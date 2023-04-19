Stranded Deep: Speichersystem und Freischaltung von Erfolgen verbessert

Änderungen am Speichersystem von Stranded Deep wurden mit dem neusten Update auf Xbox und PlayStation vorgenommen. Laut Fun Labs ist es nun robuster als zuvor und bietet eine bessere Fehlerbehandlung und Rückmeldung für Spieler.
Bei den Erfolgen konnte der Entwickler zwar vorherige Probleme nicht reproduzieren, jedoch glaubt man mögliche Ursachen gefunden zu haben, warum sich Erfolge nicht freischalten ließen. Der Status eines Erfolgs wird jetzt auch lokal verfolgt und beim Laden eines Spiels freigeschaltet, sollte er dennoch gesperrt sein.
Um welche Fehler sich Fun Labs im Suvival-Spiel noch gekümmert hat, wurde in den Patch Notes festgehalten.
- Added better error handling and player feedback if the game fails to save for any reason.
- Fixed achievements not unlocking due to various causes.
- Changed “Hunter of the High Seas” achievement to unlock when Boss is defeated instead of when trophy is crafted. This now matches the same behaviour on PC.
- Improved placement of loot in shipwrecks. (This change is not retro-active).
- Removed novelty player hat for ‘Normal’ game difficulty.
- Fixed players not being able to craft items using materials from multiple item piles.
- Fixed interaction getting stuck when a player tries to place a wall on a Shipping Container.
- Fixed Coconut not showing outline highlight when selected.
- Fixed Aloe Vera not showing outline highlight when selected.
- Fixed players being able to build constructions outside the zone boundaries which would result in billboards being activated close-range.
- Fixed player being able to fire Flare Gun underwater.
- Fixed player not able to retrieve fish while holding Fishing Spear.
- Fixed PlayStation controller touchpad triggering UI sounds.
- Fixed scenario where crafting interaction became stuck when removing and adding pieces to rafts.
- Fixed player being able to craft raft pieces that collide with other rafts.
- Fixed Farming Plot texture when placing.
- Fixed a scenario where the player would revert to dragging behaviour instead of aiming after skinning an animal while holding a projectile.
- Fixed crafting using items in the backpack before items on the ground.
- Fixed scenario where player would switch to first person mode when dragging an item while holding Binoculars.
- Fixed players teleporting to roof of constructions when saving inside.
- Fixed players being unable to place various crafted items when inventory is full.
- Fixed boss trophies appearing to float above Life Raft.
- Fixed all doors not saving and reloading open state.
- Fixed unable to interact with Wood Crates after alternating between backpack and crate storage.
- Improved furniture placement. Consolidated with PC version.
- Fixed error when loading back dead crabs.
- Fixed scenario where animals saved in players inventory would become invisible if Wildlife mode was changed to ‘Removed’.
- Changed main menu to show settings screen when continuing a single player game.
- Moved ‘Wildlife’ settings from options menu to settings screen mentioned above.
- Improved visual feedback when saving by adding UI spinner during saving.