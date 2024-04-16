TEKKEN 8: Neues Update passt diese Charaktere an

Update Contents

Feature improvements and bug fixes

Properties and/or behavior for select moves of select characters were adjusted.

New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP – Avatar skins (7 characters)

Functional improvements, Bug fixes.

The starting rank for the playable character „EDDY GORDO“ in online modes will be matched with existing characters.

In addition, several other feature improvements & bug fixes have been made.

Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters:

The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.

“DOWNLOADED REPLAYS”, ”MY REPLAY & TIPS”: Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.

“ONLINE REPLAY”: Replay data from before the update will be deleted.