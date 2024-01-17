Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Neuer Patch bringt Gameplay-Anpassungen

Das von Team Ninja entwickelte Action-Rollenspiel Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty erhält einen neuen Patch mit einigen Gameplay-Anpassungen sowie zahlreichen Fehlerbehebungen.
Um den Kampf mit Yuan Shu, dem Endboss des „Aufruhr in Jingxiang“-DLCs etwas einfacher zu gestalten, wurden Yuan Shus Bewegungsmuster überarbeitet. Außerdem landet der Boss nun keine Mehrfachtreffer mit Wasserphasen-Aufladeangriffen.
Bei Spielern, die eine Peitsche als Waffe nutzen, wird ab sofort jede Aktion, die den Raserei-Modus aktiviert, bevorzugt behandelt. Ein Fehler, bei dem aufeinanderfolgende Treffer mit Zaubersprüchen weniger Schaden verursachten, gehört ebenfalls der Vergangenheit an.
Tödliche Attacken werden nicht mehr länger vom Effekt „Pangus Erschaffung der Welt“ beeinflusst und eine Benachrichtigung für das Erreichen der 1000. Meile im The Thousand-Mile Journey-Modus hinzugefügt.
Ver1.303 Patch Notes
Adjustments
- Made adjustments to prioritize actions that activate Frenzy mode while the player is equipped with a whip.
- This change will prioritize the shift to Frenzy mode rather than the performance of a Fatal Strike during combat against an enemy in Spirit Disruption.
- Made adjustments to the movement patterns of the boss Yuan Shu.
- Made changes so that the boss Yuan Shu cannot land multiple hits with Water Phase charging attacks.
- Made changes so that damage dealt with Fatal Strikes is not affected by the special effect “Pangu’s Creation of the World.”
- Added a message that will be displayed when players complete Mile 1000 in The Thousand-Mile Journey for the first time.
- Made adjustments so that some items will be added to Exchange Golden Horse Hooves earlier than before in The Thousand-Mile Journey.
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that decreased the amount of damage dealt by consecutive hits with some Wizardry Spells after applying update Ver1.300 or later updates.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes triggered Revenge Accomplished if the player performed a Fatal Strike with a whip, even if they had not defeated the enemy.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the animation camera from engaging when the player performed a Fatal Strike with a whip on some enemies.
- Fixed a bug preventing damage Bonuses based on Spirit from being applied if the player performed a Spirit attack without accumulating power after successfully deflecting with a long sword.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the first strike of normal attacks with a slashing spear from hitting enemies within range of the Wizardry Spell Deathly Bog.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed the Divine Beast Chenghuang’s positive effect Chenghuang’s Prance to be applied multiple times.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some actions from triggering input buffering for the Wizardry Spell set to R2+△.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed Shrimp Soldiers to perform consecutive Critical Blows after their Spirit had been depleted by the player deflecting their Critical Blow.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players or NPCs to immediately recover Spirit after taking elemental damage from an attack that did not trigger a hit reaction animation if they were inflicted with a status effect and their Spirit was depleted at the same time.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from recovering from Spirit Disruption if they fell from a cliff just after their Spirit was depleted.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Guan Yu’s spirit to immediately recover if his Spirit had been depleted during his Critical Blow “Soaring Phoenix.”
- Fixed a bug in which Red Hare did not roam around the area properly after Lu Bu dismounted.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players equipped with a spear from landing Spirit attacks during certain actions made by the boss Yuan Shu.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the screen to become distorted for a split second after the player used the Wizardry Spell Flashing Icicle.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the player to take elemental damage after deflecting any Corpse Demon attacks except Flame attacks.
- Fixed a bug in which the invading NPC Zhang Ying was not carrying a bow despite a bow being equipped.
- Fixed a bug preventing positive effects meant to increase damage from being applied to Wizardry Spells.
- Fixed a bug causing some tutorials to be displayed in the main battlefield “Village of Calamity” in “Path of the Rising Dragon” and beyond.
Mich hat schon der erste Boss als Endgegner bezwungen und gebrochen war vermutlich auch kein Spiel für mich :/
Ich bin noch nicht einmal so weit gekommen. Das Handling war einfach überhaupt nicht mein Fall, also habe ich nicht mal das Tutorial-Gebiet beendet.
Aber das ist auch okay. Man muss ja nicht jedes Spiel zocken, egal wie gut es vielleicht sein mag.
Ja gibt durch den GamePass oder Sales genug andere Kracher die mich eher motivieren null Problem. Von daher einfach bei anderen Dingen weitermachen. Aktuell Dying Light 2 für einen schmalen Taler ausgegraben und es zieht mich wie der erste Teil in seinen Bann. Game On
Haha. Bei mir leider genau dasselbe.
Aber einige Monate später habe ich Elden Ring in mein Herz geschlossen. Das ist genau mein Ding. Ich musste dadurch mein Verhalten gegenüber solchen spielen etwas anpassen. Wo Long will ich deshalb irgendwann auf jeden Fall noch einmal eine Chance geben. Es ist sicherlich ein tolles Spiel und ich möchte mich nicht direkt vom ersten Gegner davon abhalten lassen es zu spiele , obwohl ich dies zum Release getan habe. Ich war nach endlichen Anläufen ziemlich gefrustet und habe es deinstalliert.
Fehler hatte ich bei dem Spiel gar nicht, oder kaum – kann mich momentan an keinen erinnern, ist aber auch schon eine Zeit.
Es war mein erstes Souls-Like, danke an den GamePass, hätte mir nie eines gekauft, aber so war es einen Versuch wert und es hat meistens sehr viel Spaß gemacht.
Bin danach gleich zu Lies of P weiter gewandert, da besorgt es mir aber der Endgegner momentan richtig. Dennoch eines meiner Favoriten-Games im Jahr 2023!
Das Hauptspiel hatte ich auf 1000GS gebracht. dann war die Luft raus … ich weiß nicht … Team Ninja spielt sich immer so anders als From Software oder Lords of the Fallen oder Lies of P. hab Nioh 1 durchgespielt und fand es toll … Teil 2 war für mich leider nur Müll … so können Geschmäcker abweichen .. Bin ja mal auf Rise of the Ronin gespannt ob es Team Ninja auf Elden Ring wird
Na gut das ich den schon vorher gelegt habe und mich ziemlich geärgert habe 😂😂😜.
Ist auf der Liste.