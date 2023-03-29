Valheim: Xbox-Hotfix bringt Balanced Modus für Xbox Series X|S

Für die Xbox Version von Valheim hat Iron Gates Studio bereits gestern Abend einen ersten Hotfix veröffentlicht.
Der Hotfix behebt einen Fehler, bei dem sowohl Xbox-Spieler als auch PC-Spieler unterschiedliche „Heightmaps“ erhielten. Dadurch konnten einige Spieler fliegen oder unter der Karte laufen.
Die Lösung dieses Problem könnte nach dem Patch dazu führen, dass manche Gebäude eingestürzt sind, wofür sich der Entwickler entschuldigt.
Auch der zuvor angekündigt Balanced Modus mit 40 FPS und einer Auflösung von 1440p auf Xbox Series X bzw. 900p auf Xbox Series S wurde hinzugefügt.
Ein Problem, das am heutigen Mittwoch mit einem weiteren Hotfix ebenfalls gelöst wurde, ist die unbeabsichtigte Zurücksetzung von Xbox-Welten auf Tag 1. Der Fehler sollte nun nicht mehr auftauchen.
Mehr Details zu beiden Hotfixes in den Patch Notes
Fixes & Improvements
- Left handed mouse fixed
- Manual saving bug fixed
- Swap Triggers controller option added
- Text & UI fixes
- Performance & various bug fixes
Detailed Patch Notes
Fixes & Improvements
- Manual save no longer causes you to respawn where you saved and can be called to a dedicated server if you are on the admin list
- Left handed mouse should now work correctly again
- Added “Swap Triggers” to control options, to be able to fix a potential issue for PlayStation controllers
- Fixed performance issues in main menu
- Fixed some special characters appearing as squares and symbols should look more like they did before
- Hovertext and text input on signs should now be displayed correctly and can use \t and \n symbols
- Text on signs should now be lit correctly and no lower glow
- Various UI & text fixes that were being displayed incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the scrolling was slow and inverted on linux
- Engine updated to unity version 2020.03.45
- Settings for keybindings should now be saved correctly
- Minor UI performance fixes
- Fixed a bug that could occur when rebinding keys
Console
- Added graphic setting “Balanced Mode” with 40 FPS and 1440p on Series X and 900p on Series S (this will only display as an option of you have a screen which supports 40 FPS)
- Right stick now only controls the character rotation in character screen
- Right analog stick no longer has double functionality in the character creation menu
- Heightmap differences between Xbox and PC have now been almost entirely eliminated (this means some areas in Xbox worlds will have a significant terrain change, and if you have built in these areas the buildings may unfortunately collapse)
- Worlds on Xbox will no longer reset to Day 1 once they reach a certain size
Gut! Probiere ich die Tage mal aus.