map. Boats and the Motorglider will not spawn.

All vehicles are immune to weapon damage and cannot have their tires punctured. However, we cannot guarantee damages from crashing into objects! Spike traps are not spawned.

While inside a vehicle, reloading weapons will not deplete your ammo reserve.

Service schedule

Console: February 23rd – March 1st

Settings

Erangel- Sunny

TPP & Squad Only

Minimum number of players: 32

Maximum number of players: 100

The ball has blocked all access from bots. No bots will be available in this mode.

Notes when playing in LABS

LABS games do not provide XP for gameplay rewards.

LABS gameplay will not be applied to Career.

LABS gameplay will not count for your Survivor Pass missions.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the issue where sometimes respawns wouldn’t work correctly in TDM.

Fixed a clipping issue when Racy Reindeer Top and Lv. 2 Vest is equipped at the same time.

Fixed a clipping issue when a female character equips Sinister Skull Mask and PGI.S Hood.

Fixed a clipping issue when a female character equips Gen.g Jersey and Madsy Utility Belt.

Fixed the issue where the female character’s hair disappears when wearing Shiba Crew Hood Jersey and a hat.

Fixed the clipping issue when Christmas Party Jacket clips with the main weapon.

Fixed the issue where reporting a player in Custom Match – Observer didn’t function.

Fixed the issue where when using a controller, the r-stick and d-pad on didn’t scroll or change focus when navigating the inventory in certain occasions.

Fixed the issue where certain vehicle parts were sticking out too low onto the ground.

Fixed an issue where Schwizard’s Hypno-eyes Glasses and other types of glasses could be worn at the same time.

Fixed a clipping issue when masks and glasses are worn together.

Fixed an issue where the FPP is not supported when wearing PGI.S Tactital Hoodies on a female character.

Fixed an issue where the first-person animation distorts when viewing around the screen in FPP.

Fixed an issue where the color of the PGI.S Hoodie is not properly displayed.

Fixed an issue where items would be dropped after using the Gas Can on a vehicle even without accessing the Inventory.

Fixed an issue where the player character’s feet weren’t displayed when wearing the PUBG ONESIE.

Fixed an issue where the player character could fit into the ceiling of a certain building.

Fixed an issue where the weapon is moved to the center of the player character’s back while in the second seat of the Motorglider.

Fixed an issue where the waypoint was displayed on the map even when it hasn’t been set.

Fixed an issue where the News Boy Hat wasn’t displayed in the Starting Island.

Fixed an issue where the weapon doesn’t render fired bullet effects when equipped with a scope.

Fixed an issue where the main weapon and the Christmas Party Jacket clipped.

Fixed an issue where the Reward screen is displayed when pressing the L2 button from the Pass – Battlebride tab to jump to the Mission tab.

Fixed buildings with walls behind doors.

Fixed an issue where brightness settings sometimes didn’t save on Xbox after closing the game. This fix will, unfortunately, require Xbox players to set up their brightness settings again.



UI/UX