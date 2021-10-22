SnowRunner: Update verbessert Truck und korrigiert Fehler

Das neuste Update 15.1 für SnowRunner nimmt Verbesserungen an einigen Truck vor.
So wurde unter anderem die Kollision der Räder von abgeschleppten Fahrzeugen für Evakuierungs-Addons verbessert oder das Verhalten des Krans für Tatra Force.
Neben Fehlerkorrekturen in verschiedenen Bereichen erhielt der Jeep Wrangler außerdem neue Motorengeräusche.
Alle weiteren Details findet ihr in den Patch Notes
Update 15.1 Patch Notes
Trucks
- Improved towed vehicles wheels collision for evacuator addons
- Improved crane behavior for Tatra Force
- Fixed a bug where saddle low and saddle high models appeared to be the same on the Caterpillar CT681
- Fixed errors in the description of the Container Carrier for Caterpillar 745C
- Updated engine sounds for Jeep Wrangler
General Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the UI menu disappeared when a player changed video settings during the tutorial
- Fixed a bug where the functions ‚Exit winch control‘ and ‚Switch winch points‘ were missing when using crane mode
- Fixed a bug where the host could see guest appearing on a map after leaving the garage while the host was previewing another map from a global map
- Fixed a bug where Articulated Towing Platform animation was desynchronized between players
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to load logs in the Unloading Zone of Antonovskiy Nature Reserve in Don
- Fixed a bug where missing mod popup was skipped in the load game menu and was shown after the level was loaded
- Fixed a bug where clients were unable to subscribe to more than 3 mods at a time when they were joining a host session with mods enabled
- Fixed a bug where exhaust smoke was missing with higher than 30 FPS
- Fixed a bug where manual unloading zones did not accept the cargo without reaching the zone with the truck
- Fixed a bug where the functions menu did not disappear after winching
- Fixed a bug where the fog of war was not synced between host and clients in some cases in co-op
- Fixed a bug where re-check mods were removed from player save file
Gut das Sie es noch fleissig updaten. Bin schon gespannt wenn ein neues Spiel von ihnen rauskommt. Sandrunner oder so.