TEKKEN 8: Neues Update passt diese Charaktere an

Spieler von TEKKEN 8 können ab sofort ein neues Update für das Kampfspiel herunterladen.
Neben üblichen Fehlerkorrekturen wurden mit dem Update Eigenschaften bzw. Verhalten ausgewählter Bewegungen bei einigen Charakteren angepasst. Die Details dazu gibt es unten.
Um sieben Avatar-Skins wurde zudem der Shop im Spiel erweitert.
Weiterhin wurde in den Online-Modi der Startrang des spielbaren Charakters „Eddy Gordo“ an bestehende Charaktere angeglichen.
Update Contents
- Feature improvements and bug fixes
- Properties and/or behavior for select moves of select characters were adjusted./li>
- New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP – Avatar skins (7 characters)
Functional improvements, Bug fixes.
- The starting rank for the playable character „EDDY GORDO“ in online modes will be matched with existing characters.
- In addition, several other feature improvements & bug fixes have been made.
Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters:
Scope of Update
The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.
- “DOWNLOADED REPLAYS”, ”MY REPLAY & TIPS”: Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.
- “ONLINE REPLAY”: Replay data from before the update will be deleted.
- “SUPER GHOST BATTLE”, ”GHOST MATCH”: Character behavior and move properties will reflect that of the post-update state.
Ist das Turnier was heute rauskommen sollte wieder so ein PS5 exklusiv rotz? Wenn ja verkaufe ich das Spiel wieder