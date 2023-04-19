WWE 2K23: Update verbessert KI, sperrt Onlinemodus auf Xbox One

Zahlreiche Verbesserungen bei der KI wurden mit dem jüngsten Update für WWE 2K23 implementiert. Gleichzeitig wurden die Pin-Versuche der KI nach dem Feedback der Spieler zurückgeschraubt.

Während das Update die Stabilität von Online-Matches und die Spielerfahrung beim Beitreten oder Einladungen zu Sitzung insgesamt verbessert, musste der Entwickler auf Xbox One den 8-Spieler-Online-Modus vorübergehend deaktivieren.

Welches Problem auf Xbox One genau vorliegt, sagte man nicht. Es befinden sich bereits Korrekturen in der Testphase und man will den Modus mit einem nächsten Patch schnellstmöglich wieder reaktivieren.

Mehr Details findet ihr hinter dem aufklappbaren Link für die Patch Notes.

Update 1.08 Patch Notes GENERAL Added entrance for Damage CTRL stable

Polish updates for several Superstars GAMEPLAY Implemented various AI improvements

Decreased frequency of AI pin attempts to address player feedback

Improved AI’s ability to perform Rebound attacks, particularly Signature moves

Renamed Southern Lights Suplex to JokerPlex

Increased effectiveness of Dodge Tendency AI Attribute

Improved AI logic for performing Corner Charged attacks

Addressed reported concern in Royal Rumble where characters could roll through the ropes during a reversal

Addressed reported concern regarding an instance where AI was prevented from performing their Secondary Signature if it used the same position as the Primary Signature

Removed limitation in WarGames which prevented diving from the top of the cage to an opponent laying on a table.

Added UI to help clarify when a player is swapping control to a different teammate in WarGames and Normal Tag Team matches ONLINE Improved stability in online matches.

Improved overall experience when joining a session or accepting an invite.

Improved overall experience with Community Creations uploads and downloads.

Superstars will now show as Eliminated in all online elimination style matches.

Due to reported concerns of an issue that may occur during online play, we have temporarily disabled 8-player online on Xbox One only. We are currently testing fixes and will release a patch as soon as possible. CREATE Improved overall stability in all multiple Create modes

Improved stability in CAS when creating a CAS character with maximum number of parts and during long long creation sessions

Addressed reported concerns of Creations related achievements not being awarded properly UNIVERSE Improved stability of Rivalries and Rivalry outcomes

Improved matchmaking logic

Improved overall Universe stability

Addressed reported concerns related to post-match cutscenes playing after disqualifications. MyGM Allow GMs to set Triple Threat and Fatal Four Way matches as Title Matches.

Improved stability when purchasing multiple Power Cards and addressed reported concerns related to timing of when certain Power Cards can be activated.

Improved stability when progressing through later seasons and selecting Keepers.

Addressed reported concerns with Journal entries not appearing correctly.

Improved Drama functionality in early weeks.

Improved Season Ranking display consistency. MyFACTION Badges activated in Quickplay

Addressed reported concerns related to general stability MyRISE Addressed reported concerns in The Lock’s “Faction Forming” and The Legacy’s “Make Your (Brief)Case” Storylines where a “Front Running Grapple” Objective may have failed to complete

Addressed reported concern related to story flow in “The Legacy” that caused players to end up in the Dynamic HUB with no Storylines to play. The flow was from Choosing to “Turn on Ava” and then starting the “A Good Inv-EST-ment” storyline” Note this will only address this reported concern in future save slots.