Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Glitch zum Duplizieren von Gegenständen beseitigt

Mit dem jüngsten Update 1.11 beseitigt Team Ninja aktuelle Fehler in Wo Long: Fall Dynasty.
Spieler sollten nach der Aktualisierung nicht mehr im Reisebildschirm stecken bleiben, was unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen zu einem Absturz des Spiels führte.
Der Entwickler behob auch einen Fehler, bei dem Gegenstände im Battle Set-Menü dupliziert werden konnte. Dazu wird es noch einen weiteren Patch geben, der Spieler dabei helfen soll, duplizierte Gegenstände zu entfernen.
Weitere Informationen zum aktuellen Patch findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
All Platforms
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash when left idle in the “travel” screen under certain condition.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent the player to advance in the game, if “Baishe” is defeated in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch” after a recruited guest player had retreated from battle.
- Fixed a bug that caused items to duplicate on “Battle Set” menu.
- A patch to support players with duplicated items that cannot be disposed is currently under development.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent players from switching wizardry skills correctly if “Type C”, “Type D” or “Type E” is selected in “Control Setting”.
- Fixed a bug in which Dian Wei’s armor and Xu Chu’s armor were swapped with one another in the Reinforcements menu.
- Fixed a bug in which player character’s head would not show correctly if “Loyal Drunk Headband” or “Crimson Night Headpiece” is equipped in a certain way.
- Fixed other minor bugs
PlayStation®4 Versions
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash upon entering “The Valley of Crying Wraiths”.
Steam®/Microsoft Store Versions
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash upon returning to the game under following combination of graphic settings.
- Resolution Scaling: AMD FSR2
- Screen Resolution: 3840×2160
- HDR: Enabled
Für Wo Long: Fall Dynasty wurde erst in der vergangenen Woche der neue Story-DLC „Kampf von Zhongyuan“ veröffentlicht