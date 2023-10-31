Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Patch liefert Waffenanpassungen und Korrekturen

Straight Sabre, Sword, Curved Sabre Added 1 extra stock to the Spirit Gauge.

Glaive, Halberd, Spear, Slashing Spear, Staff Made changes so that all attacks will now cause the status effect Armor Break to accumulate. Like elemental status effects, Armor Break will be triggered once a certain amount has accumulated. When Armor Break is in effect, attacks will cause most enemies to stagger, even if they normally do not.



Spear Shortened the startup sequence of Spirit attacks.

Adjusted the size of the hitbox when moving from normal attacks to Spirit attacks.

Staff Made it possible to continue swinging the staff after each stage of a normal attack by holding down the button. Repeatedly pressing the button will no longer trigger this action.

