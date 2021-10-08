The Ascent: Bessere Performance und Fehlerkorrekturen in Update 3

Performance (all platforms)

Lots of stability improvements for XBSX and XB1.

Improved performance of Neutron Beam on XB1.

Fixed an issue where hardware Ray Tracing options were enabled on GPUs that do not support it (instead, it was defaulting to software Ray Tracing). – PC & Win 10 only

Fixed an issue where the game may have displayed a non-interactive (black) screen when starting a new game on XB1.

Fixed an issue where being offline on Gamepass Windows Store would cause potential random freezing. – Win 10 only

Stability (all platforms)

Fixed a DX12 memory leak on XB1 that could cause an „out of memory“ error.

Fixed a save related crash that could occur in some instances.

Fixed an issue where in some instances the game could not be resumed from being suspended (XB1/XSX only).

Fixed a crash that could happen during “Project MenShen” (Mission 12).

Fixed a number of reported ‘freezes’ that could occur when the game is being played offline.

Fixed a rare issue where pressing ‘Quit to Main Menu’ during the death-screen would cause an infinite loading screen.

Fixed a crash that could occur at the end of „Empowerment“ (Mission 4).

Fixed an audio related crash that could occur when taking a Tier elevator.

Save Progress (all platforms)

Lots of general improvements to the Save System.

Fixed an issue where a Player Client’s single player saved game is overwritten by Host’s saved game if client accept invite from single player session.

Fixed an issue where the Client Player could see the Host Players saves in some situations.

Fixed an issue where some Client Players would no longer have an objective if they continued their Single Player playthrough after leaving a Coop game.

Fixed an issue where a rare crash could sometimes reset a Players save.

Fixed an issue where in some cases, a Player Client’s single-player progress could get reset after playing in Coop.

Achievements (all platforms)

Please note that we will continue to closely monitor any reported issues on achievements as we fully understand their importance for all players.

Fixed an issue where the Comprehensive Achievement wouldn’t unlock for some players.

Fixed an issue in Coop where ‘Omnihacker’ may not be awarded to a Client Player in some circumstances.

Fixed an issue in Coop where ‘For Both Our Benefits’ may not be awarded to a Client Player in some circumstances.

The issue with ‘Win’ Achievement not being unlocked, despite the conditions being met is resolved.

Fixed an issue where Client Player stats were sometimes not being correctly tracked after quitting and resuming a game.

Fixed an issue where sometimes Achievements may not have unlocked correctly when Coop Players resumed a game.

Gameplay (all platforms)

We have made game-wide changes to Side Mission availability so they are now only available when they can also be completed. This change was made to resolve the issues where navigation would lead Players to locations they could not access (as they hadn’t been unlocked yet). This change only affects newly started games after applying the patch.

Fixes have been made to resolve situations where no FullChromes are present during “Mutual Dependencies” (Mission 2) unblocking Players stuck here.

A fix has been made to resolve an issue where some Player were blocked at the ‘Find Lanier’ step during “Data Miner” (Mission 5).

We have made a fix for Players reporting being blocked at the ‘talk to Kira’ step in “Trace Protocol” (Mission 7).

Malhorst-Gelb Siege Mech in “Trading Places” now unlocks correct enemy codex entry (Mission 3).

Whisper Cybernetics now correctly unlocks for all manufacturer items, not just ‚Lock-on Fire‘.

Fixed an issue where resetting Skill Points did not update visuals.

Fixed names in location plaques in the journal map.

Habnet gear was set incorrectly as Canary, now fixed.

Fixed an issue with Side Mission markers appearing incorrectly inside Serenity Plus.

Fixed an edge case issue where melee enemies would stop attacking the Player after certain steps.

Resolved an issue where a Player could fall out-of-world from a certain lift in Grinder.

Fixed a rare issue where enemies may not spawn during the “Kill Onyx Void” step of “Trading Places” (Mission 3).

Fixed an issue where the Mono Defender could not be obtained from a Vendor after completing “Empowerment” (Mission 4).

Fixed an issue where a Player could use Propulsion Leap and knock Celine down, blocking her completely during “Trace Protocol” (Mission 7).

Fixed an issue where a Player could use Propulsion Leap to knock down Hung’s Left/Right Hand and block them during “Board Meeting” (Mission 10).

