Starfield: Early Access Patch für Xbox ausgerollt

Für Starfield steht auf Xbox Series X|S der Early Access Patch zum Download bereit. Wer das Rollenspiel als Pre-Load schon auf seiner Festplatte hat, kann das 15,5 GB große Update direkt herunterladen.
Der Early Access Patch bringt das Spiel auf Version 1.7.23, kümmert sich um Fehlerbehebungen im Bereich Gameplay und Quests, aber auch einige Verbesserungen sind darin enthalten.
Die Patch Notes wurden offiziell nicht veröffentlicht, sind aber durch die Tester trotzdem bekannt. Wir haben sie euch unten eingebunden, müssen euch aber vor Spoilern warnen.
Ob zum offiziellen Release am 6. September noch ein Day One Update für Starfield folgen wird, können wir derzeit nicht sagen.
Starfield Early Access Patch Notes
Performance and Stability Fixes
- Improved stability related to suspending and resuming the game. (Xbox Series X/S)
- Fixed rare crash that could occur when viewing the credits after completing the game.
- Fixed crash that could appear when repeatedly loading some saves inside of ships.
- Various stability and performance improvements.
Visual Fixes
- Fixed an issue where sometimes hair would not appear on characters.
- Improved distant object appearance when transitioning to the surface of a planet.
- Addressed an issue that sometimes caused face animations to move abruptly.
- Fixed an issue where rarely in certain views white flashing boxes could appear in the Handscanner.
- Fixed an issue that would cause an undesirable texture blend near the coastline.
- Fixed an issue that would cause textures to degrade unnecessarily. (Xbox Series S)
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause Companions to float in the air.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some ship modules to become misaligned.
- Fixed some issues that would prevent touch-down points from turning red in Ship Builder.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to appear incorrectly when equipping items.
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the Isolation skill from behaving as intended.
- Adjusted the distance the player is able to access and store cargo in their ship.
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a long delay on the Press any button screen.
Quest Fixes
- Fixed rare issue that could cause ship patrols not to appear for “First to Fight, First to Die.”
- Addressed a rare issue where the Contraband scan would not occur potentially preventing landing at New Atlantis.
- Fixed an unlikely issue that could prevent landing at New Atlantis during “Deep Cover.”
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Heat Leeches from counting as killed after completing “A Legacy Forged.”
- Fixed how a location would appear near a hidden Earth landmark.
- Fixed a rare issue that could potentially trap the player in The Facility.
- Addressed an infrequent issue where a Spacer Ship didn’t correctly appear for a radiant quest.
- Fixed an unlikely issue that could appear during “Revelation” depending on how the player interacted with the Emissary.
- Addressed an issue with the Deimos Slim bottom ship module that is used on the Razorleaf.
- Fixed rare issue that could prevent companions from accompanying the player after “No Sudden Moves”.
- Addressed a rare issue that could impact “Power from Beyond.”
