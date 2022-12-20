Stranded Deep: Update 2104 beinhaltet einige Verbesserungen

New Features

Added new craftable item Piles!

You can create a pile by looking at or holding an item that you have 2 or more of in the surrounding area. Use the Quick Craft menu to craft a ‘pile’ of that item, which is shown by a new pile icon in blue. Piles are free to create and store 1 type of crafting item. The supported items are: Sticks, Rocks, Palm Fonds, Lashings, Fibrous Leaves, Clay, Logs and Coconuts. The capacity for most items is 50x but can vary depending on the item.

You withdraw and deposit items just like a storage container. The first item stored assigns the type of pile it is. You can remove all items and re-assign a pile at any time. When you withdraw all items from a pile, it will disappear.

Items stored in a pile are available and can be used when crafting without having to manually remove them from a pile. Note: Pile materials will be used last.

For those interested in the tech side of things, the benefits of the new piles are:

Faster zone loading: 1 item to load, instead of 50x individual objects.

Batched rendering for 50x items. Rendering multiple items was batched before, but the new method is even more efficient.

Less physics overhead! Piles are a static object with 1 collider, instead of 50x physics bodies and colliders.

Less overhead from individual Unity GameObjects. GameObjects and Components in Unity incur a small amount of overhead to validate state and run callbacks on every instance. This all adds up, so it is good to mitigate.

Changes

Changed inventory to display the item the player is holding in slot 1.

Increased inventory storage from 10 to 12 slots.

Increased crate storage from 3 to 5 slots.

Added max raft size limitation: 5W x 4L.

Added billboards to raft pieces.

Changed placing to snap to terrain objects.

Changed placing to snap on foundations.

Bug Fixes