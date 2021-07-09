Xbox Game Pass: Verlosung einer Xbox Series S im Dead by Daylight Design

Der offizielle Xbox Game Pass-Account auf Twitter verlost ein Dead by Daylight-Kunstwerk, gebaut aus einer Xbox Series S.

Mit einem Reply und Retweet könnt ihr dabei sein: Noch bis zum 15. Juli 2021 verlost der offizielle Xbox Game Pass-Account auf Twitter ein aus einer Xbox Series S gebautes Dead by Daylight-Kunstwerk plus einer funktionierenden Xbox Series S mit einem sehr stylischen Controller.