Fixed a number of issues where the Cyberdeck animation would interrupt Ability usage.

Fixed an elevator in ‘Cosmodrome’, near ‘Docking Bay 92’ where it was possible to fall out of world.

Resolved an issue where a downed Player being revived as a cut-scene was being played could cause a progression blocker.

Fixed an issue where AI would sometimes stop going aggro against the Player.

Fixed an issue where a Player could interact with a Gun Smith through the wall in ‘Coders Cove’.

Resolved a rare issue where the ‘Kill the Turbo Vipers at the Glittering Rose’ objective could not be completed (Side Mission).

Resolved an issue where sometimes enemies could stop attacking the Player during the Appropriation in “Data Miner” (Mission 5).

Dealbreaker weapon is nerfed (you had your fun!)

Knockback decreased from 150 to 110

Close range damage decreased from 90 to 30 (all shotguns are around 30)

Reload time increased from 4s to 7s

Clipsize decreased from 200 to 150

Minor Note weapon is now fun to use.

Piercing shots with huge knockback and stuns enemies.

Weapon Handling Skill nerfed from a maximum increase of 25% reload time to 40%.

Coop

Loading screens have been added for Players hot-joining to clearly communicate the status of joining a game in progress.

Fixed numerous issues with dual elevators in Local Coop.

Improved loading speeds for starting a Coop session.

Fixed several potential softlocks in Local Coop that could happen during controller disconnection & reconnection.

Fixed a number of Coop related crashes.

Fixed dialogue windows not being visible for Player 2 in Local Coop.

Fixed an instance where a hot-joining Player could spawn out-of-world.

Fixed an issue where a black screen might be displayed for hot-joining Players instead of a loading screen.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Invite’ button might not be working in the Pause Menu.

Fixed an issue where Serenity Plus wasn’t loading for a Player joining a game whilst the Host Player was just entering the interior of Serenity Plus.

Resolved an issue where Tutorials would sometimes not trigger for Host Player is the other Player in the party, triggered them first.

Addressed an issue where Players may be unable to join a Coop hosted-session after changing the User account.

Resolved an issue where Client Players on Window’s 10 Gamepass may not be teleported into nogHead’s room during the ‘Speak with nogHead’ objective step in “Trading Places” (Mission 3).

Fixed a bug where XB1 Client Players could sometimes see characters early when joining a game hosted by a Windows 10 Gamepass Host.

Fixed a bug where XB1 Client Players could sometimes see characters early when joining a game hosted by a Windows 10 Gamepass Host. Resolved a hot-joining issue where the Client Player could potentially get stuck on the Interlink if they joined a session right before the Host Player took the train.

Fixed the elevator in Rooftops that would not reliably work for Client Players.

Numerous Local Coop controller focus issues have been fixed.

Improved loading speed for crossplay when a Client Player is joining the Host Player who has just been entering/leaving interiors with hostile enemies.

Fixed numerous issues with network disconnections.

Audio

Replication of audio fixed for the Larkian Thug in Coop.

Fixed an issue where Player pain vocalisations were not firing.

Fixed some missing spot SFX that wouldn’t always reload after a restart in the HighStreet area of the game.

Fixed missing music in Taxi that could occur in certain situations.

Fixed missing spot SFX that could vanish during Interlink rides.

Music when entering a Vendor now lowers volume, rather than muting.

Fixed some instances where background music could be missing from the Main Menu.

Fixed an instance where music wasn’t playing correctly during end-game Credits.

Visuals

Fixed issue where fog would be incorrect if approaching from a certain direction in AGHQ.

Fixed an issue where viewing map in the Pinnacle on XB1 would be white.

Fixed an issue where player circle would be hidden in certain locations.

Fixed an issue with Augmentation visuals on female characters.

Fixed an issue with software augmentations not updating the Augmentation visuals.

Fixed an issue where in some instances, using the Pocket Mech could change the characters appearance from Male to Female, or vice versa.

Fixed a number of minor issues with hairstyles.

Fixed some extremely bright lights in the ‘Ascent Group HQ’ area on XB1.

Translation (all platforms)

Lots of translation fixes across all non-English languages.

More improvements will continue in here for future patches.

Misc. Fixes (all platforms)