Stranded Deep: Update 2104 beinhaltet einige Verbesserungen

Das neueste Konsolenupdate für Stranded Deep wird ausgerollt. Entwickler Beam Team konzentrierte sich im Update 2104 für Konsolen auf Verbesserung der Qualität und die Integration von PC-Features.
So wurde die Inventarmechanik verändert, im ersten Inventarplatz wird nun der aktuell in der Hand gehaltene Gegenstand angezeigt, links daneben ist ein Slot für Inventaraktionen wie leere Hände oder das Navigieren zwischen Lagern reserviert. Das Inventar wurde indes von 10 auf 12 Slots erhöht. Auch die Container-Kapazität wächst, statt drei stehen zukünftig fünf Slots zur Verfügung.
Vielfach hatten sich Konsolenspieler die Item-Stapel aus der PC-Version gewünscht. Kurz vor Weihnachten wird dieser Wunsch erfüllt: Ihr könnt jetzt Stapel im Schnellherstellungsmenü erzeugen, während ihr den Gegenstand haltet oder anseht. Unterstützt werden Stöcke, Steine, Palmwedel, Peitschen, faserige Blätter, Ton, Baumstämme und Kokosnüsse. Die Kapazität beträgt meistens 50 Stück, kann laut Beam Team aber je nach Gegenstand variieren.
Flöße erhalten eine Größenbeschränkung von 5W × 4L, da sehr große und mit Lagercontainern bepackte Flöße zu Instabilitäten und Abbrüchen bei Multiplayer-Spielen führten.
Wie gehabt erfolgt der Rollout nicht überall zeitgleich. Ob ihr über die geupdatete Version verfügt, könnt ihr daran erkennen, dass im Hauptmenü des Spiels in der unteren linken Ecke die Zahl 2104 zu sehen ist.
New Features
- Added new craftable item Piles!
You can create a pile by looking at or holding an item that you have 2 or more of in the surrounding area. Use the Quick Craft menu to craft a ‘pile’ of that item, which is shown by a new pile icon in blue. Piles are free to create and store 1 type of crafting item. The supported items are: Sticks, Rocks, Palm Fonds, Lashings, Fibrous Leaves, Clay, Logs and Coconuts. The capacity for most items is 50x but can vary depending on the item.
You withdraw and deposit items just like a storage container. The first item stored assigns the type of pile it is. You can remove all items and re-assign a pile at any time. When you withdraw all items from a pile, it will disappear.
Items stored in a pile are available and can be used when crafting without having to manually remove them from a pile. Note: Pile materials will be used last.
For those interested in the tech side of things, the benefits of the new piles are:
Faster zone loading: 1 item to load, instead of 50x individual objects.
Batched rendering for 50x items. Rendering multiple items was batched before, but the new method is even more efficient.
Less physics overhead! Piles are a static object with 1 collider, instead of 50x physics bodies and colliders.
Less overhead from individual Unity GameObjects. GameObjects and Components in Unity incur a small amount of overhead to validate state and run callbacks on every instance. This all adds up, so it is good to mitigate.
Changes
- Changed inventory to display the item the player is holding in slot 1.
- Increased inventory storage from 10 to 12 slots.
- Increased crate storage from 3 to 5 slots.
- Added max raft size limitation: 5W x 4L.
- Added billboards to raft pieces.
- Changed placing to snap to terrain objects.
- Changed placing to snap on foundations.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed players unable to host games in the “USA, East” region.
- Fixed player unable to jump while holding Wollie.
- Fixed “Seafarer” achievement not unlocking.
- Fixed game loading errors for players using a non-Gregorian calendar, eg: Arabic, Thai.
- Fixed player falling from Palm Tree when climbing to the top.
- Fixed game session showing as ‘Busy’ if host is near a boss.
- Fixed loss of input when switching to another item immediately after firing a projectile.
- Fixed multiple issues when using Spyglass.
- Fixed “Call Me Ahab” achievement not unlocking.
- Fixed P1 stuck in fire lighting animation if P2 destroys Camp Fire during lighting.
- Fixed rafts moving in random directions when operating a raft motor.
- Fixed game getting stuck in Cartographer when reconnecting controller.
- Fixed player colliding with raft sails.
- Fixed host and client being able to drag the same ‘Palm Tree’
- Fixed “Two of Each” achievement not unlocking.
- Fixed consecutive achievements not unlocking.
- Fixed high detail LOD always enabled for some objects.
- Fixed spoiled fruit/veg stuck in containers.
- Fixed Snake attack animation not playing for client.
- Fixed P1 able to sleep while P2 operating vehicle.
- Fixed Shipwreck ladders missing localization.
- Fixed animals not dither fading out when skinned.
- Fixed unnecessary notifications showing when loading game.
- Fixed food ‘Smoked’, ‘Cooked’, ‘Spoiled’ display name prefixes stacking.
- Fixed crafting using multiple of one material
- Fixed scenarios for host and client crafting with same materials
- Fixed able to place craftable items inside terrain objects.
- Fixed glitchy Foundation placing check.
- Fixed storage playing push audio when loading a zone.
- Various consolidation and changes to improve stability.
Ich würde mir das Game als GP-Spiel wünschen, lieber Weihnachtsmann.
Stimmt das spiel sollte ich mal auch wieder spielen.
Wollte mir das Spiel schon länger zulegen aber die Bewertungen im Store waren sehr durchwachsen. Vielleicht werden sie nun besser, werde ich mal im Auge behalten.